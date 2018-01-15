Teranet: Montreal and Toronto Real Estate Prices Drop, Vancouver Soars

Canadian real estate prices are finally stabilizing… if you don’t dig deeper. The Teranet-National Bank Home Price Index (HPI) stopped its decline in December, and actually printed a climb. That’s an encouraging sign, until you break down the index by city. Most of last month’s climb was due to one city, while the majority of markets saw prices fall.

About The Index

The National Bank-Teranet HPI is a different measure of real estate data, that relies on property registry information instead of sales. Many misinformed agents refer to this as a “delayed” measure, but that’s not the case. The use of registry data means that the information is “late” compared to the MLS, but it’s more accurate.

Using registry information means only completed sales are included. In contrast, the MLS uses sales. In a hot market, few sales fall through, so the MLS is definitely a faster read. In a cooling market, sales can start to fall through, as some buyers look for a way out while prices drop. This is often not reflected in MLS data, since a transfer occurs 30 to 90 days after a sale. They each have their trade offs, and neither is better or worse than they other. If you’re really into housing data, it’s best to check both to get a real feel for the market.

Source: Teranet-National Bank of Canada.

First Uptick of Canadian Real Estate Prices Since July 2017

The 11 city composite index received the first uptick in months. The price composite, which includes Canada’s 11 largest real estate markets, rose 0.18% in December. This represents a 9.07% increase from the same month last year. The composite climb was due mostly to a large jump in a single market, rather than the general health of the market.

Source: Teranet-National Bank of Canada.

Toronto Real Estate Still Printing Declines

Toronto, the largest component of the index, actually saw prices drop – again. Toronto’s index had a reading of 236.07 in December, a 0.28% decline from the month before. Prices in the city are now 7.4% lower than the peak we saw in July 2017. The city’s market is now slightly underperforming the national index, with the 12 month increase at 9.02%. Yes, it’s weird that Toronto real estate prices are appreciating less than the general market.

Montreal Real Estate Still Isn’t “Hot”

Montreal, another city that’s been rumored to be warming up, also saw a price decline. December saw Montreal’s index reach 161.63, a 0.18% decline from the month before. Prices in the city are still 7.05% higher than the same time last year. This is the first decline after prices started rising, but this market is still underperforming the index. Funny how there’s almost no data to support the claim that Montreal real estate is hot. Yet we’ve been hearing it so often. Hm…

Vancouver Real Estate Soars To New High

Vancouver real estate saw prices make a huge leap higher. The city’s index is now 281.4, a 1.28% increase from the month before. This represents a huge annual gain of 15.97%, when compared to the same month last year. As the second largest component of the index, this market is the reason it didn’t fall.

This was a misleading index print, since it appeared that Canadian real estate prices were stabilizing. Despite the climb on the index, less than half of markets showed an improvement in prices. Toronto and Montreal, two of the largest index components, actually showed price declines on a monthly basis, and are underperforming the index on the 12 month trend. Vancouver on the other hand, rose so quickly it made the national index rise. Good news for homeowners in one of the world’s least affordable cities. Bad news if you thought it was unaffordable before.

