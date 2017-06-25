China’s largest international real estate buyer has a problem, and the Canadian government thinks household debt will accelerate.
As Mortgage Rates Go Up In The US, Credit Ratings Are Going Down
US real estate firm CoreLogic has observed that as mortgage rates climb, credit ratings have started to slide across America.
One of China’s Largest Real Estate Buyers Has A Lot of ‘splainin To Do
China’s largest buyer of international real estate just got yuan blocked. Here’s what went down at Anbang, and how it will impact the market.
Bank of Canada Believes Housing Is Still Pretty Cheap…Seriously
Could have fooled us, but the Bank of Canada’s housing affordability index shows Canadian real estate is affordable.
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Makes Home Capital Group An Offer They Can’t Refuse
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire seeks to acquire 39% of Home Capital Group at a discount, and shareholders are blocked from voting on the initial offer.
Chinese Canadians Make More Than The General Population
Turns out if you’re Chinese-Canadian, chances are stacked in your favor that you are one of the higher income earners in Canada.
Canadian Government Is Now Warning Household Debt Will Shatter Records
Canada’s Parliamentary Budget Officer is warning that household debt will accelerate through next year, shattering previous debt records.
Government of Canada Doesn’t Expect Interest Rates To Rise Until 2018
A new release from the Parliamentary Budget Officer of Canada doesn’t anticipate interest rates will rise until sometime next year.
Deep Pocketed Boomers Just Sent Vancouver Condos To An All-Time High
Vancouver real estate is back. Downsizing Boomers are competing with first-time buyers, sending condo prices to a new record high.
A Third of Vancouver Commercial Real Estate Sales Were Residential Land
Residential land accounted for almost a third of all commercial land sales in Vancouver, down from 50% the same time last year.