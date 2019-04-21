This Week’s Top Stories: Toronto and Vancouver Condo Sales Drop, While HELOC Debt Surges

Time for your weekly cheat sheet on this week’s most important stories.

Canadian Real Estate

Canadians Used Over $298 Billion In Home Equity To Secure Loans

Canadians are still using their homes as ATMs. Filings from regulated banks show over $298 billion in loans were secured by homes in February, up 5.4% from last year. This makes February the second largest for annual growth since at least 2012, with only last year printing bigger numbers.

Canadian Real Estate Sales Print Longest Losing Streak Since 2008

Canadian real estate sales are still sliding lower. CREA reported 41,964 sales in March, down 4.59% from last year. Over the past 10 years, only 2013 printed fewer sales for the month of March.

The Canadian Real Estate Industry Is Also Seeing National Price Declines

It’s not just your market, the price of real estate is slipping across Canada. CREA reported a typical Canadian home now costs $617,200 in March, down 0.47% from last year. This is the second month to print negative annual gains. It’s also the largest decline since August 2009.

Toronto Real Estate

Toronto Condo Sales Reach 6 Year Low, Inventory Pops To 3 Year High

Toronto condo sales are falling, and inventory is starting to rise. TREB reported 1,965 sales in March, down 9.98% from last year. The total number of condos for sales hit 3,223 active listings, up 7% from last year. The increase in inventory has relieved some of the pressure on prices to move higher, but hasn’t quite dropped prices.

Vancouver Real Estate

Vancouver Condos See Fewest Sales Since 2009, Inventory Pops 131% Higher

Vancouver condo sales are falling, inventory is rising, and prices are adjusting to the new reality. REBGV reported 873 sales in March, down 35.3% from last year. Listings for condo apartments reached 5,076, up 131% from last year. The sudden drop in sales, combined with a rise in inventory sent prices tumbling 5.9% lower than last year.

