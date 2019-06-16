This Week’s Top Stories: Vancouver Real Estate Falls From Top Spot, and Canadian Credit Delinquencies Soar

Time for your weekly cheat sheet on this week’s most important stories.

Canadian Real Estate

Vancouver Real Estate Is No Longer The Country’s Most Expensive Market

The price of a typical home across Canada is getting cheaper for the first time in years. The benchmark price across the country fell to $624,400 in May, down 0.64% from last year. The decline is small, but still the 4th consecutive and the largest since 2009.

Vancouver was hit notably hard, with the benchmark falling to $1,006,400, down 8.88% from last year. It was both the largest drop in the country, and it knocked Vancouver out of the spot as the country’s most expensive market. Oakville, a distant suburb of Toronto, is now the most expensive market in Canada.

Canadian Residential Investment Drops For A Fifth Quarter, Signaling Recession

Residential investment is still a massive part of Canadian GDP, but is on the decline. GDP numbers show its contribution fell to $134.30 in Q1 2019, down 5.08% from the same quarter last year. This is the 5th consecutive quarterly decline, and the largest since 2009. All of Canada’s previous recessions have kicked off with a decline in this segment.

Equifax: Canadian Credit Delinquencies Are Spiking, Seniors See Largest Increase

Equifax observed precursors to rising delinquencies last year, and the rate is now climbing. Toronto saw 1.16% of consumers turn delinquent in Q1 2019, up 3.6% from last year. Vancouver hit 0.74%, up 9.9% from last year. Montreal reached 1.22%, up 1.0% from last year. Overall the total rate is relatively low, but delinquencies are a lagging indicator. The growth rate is what is most concerning here. Especially with those aged 65+ who reached a demographic delinquency rate of 0.9%, up a massive 9.4% from last year.

Canada Has Never Had More Homes Under Construction At The Same Time

Canadian real estate is undergoing a large building boom. There were 228,984 homes under construction in May, up 3.58% from last year. Toronto, the largest market, is just one month under its all-time peak. Vancouver and Montreal have both hit new all-time highs for construction. This is the largest number of homes under construction in Canadian history.

Toronto Real Estate

Toronto Detached Real Estate Prices Still Down Over 10% After Two Years

Toronto detached real estate is warming up, but last year’s steep drop in sentiment means it’s far from hot. The price of a typical detached home reached $939,300 in May, up 1.09% from last year. While up, prices are still down 10.48% from the peak reached just two years ago. Sales ripped to 4,649 units, up 25.10% from last year. It’s a really big climb, but still one of the smallest May sales numbers in recent history.

Vancouver Detached Real Estate Is Now Cheaper Than It Was 3 Years Ago

Vancouver real estate is being hit hard, especially detached homes. The price of a typical detached home fell to $1,421,900 in May, down 11.5% from last year. In pricey West Vancouver, the typical loss over the past year is almost at half a million dollars. Prices for detached homes across Greater Vancouver are now lower than they were 3 years ago.

