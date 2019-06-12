Canada Has Never Had More Homes Under Construction At The Same Time

Canada has a lot of housing in the works. CMHC numbers show construction of new houses in the county’s largest cities picked up in May. The increase puts the number of homes being built at an all-time record high.
Canadian Real Estate Under Construction Has Never Been Higher
Residential real estate under construction in Canada’s largest cities reached a record. There were 228,984 units under construction in May, up 0.97% from the month before. This represents an increase of 3.58% from last year. The annual pace of growth is picking up, and the total active construction is a new record.
Canadian Homes Under Construction
The number of homes under construction in Canadian CMAs.
Source: CMHC, Better Dwelling.
Toronto Real Estate Under Construction Just Under Peak
Toronto real estate under construction is just off the record high. There were 71,779 homes under construction in May, down 1.33% from the month before. This represents a 4.59% increase compared to the same month last year. The all-time high was in April, so the city is only slightly down from that number. Still, the city is seeing construction moving faster than the average Canadian city.
Toronto Homes Under Construction
The number of homes under construction in Toronto CMA.
Source: CMHC, Better Dwelling.
Vancouver Real Estate Under Construction Reaches All-Time High
Vancouver real estate under construction reached a new record high. There were 43,964 homes under construction in May, up 4.97% from the month before. This represents an increase of 0.01% from the same month last year. The new record was barely above last year’s high, but it did beat it. Just in time for resales to reach multi-year lows.
Vancouver Homes Under Construction
The number of homes under construction in Vancouver CMA.
Source: CMHC, Better Dwelling.
Montreal Real Estate Under Construction Hits New High
The number of homes being built in Montreal also reached a record high. There were 29,308 homes under construction in May, up 1.19% from last year. This represents a 12.13% increase compared to the same month last year. The new record is more than 60% higher than the median pace of units under construction over the past decade. It’s a huge boom.
Montreal Homes Under Construction
The number of homes under construction in Montreal CMA.
Source: CMHC, Better Dwelling.
The vast majority of homes under construction are apartments, so they take awhile. Multi-family housing takes a long time to build, and a longer time to plan. Most of the demand for the housing currently under construction was made years ago. Softer pre-sales in Toronto and Vancouver are likely to soften future activity. Vancouver is already beginning to postpone the launch of new units.
20 Comments
Universities are going to have to stop accepting locals so we can fill these puppies up soon.
Assuming this isn’t just xenophobia, what’s this in reference to?
Putting Canadians first is “xenophobia”?
#MCGA
🙂
Toronto needs taller skyscrapers, let the province take over. Let’s assume it takes two people per house. Toronto’s construction industry is 140,000 people large, but was half the size ten years ago? Even though we’ve only had two years of record immigration?
140,000 New construction builders
52,000 Realtors
40,000 teachers
No need for families and kids being educated. We just need to buy and sell houses. Clear bubble metrics, because the business of building and storing people outpaces the the industry of development for the next generation.
The real irony is immigrants come here because of the high quality education. Then we slash funding for public schools, and chase wealthy immigrants that earn their money overseas, pay little domestic taxes, and send their kids to private schools.
Canada should only accept immigrants who has million dollar asset minimum. We dont need poor from third world but only top 1 percent from those countries.
Haha, you’re an idiot. Clearly from Toronto and not Vancouver, otherwise you would know the wealthier the household, the more likely they are to pay almost nil taxes.
If you have a million in cash you’re willing to transfer to another country, you would move the US or New Zealand. Canada is only appealing as a mixer for cash obfuscation. It’s literally called “doing immigration jail” on the Mainland.
Every time I read the word “construction”…I was tempted to add the word “shoddy” in front of it. Cheap materials, overclocked erection/installation schedules, talent spread too thin.
Last time we saw this in Canada was Montreal’s Olympics.
In BC the local government changed the code to allow 12 stories wood building….seeing my friends moving a month ago from their condo due to a neighbor fire (2 story building), I wonder how safe can people inside can be evacuated….unless this approval is tailored towards half occupancy due to flippers and honest foreign capital flowing to keep the economy afloat, than it won’t matter.
