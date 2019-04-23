Canadian Seniors Rack Up Almost $3.5 Billion In Reverse Mortgage Debt

Canadian homeowners are still turning to reverse mortgages in their golden years. Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) filings show the balance of reverse mortgage debt hit a new record high in February. Annual growth for reverse mortgage debt is slowing, but still on track to double every 3 years.

What’s A Reverse Mortgage?

A reverse mortgage is a type of loan that’s secured against a home, allowing seniors access to their equity. The borrower receives either a lump sum or regular payments, while the debt racks up. The loan is similar to a home equity line of credit (HELOC), but the rates are generally higher. Also, you don’t have to pay it back until death, sale, or default.

Since a lack of payment is an option, this can be a recipe for disaster with this demographic. Seniors are unlikely to get a windfall of new income, meaning timely repayment (if at all) is not likely. Since the lender doesn’t know when they’ll get their money back, they charge a premium to HELOCs. The combination can quickly cannibalize a home owner’s equity. If you are house rich, cash poor, and in retirement – it might be attractive. If you have other options, it’s hard to see why you might take this.

Canadians Owe Over $3.5 Billion In Reverse Mortgage Debt

Canadian seniors sent the balance of reverse mortgage debt to a new record high. The balance hit $3.54 billion in February, up 0.84% from the month before. The annual pace of growth hit 28.56%, when compared to the same month last year. The pace of growth makes it one of, if not the, fastest growing segments of debt in Canada.

Canadian Reverse Mortgage Debt

The Annual Pace of Growth Is Slowing, But Still VERY High

The annual pace of growth in this segment is slowing, but still remains very high. The 28.56% annual pace of growth is the smallest number since October 2017. Even so, if this is the compound annual rate of growth, it would double every 3 years. It’s slower, but still growing at breakneck speed.

Canadian Reverse Mortgage Debt Change

The outstanding balance of reverse mortgage is small, but is growing very fast. This may not have seemed like a big issue while property prices were soaring. However, reverse mortgage rates are now higher than price growth in most markets. Since it’s also one of the fastest growing segments of debt, the picture doesn’t seem so rosy for a lot of homeowners.

