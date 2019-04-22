Canadian Real Estate Demand Slips Further In March

Canadian real estate demand is still slipping, by at least one industry indicator. Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) numbers show the National SNLR decline in March. Western Canadian markets were the biggest losers, accounting for most of the declines.

Sales To New Listings Ratio (SNLR)

The sales to new listings ratio (SNLR) is one of the quick ways to gauge demand for real estate. The indicator measures home resales compared to the number of listed for sale on the MLS. By measuring the same month absorption, we get a feeling for how hot or cold the market is. Organizations like CREA use this number to determine if the market is “balanced,” or how far off it is.

Considering it’s such a powerful indicator, it’s easy to read. If the ratio is above 60%, the market is a seller’s market – where prices are expected to rise. If the ratio falls below 40%, it’s a buyer’s market – where prices are expected to fall. Between 40% and 60% is a balanced market, and prices are considered balanced. No indicator is 100% accurate and foolproof, so exercise some caution. One of those times to watch closely is when it’s fast moving. The quick move could be a sign of a sudden shift in sentiment. Great if you’re selling in a balanced market, and it’s going to turn into a seller’s. Not so much if you’re selling in a balanced, and it’s dropping into a buyer’s market.

Only Four Major Canadian Real Estate Markets Are Seller’s Markets

Only four major real estate markets made improvements by this metric. London has the highest SNLR at 74%, down 4.5% from last year. Ottawa reached 71.8%, up 5.2% from last year. Montreal rached 71%, up 5.8% from last year. Hamilton came in fourth with 61.4%, down 1.5% from last year. For context, Canada as an aggregate is at 54.6%, down 2.6% from last year.

Sales To New Listings Ratio – March 2019

The sales to new listings ratio in Canada’s largest residential real estate markets.

Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.

Western Canadian Real Estate Has The Slowest Markets

No Canadian real estate market is a buyer’s market, but the closest markets are in Western Canada. Vancouver has the lowest SNLR at 40.5%, down 23% from last year. Edmonton fell to 44.1%, down 3.7% from last year. Fraser Valley fell to 46%, down 25% from last year – the largest drop in the country. None of these markets are entirely in a buyer’s market from this metric, but some segments of homes are.

Sales To New Listings Ratio Change – March 2019

The percent change in sales to new listings ratio in Canada’s largest residential real estate markets.

Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.

The national market is inching closer to balanced territory, but no major market is a buyer’s by SNLR. You can debate whether or not that’s a sign of the market’s resilience, or how inflated these markets have become in recent years.

Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.