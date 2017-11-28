Canadian Real Estate Is Pricey, Here’s How Much You Have To Earn To Buy A Home

Vancouver and Toronto real estate is well out of the reach of many, but is that the case around the country? Numbers from the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) show a huge variance on the cost of a typical home across Canada. We wanted to see what this variance means for incomes. So we crunched some numbers, like we always do. Here’s how much you need to earn in order to carry a mortgage in Canada’s largest cities.

About The Calculations

The terms you’re going to need to understand are benchmark composite homes, gross incomes, conventional mortgages, and stress tested rates. A composite home is the price of a typical home using all home types, for the specified city. Gross income is the before tax income required to carry the payments on a mortgage for these homes. The mortgages we’re going to use are conventional, which means there’s at least 20% down. We did use a 30 year amortization, which means your payments are spread over 30 years. The mortgage rate we’re using is the stress tested mortgage rate, which is 4.99%. The last one seems high for what you’ll pay today, but you’ll have to qualify at that rate starting January 1, 2018 – so let’s just get used to it today. We’re also going to assume that you have decent credit, and few other bills in your life.

You Need A Household Income of Up To $157,000

Buying a house isn’t easy anywhere in Canada, but Toronto and most of Lower Mainland, BC is even harder. To buy a home in the CREA aggregate of urban centres, your household will now need to earn at least $95,000 to afford the payments on a typical home. Vancouver is the king of unaffordability, requiring a household income of $157,000 to carry the payments. Fraser Valley (BC), and Toronto both require a household income of $115,000. Yes, it’s just as expensive to buy in a relatively suburban area of BC, as it is to buy in Canada’s largest city.

Source: CREA, Statistics Canada, Better Dwelling.

Saving For That Downpayment

Note we used conventional mortgages, which means buyers need a 20% down payment. Some people might be lucky enough to have it gifted. Most of us aren’t however, and will have to do some good ole’ fashioned saving. We were curious how long it would have taken to save a downpayment, at 10% of the gross income required to service these mortgages.

Source: CREA, Statistics Canada, Better Dwelling.

As you might have expected, the most expensive places now take over a decade if you made enough to carry a mortgage. In Vancouver, it would have taken 14 years saving 10% of the salary required to carry a mortgage, in order to save for a downpayment on a typical home. Fraser Valley and Toronto, you’re looking at 13 years. Montreal is only 12 years, at the required salary. Moncton is the shortest length, and but you’re still looking at 10 years. It’s not easy to save, even in the cheapest cities.

Good thing the cheapest cities have incomes higher than needed to carry a mortgage on a typical home. In cities like Toronto and Vancouver, the median household won’t be able to buy a typical home in the near future. Whether home prices will come down, or ownership levels have peaked is anyone’s guess.

