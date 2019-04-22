Canadian Real Estate Demand Slips Further In March

Canadian real estate demand is still slipping, by at least one industry indicator. Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) numbers show the National SNLR decline in March. Western Canadian markets were the biggest losers, accounting for most of the declines.
Sales To New Listings Ratio (SNLR)
The sales to new listings ratio (SNLR) is one of the quick ways to gauge demand for real estate. The indicator measures home resales compared to the number of listed for sale on the MLS. By measuring the same month absorption, we get a feeling for how hot or cold the market is. Organizations like CREA use this number to determine if the market is “balanced,” or how far off it is.
Considering it’s such a powerful indicator, it’s easy to read. If the ratio is above 60%, the market is a seller’s market – where prices are expected to rise. If the ratio falls below 40%, it’s a buyer’s market – where prices are expected to fall. Between 40% and 60% is a balanced market, and prices are considered balanced. No indicator is 100% accurate and foolproof, so exercise some caution. One of those times to watch closely is when it’s fast moving. The quick move could be a sign of a sudden shift in sentiment. Great if you’re selling in a balanced market, and it’s going to turn into a seller’s. Not so much if you’re selling in a balanced, and it’s dropping into a buyer’s market.
Only Four Major Canadian Real Estate Markets Are Seller’s Markets
Only four major real estate markets made improvements by this metric. London has the highest SNLR at 74%, down 4.5% from last year. Ottawa reached 71.8%, up 5.2% from last year. Montreal rached 71%, up 5.8% from last year. Hamilton came in fourth with 61.4%, down 1.5% from last year. For context, Canada as an aggregate is at 54.6%, down 2.6% from last year.
Sales To New Listings Ratio – March 2019
The sales to new listings ratio in Canada’s largest residential real estate markets.
Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.
Western Canadian Real Estate Has The Slowest Markets
No Canadian real estate market is a buyer’s market, but the closest markets are in Western Canada. Vancouver has the lowest SNLR at 40.5%, down 23% from last year. Edmonton fell to 44.1%, down 3.7% from last year. Fraser Valley fell to 46%, down 25% from last year – the largest drop in the country. None of these markets are entirely in a buyer’s market from this metric, but some segments of homes are.
Sales To New Listings Ratio Change – March 2019
The percent change in sales to new listings ratio in Canada’s largest residential real estate markets.
Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.
The national market is inching closer to balanced territory, but no major market is a buyer’s by SNLR. You can debate whether or not that’s a sign of the market’s resilience, or how inflated these markets have become in recent years.
I think it’s a sign of how strong demand is, and how little inventory exists. I can personally vouch for London. Young people from Toronto are bringing their big budgets, and setting up home here because it’s much more affordable and you still get a city feel.
Bottom has fallen out of Vancouver. A lot more “new” listings are going to be hitting the market throughout the spring.
“The problem with fiction is that I t has to be plausible. That’s not true with non-fiction.” Tom Wolfe
Translation: crazy sh*t actually happens, with no warning. Truth is stranger than fiction.
Watch out below.
Check this out on BNN this morning:
https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/maxed-out-48-of-canadians-on-brink-of-insolvency-survey-says-1.1247336
Slow motion train wreck happening
Boomers are now 63 on average – they are likely staying put for awhile. Expect low volumes to continue for awhile.
Demographics.
Easter weekend, detached and semi listings seemed to double overnight in my Aurora neighbourhood. Asking prices ignore comps, they are shooting for 2017 prices or higher. What a freakshow.
Oil has gained 2 US dollars two. Gasoline 5 cents. I wish I was a rich man where inflation does not affected me. I guess Canadian people are immune against inflation.
https://www.cmegroup.com/trading/energy/refined-products/rbob-gasoline.html
Expect BOC to raise rate to combat inflation
home prices in GTA like oakville remain high and homes starting to sell quicker, expect a boost in sales activity as pent up buyers return to the market this spring/summer for last chance at low interest this year.
More quickly than what? Winter sales?
Secondly, what do you mean last chance at low interest? Bond markets are forecasting rate decreases not increases… Why do you think interest rates are going up?
we’re seeing an uptick in sales activity since April, houses starting to sell faster than past 3 months so call it a spring market if you will.
that is what i meant, last chance at lower interest rates this year in the short term, because rates are still below the neutral zone for bank of Canada’s goal for 2020 and inflationary pressures so the medium/long term forecast is up.
Do you know where I can find sales activity data? All I can find is whats on HouseSigma, and although April is not yet complete, April’s absorption rate appears lower than March’s.
Chinese buyers are coming back to Toronto. My fiend got outbid by a bully offer last week. Buyer offered 150k over compareables Apparently it was a Chinese company that buys and flips houses in Toronto. Cant complete with that.
I don’t believe that for a minute.
Chinese can only flip to other Chinese buyers because Canadians don’t have money to burn.
150k over? Was that the FBTax?
If it’s true we’ll see more like it, but I doubt it.
Origin of money not identified. As per usual, only Canada
Its very difficult to understand what’s happening in the market. In the past a sold home on more than one listing would count as more then one house sold. A single sale could counted as 3 sales. Data has been tweaked pushing prices higher.
Now we are comparing today’s data with faulty data from the past. If the federal government does not intervene (they should not) then those heavily indebted are going to be in trouble.
All their needs to be a recession, people losing jobs or higher interest rates (unlikely) and the deck of cards will fall.
I find the last 12 months very interesting. Obscene amounts of liquidity being pumped into every part of the globe, hell bent on keeping everything going. Drops followed by pops that create higher highs and higher lows, fundamentals out the door, flash crashes and things like oil and gold just trading whereever because *shrug*…I keep asking myself; to what end? Then I think about the age of disinformation and a seesaw. In 2007, we we all seemed to have our head asses but more so we left stocks and the economy to the ‘smart guys’ and it took the ‘big short guys’ to wade through data to get visibility on the true market but the smartest ape learnt a lesson and now everyone, Blue included, thinks he has a Junior PHD in macro and micro economics! In 2007 no one knew the seesaw was tilted one way just waiting to hit a threshold and then parts of the economy spill off…now, every Uncle Tony subscribes to a few paywalls and reads the news in anticipation of timing the market BUT that isn’t going to happen because it can’t or we’d all be rich for doing nothing. So the seesaw keeps going back and forth sort of shaking off the deadweight at the top and bottom but never tipping; this is much worse because as this goes on FOMO fed by leverage just keeps going. Canadian government putting a floor on rates is a fucking joke but exemplifies the age we’re in; can’t give the little guy and edge. Rush to one side of the seesaw too early or too hard and bam, you will screwed because of higher lows…until the music stops. When will that be? I believe this year and I see the craziness as an example of how desperate we are. I could be wrong. Tock.BD4L.
To much misleading stats, data collecting twisted. Unregulated Real Estate industry thats commission (conflict or interest) driven.
Low interest rates. Government incentives. Naive local buyers. Excellent marketing ( fear of missing out )
Foreign buyers, Foreign Corporation buyers, corrupt banks (HSBC), money laundering, developers building eye candy units for max profits, Real Estate money winning municipal elections for favours.
What could go wrong? 🤔