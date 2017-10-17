It’s Official, Canadian Real Estate Buyers To Face OSFI’s Tighter Mortgage Regulations (B-20)

Canadian real estate buyers will face tighter mortgage regulations. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) has published a finalized draft of the B-20 Guidelines. The guidelines go into effect January 1, 2018, and would see regulated financial institutions adopt more strict lending procedures for uninsured mortgages. Here’s the biggest changes consumers will face.
Higher Minimum Qualifying Rate
The new guideline will see uninsured mortgages qualify at a higher rate, a.k.a. you will be stress tested. New rules will see new borrowers qualify at the five-year benchmark rate published by the Bank of Canada (BoC), or the contract rate – whichever is greater. Then they add another 2% on top of that. So that sweet five-year at 2.89% that you found, will be treated like 4.89% when determining how much you can borrow. We already covered how this would impact most markets – which is minimal. Most of the country isn’t maxing out their borrowing room, the exceptions here are Toronto and Vancouver.
“Enhanced” LTV Ratio Limits
All regulated financial institutions must establish loan-to-value (LTV) measurements and limits. This one is a little ambiguous, but each bank must conduct better assessments of the LTV of properties. As well as periodically update these numbers, even if you’re paying your mortgage just fine. In theory, this sounds pretty harsh. In reality, it’s not as bad as it seems. That is, unless home prices make an unlikely fall of more than 20%.
Restrictions on Non-Conventional Lending Arrangements
Regulated financial institutions are no longer allowed to circumvent LTV limits. Some companies have been packaging loans, and other “lending products” that help get around a few LTV issues, including the 20% down payment rule. It’s been a grey area whether they were allowed to do this, but now there’s clear guidelines to reject these kinds of deals. Creative mortgage specialists are going to have to go back to the drawing board.
Overall, prepare for a tighter lending environment. It’ll be interesting to see if this is enough to cool buyer expectations, or if this will lead to the further rise of private lenders. Oh yeah, private lenders aren’t subject to any of this.
6 Comments
Do they still have the provision where a borrower doesn’t have to pass the stress test if they stay with the same lender?
I don’t think so. Even when you refinancing you still have to pass the stress test.
OSFI draft indicated the stress test would be at the discretion of the lender if it is a refinancing. Bad news for Canadians unless there is further regulation to keep the big 5 honest and maintain some form of competitive lending. Definitely want to know what made it in there!
“Expectations around new loan documentation and adjudication for mortgage loan renewals have not changed, and FRFIs are not expected to re-apply the qualification rate assessment to existing borrowers that are renewing mortgages.
OSFI expects FRFIs will have a clearly defined risk-based approach for current and future mortgage renewals and will remain responsible for deciding what level of due diligence and review to place on borrowers’ qualifications at the time of renewal. FRFIs’ renewal practices should be articulated in internal policies governing their underwriting of residential mortgage loans. ”
Its here: http://www.osfi-bsif.gc.ca/Eng/fi-if/rg-ro/gdn-ort/gl-ld/Pages/b20_dft_let.aspx
“It has begun!!!” – Shao Khan
It’s noteworthy that this won’t apply to mortgages from private lenders. Will it apply to mortgages from some (or all) Credit Unions? I know they are provincially regulated, but if I recall correctly a credit union I dealt with (many years ago) was constrained by an arrangement it had with a bank.