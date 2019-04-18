Canadians are back to using their homes as ATMs. Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) filings show the balance of loans secured by homes reached a new record high in February. Preliminary numbers show most of the growth is still from personal loans, such as HELOCs.

Canadians Used Over $298 Billion In Home Equity To Secure Loans

The total of loans secured with residential loans ripped to a new all-time high. Over $298 billion worth of loans were secured by residential property in February, up 0.43% from the month before. This works out to a 5.4% increase compared to last year. That makes February the second largest for annual growth since at least 2012. Breaking this number down, we can see what they’re using it for.

Total Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate

Over $266 Billion In Home Equity Is Securing Personal Loans

Showing huge gains, but still below the record, is personal loans secured by home equity. The outstanding balance of personal loans hit $266 billion in February, up 0.3% from the month before. The 12 month pace of growth hit 5.99%, once again the second highest growth for February since at least 2012.

Personal Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate

Over $32 Billion In Home Equity Is Securing Business Loans

At a multi-month high is home equity used to secure business loans. The balance of business loans secured by homes reached $32 billion in February, up 1.56% from the month before. The 12 month pace of growth reached 0.74%, the lowest for the month in over 7 years of data. Yes, the growth in this segment is not even keeping up with the pace of inflation.

Business Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate

Canadians are still tapping their home equity in record numbers, but it is slowing down. Personal loans remain below the peak reached last year. Although the growth of equity being tapped is outpacing the growth of home prices.

