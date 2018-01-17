Here’s Canada’s Hottest (and Coldest) Major Real Estate Markets

Canadian real estate buyers weren’t exactly scarce last year, but demand is tapering in a number of major markets. Year end numbers from our pals at the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) show 2017 brought a shift in buying activity. Here’s how Canada’s largest real estate markets did, and whether they’re heating up, or cooling down.

Toronto Real Estate Sees Largest Decline In Sales

The largest decline in sales for 2017 was in Toronto, Victoria, and the Niagara region. Toronto, which closed 2017 with a total of 93,158 sales, is actually a decline of 18.1% compared to the year before. Victoria finished 2017 with 8,464 sales, a 15.6% decline compared to 2016. The Niagara region, in Southern Ontario, saw 7,280 sales, a 13.4% decline compared to last year. Before jumping to any conclusions, you’re probably going to want to read through to the end.

Yeah, I know. You’re wondering what happened in Montreal and Vancouver as well. Montreal saw sales hit 44,448, a 7.6% increase compared to the year before. Greater Vancouver finished the year with 36,604, a 10.5% decline compared to the year before. Remember, sales need a little context in order to make sense. So a rise or fall isn’t all that important, by itself.

Source: CREA. Better Dwelling.

Toronto Real Estate Sees Largest Increase In Listings

The largest inventory increases were in Southern Ontario, but Edmonton peaked its head. Toronto had the largest increase with 179,049 new listings, a 15.6% increase compared to the year before. Next is Hamilton-Burlington was second with 20,475 new listings, a 15.4% rise compared to 2016. In third is Edmonton with 39597 new listings, a 12.4% increase from the year before. Now let’s compare those sales to new listings.

Source: CREA. Better Dwelling.

Comparing Sales To New Listings

A common method for getting a read on demand is using the sales to new listing ratio. This is how CREA determines if your market gets the term “buyers” or “sellers” market. A balanced market, is 50%. The higher it is, the closer it is to a sellers market, meaning upward prices. The lower it is, the closer you are to a buyers market, so expect soft pricing. There are some caveats to keep in mind though.

The direction of this ratio can play an important role. For example, if you’re in buyers territory and the ratio is rising, you might be entering a bull market. If you’re in sellers territory, and the ratio is falling, you might be in buying territory soon. That said, to truly understand the numbers, when looking at these ratios you need some context, don’t just take it for face value. Got it? Onward.

Ottawa Real Estate Makes Largest Increase In Sales To New Listings

Topping the list for largest increase to sales to new listing ratios are Ottawa, Sudbury, and Montreal. Ottawa finished the year with 61.4, an 11.6% increase compared to the year before. Sudbury saw the second highest increase with a ratio of 56.9, a 6.9% increase from the year before. Montreal is in third with a ratio of 62.4, a 6.8% increase from the year before. For context, Vancouver, perpetually one of Canada’s hottest markets, has a ratio of 65.3. The large increases in Ottawa, Sudbury and Montreal mean these three are now healthy markets. It does not mean they’re the new Vancouver.

Source: CREA. Better Dwelling.

The largest decrease was seen across Southern Ontario. Greater Toronto had the biggest drop, with the ratio at 52, a 21.4% decline compared to the year before. Hamilton-Burlington had a ratio of 67.1, a 16.5% decline compared to the year before. Niagara ended the year with an average ratio of 71.2, a 14.3% decline compared to the year before. Yes, Toronto suburbs have a higher ratio than the city itself. It’s a little concerning.

Source: CREA. Better Dwelling.

Many of the countries most expensive markets are starting to take a breather, after having an exceptional run on prices. This doesn’t mean these markets will “crash,” but don’t expect them to grow anywhere near the pace they did. It’s also worth remembering that notoriously expensive markets will be disproportionately impacted by the new mortgage stress tests, especially in Toronto and Vancouver. The stress test won’t have a huge impact on less expensive cities seeing a climb, like Ottawa or Montreal. However, it will likely hold them back from growing as quickly as we’ve seen some markets increase over the past few years.

