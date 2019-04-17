The Canadian Real Estate Industry Is Also Seeing National Price Declines

Canadian real estate prices turned negative, but not all markets are suffering. Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) numbers show the national price index declined for a second month in a row. Prior to last month, price declines weren’t seen since September 2009, almost a decade ago. Despite the national drop, underperforming markets are beginning to boom.

Canadian Real Estate Prices Make Second Annual Decline Since Great Recession

Canadian real estate prices are showing annual declines for a second month. CREA reported the benchmark price of a typical home was $617,200 in March, up 0.83% from the month before. This represents an annual decline of 0.47% from last year, and prices are down 2.25% from the all-time high.

Canadian Real Estate Benchmark Change

The 12 month price in change of a typical home across Canada.

Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.

The annual pace of growth is showing the declines are getting larger. The 0.47% decline in March is an increase from the month before. This is the second month of negative annual growth, and the largest since August 2009. The decline is very small in the grand scheme of things, but could be the start of a larger trend. Worth watching this number closely.

Ottawa, Guelph, and Montreal Real Estate Make Largest Gains

The markets leading price gains were Ottawa, Guelph, and Montreal. Ottawa’s typical home price jumped to $405,500 in March, up 7.64% from last year – the largest gain in the country. Guelph followed with a typical home reaching $537,700, up 7% from last year. Montreal followed with prices reaching $357,600, up 6% from last year. These markets made substantial gains, but are still significantly below the national index.

Canadian Real Estate Benchmark Price

The price of a typical home in Canada’s largest real estate markets.

Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.

The largest annual prices drops were in Vancouver, Barrie, and Calgary – in that order. Vancouver’s typical home fell to $1,011,200 in March, down 7.65% from last year. Barrie followed with home falling to $460,600, down 6.06% from last year. Calgary came in third with prices falling to $409,400, down 4.95% from last year.

Canadian Real Estate Price Change – 1 Year

The 1 year percent change in the price of a typical home, in Canada’s largest markets.

Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.

Five Canadian Real Estate Markets Are Printing New Highs

Negative national growth isn’t impacting all markets, with 5 hitting new all-time highs. Ottawa, Guelph, Montreal, Niagara, and Hamilton printed new highs for the price of a home in March. The markets are all under the national average, and most underperformed over the past 5 years.

Canadian Real Estate Price Change From Peak

The percent change from peak pricing for a typical home in Canada’s largest markets.

Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.

Some smaller urban markets are very far from their peaks. Edmonton is home to the biggest gap, where the price of a typical home costs $319,000 – down 17.18% from its peak price. Regina followed with a typical home falling to $264,100, down 16.51% from peak. Barrie came in third at $460,600, down 15.65% from last year.

Toronto and Vancouver real estate escaped the polar ends of the peak, falling in the middle. Toronto’s typical home is now $779,100 in March, down 4.63% from the all-time peak. Vancouver fell to $1,011,200, down 9.24% from peak.

Canadian real estate markets are experiencing negative growth, with a few notable exceptions. Only half of markets grew above the pace of inflation, with the largest markets growing close to. The national decline is very small at this point. So small, a single month’s movement could put it back in the green. However, it’s still worth taking note of the fact that the market is struggling to print gains. Especially after the significant drop in growth from the April 2017 peak.