Criminals need a place to launder and evade taxes. Hopefully we stop this and prices collapse..
As I said in a previous comment, Canada economical strategy is to build houses thorough immigration. Immigration and housing are the two main pillars of the Canadian economical strategy . Does not matter which party is in power. Iit has been like that since 1990.
Canada has what they called the project Century (something like that) where the aim is to increase the population of Canada to 100 millions people by 2200 by slowly increasing yearly immigration number. All political parties agree with that by the way.
Canadian are too dumb to compete in the manufacturing field or research and development. Canadian are just bright enough to build wooden house and concrete building. China and Japan have economical strategy that does not involve mass immigration.
I don’t think Canadian economical strategy will work. Canada will dissolve in small nations as the Whites population diminished and loses influence.
Go youtube and put in the search bar : Shenzhen: The Silicon Valley of Hardware (Full Documentary) | Future Cities | WIRED
The documentary explain China economical plan.
Ià
Correct. Canada’s strategy is a non-partisan one that’s used by most commonwealth countries. Increasing the tax base is the most important move for them. That means more taxpayers, less dependents, and expensive housing to extract more capital from the warehousing.
Here is the link of the Canadian Century project. They are not hiding it either. I got the date wrong, It is 2100. My point, I am not surprised to see more houses under construction because it is part of Canada main economical strategy.
http://www.centuryinitiative.ca/?lang=fr
I also agree with the comment that commonwealth nations strategy is to warehousing humans and extract everything they can from them.
100 mil by 2100?! NOT A CHANCE! I don’t care how many immigrants are brought in. Even if we ban all contraceptives & abortion, and force people to have sex, there’s no way we get to 100 mil by 2100.
If true, easily the dumbest goal the government’s ever had. Well, close to the dumbest one…
Canada especially Toronto basically have too much land. With Canada’s economy based on high taxation and universal health care, the system itself is designed to transfer wealth from young people to keep boomers alive. Now with this housing bubble we are doing further wealth transfer where young families have to take on huge mortgages and pay high taxes.
Once smart people start to realize what is going on those that have in demand skills will leave. Taxing their taxes for future decades and consumer spending with them. The best always leave first because they have the choice. eventually you will be left with low skill labor that you can’t really tax then the health care system goes and the boomers get screw anyways.
The best way for a society to build wealth is to give resources to young productive talent so they can create business and other ventures. Not tax and suck all their income and transfer it to old and non productive segments of society. If the housing price don’t come down Canada is headed for economic collapse soon.
I urge all young families to be responsible for you and your families future and consider other places where cost of living is not so high.
let say on average each unit can provide living space for 3 people. with 71,779 we are looking at 215,337 on top of what’s already built. That’s just current construction, don’t forget inventory build up for the past 10 years. Do anyone really think Canada’s population growth is that much? we are talking about 2 million in 10 years here.
Housing prices needs to correct at least 30% from current prices.
I have looked at population growth from stats can. Population growth looks slower so far this year in the first quarter. Especially in BC. Any comments?
Would love to a report that shows that we have been building houses faster than the population has been grown. The shortage of housing myth is the number one argument pumping up people through fomo to make poor decisions
I made some back the envelop calculation for 2019:
Toronto = 71 779
Montréal = 20 308
Vancouver = 43964
Total = 136 051
Let say 2 people per unit = 272 102 people
This number almost match the number of expected immigrant for 2019 of 331 000 for 2019.
From the link above:
Canada has welcomed more immigrants in recent years — and the government intends to bring in more. It has set targets of nearly 331,000 newcomers this year, 341,000 in 2020 and 350,000 in 2021.
https://nationalpost.com/news/greater-share-of-recent-immigrants-landing-jobs-even-as-canada-welcomes-more
It look that I might be right. Canada economical strategy is to build new houses up to 2100 and using immigrant to fill up these news houses
Why hasn’t this site written an article about Doug Ford’s Bill 108 housing plan with some analysis? It would break the monotony of some of these posts. Most of the Mayors are pissed off about it’s implications.