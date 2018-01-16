FOMO Sends Canadian Real Estate Sales To Record High

Canadian real estate sales closed out 2017 with a bang. Numbers from the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) show sales climbed across the country in December. The increase in sales was a record for any single month, as FOMO driven buyers scrambled to buy before the new mortgage stress test went live.
Canadian Real Estate Sales Increased 5.74%
Canadian real estate sales had a substantial increase in December. CREA reported 45,976 sales across Canada in December, a 4.47% increase when compared to the month before. This represents a 5.74% increase compared to the same month last year. This is the highest we’ve seen sales in the country, for at least 10 years.
That’s 451% Higher Than Last Year’s Jump For December
A record setting December was only part of the story, as the monthly jump was also huge. The 4.47% increase from November to December is 451% higher than the same period the year before. This is also way higher than the median change over the past ten years, which is -0.04%. This is one of those unusual market moves that you’re going to want to watch closely. It could mean the market is picking up again… or it could just be a one off event.
It Was Probably FOMO Driven
Many Realtors are claiming the rush was due to buyers trying to “get in” before the new mortgage rules. New borrowing rules that went live in January 2018 introduced a stress test. This test, while it’s designed to ensure you can handle payments at a higher rate, also reduces your borrowing power by up to 20%. The Bank of Canada estimates over 81,000 mortgages issued last year, would not have passed the new stress test. Rather than adjusting expectations, many decided to just buy earlier.
Buyers accelerating their purchases before the rules change, will likely reduce January’s numbers. So don’t be too surprised if volume drops this month. After all, last month kind of borrowed some purchasing volume.
Borrowed volume is a good observation. Sales in Toronto are slower than usual this month so far, and it makes sense that some of these buyers closed in December.
Great call, and much appreciated analysis. Some agents have been blaming the weather, which is ridiculous.
Good for them. They won’t be screwed with the reduced borrowing power, which is going to force everyone to compete for shoeboxes starting this year. Reducing borrowing power on people that provide such a substantial downpayment should not have been a priority.
Leaving the GTA or Vancouver is also a solution that should not be considered as being defeated, but rather as being intelligent. Coupled with generally increased cost of taxing and living, a move to the US or Syria should be considered. With these options you can benefit from Canada’s free health care and education subsidies while living elsewhere and paying taxes elsewhere. I love this country, but it is being eroded from the inside.
I detect a hint of sarcasm, but I agree that if you have no reason to be in a particular city, you should move. Toronto is nice, but if I wasn’t in banking and already a homeowner, I wouldn’t be here.
Many view moving as failure to “survive” a city, but there should be no shame in moving for a better life. A low sense of attachment to the place you live, will likely result in you earning more. Despite what the housing industry wants you to believe.
Lol “FOMO DRIVEN” This is one of the most biased blogs ever! Like I mentioned before, I just cannot wait to see what you smart folks here at better dwelling will say when the market picks up again. So far you blame FOMO. Well have you ever thought that if FOMO is a thing it could last years and years maybe even your lifetime and you’ll look back and say darn while I was renting like a fool for 30 years throwing my money out the window, my peers invested and purchased thier own home and now they are retired with rental income and a big nest egg of assets that’s even more scarce and valuable. You’ll look back and laugh at all the silly graphs you drew out to convince the world of nothing more than what you simply believe in and want everyone to believe in, that Toronto real estate market is garbage. You’re as bad as those realtors who spin everything in a positive way which is also wrong. I just wish there were a neutral news outlet about the GTA market I could read on. Cheers!
Seems foolish to me to tie up more than 50% of one’s wealth in one asset. I prefer renting and investing the savings in different markets/asset classes. Keeps my money liquid and growing at comparable rate to housing. You do need courage to weather the volatility though.
Many lenders gave approvals for mortgages that expired on December 31, which was shorter than the expiry they would normally give.
Some of my clients do have approvals that will apparently be honored beyond Jan 1, but that’s an exception, not a rule. The lender can still withdraw the terms. FOMO is actually a very accurate take.
I’m not sure what your hostility is towards media companies, but you can’t possibly believe that a double digit climb from one year to the next won’t be met with some sort of pull back.
Even Sotheby’s team (led by the former TREB president), wrote this in their predictions for Toronto:
“Residential properties *may* increase in price to due to low supply. It doesn’t mean sellers can be overconfident. There were plenty of properties that didn’t sell in the Fall due to ***over pricing*** and buyers are educated and cautious. Sellers have to prep their properties and have a strong pricing strategy in place. The stress tests will effect the market, but more likely those buyers with less equity and a tighter down payment.”
You’re doing a great disservice to your clients if you are pushing them right now. Not a single good Realtor in Toronto would push buyers right now, especially with the uncertainty surrounding B-20.
The entry level market is still seeing lots of activity. Just yesterday, over 20 offers were submitted on the lowest priced 2 bedroom unit in Downtown Toronto. I haven’t heard what the final sale price is yet, but I would imagine it will be a record high for that unit layout in that particular building.
Yesterday, I posted a 1 bedroom condo with parking and a clear lake view for sale at $450K in the Fort York area and there was immediate interest. This was expected, hence why we have a set offer date for next week to allow time for all interested buyers to view it and do their due diligence before the offer date.
With uncertainty over exactly where prices will land, the prevalent strategy is going back to listing low and let the market (not Realtors, as so many BD readers like to believe) dictate the market value on the offer date. It is a strategy that has proven to work time and time again when market pricing is not clear.
Aside from the extremists (who think Realtors are conspiring against them), I think many critics of the real estate industry in Canada are more critical at the lack of transparency and rules that seem to protect Realtors more than the clients. It’s disingenuous to advertise that Realtor’s are acting as a trusted guide while at the same time preventing access to information and advocating for keeping rules that allow for conflicts of interest. Certainly there is a need for Realtors for guidance and expertise, but when an industry resists change to protect outdated selfish interests; your profession will end up in a Taxi’s vs. Uber situation in the near future.
Market pricing is a little more complicated after coming out of a “euphoric” stage. If you’ve been a Realtor less than 30 years, you haven’t experienced this in Canada before. If you have been a Realtor for 30 years, think back to how things were in 1991 – 1996.
I distinctly remember these days, when houses were being sold with “free” cars in the driveway, and condos came with vacations worth thousands of dollars.
Personally, I hope prices don’t correct too far. However, it’s naive to discount a correction as “appropriate pricing.” .
Vancouver Westside is headed for a price correction. Single Family Market is in for a rocky ride this year and probably next. There are 500 listings right now and about 10 sales. Lots of supply, few sales-reduced borrowing capacity by buyers = falling prices.