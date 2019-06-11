Equifax: Canadian Credit Delinquencies Are Spiking, Seniors See Largest Increase

One of Canada’s top credit bureaus warned of higher delinquencies in 2019, and here they are. Equifax numbers show consumer delinquencies are on the rise in Q1 2019. The move was expected by the firm, which stated in the previous quarter, that 2019 would see higher levels. The overall rates remain relatively low, however credit delinquencies are a lagging indicator.
Seniors See Biggest Jump In Delinquencies
Delinquencies are rising across every age demographic, but the youngest and oldest were most notable. The rate of credit delinquencies hit 1.12% across Canada in Q1 2019, up 3.5% from last year. The youngest demographic, aged 18-25 had the highest rate of delinquency at 1.68% – up 0.1% from last year. People aged 65+ had a delinquency rate of 0.99%, up a massive 9.4% from last year. The youngest demographic showed the smallest change, indicating stabilization at that rate. The oldest demographic experienced the largest increase of any segment, indicating deterioration.
Canadian Delinquency Rate Percent Change
The annual percent change in consumer credit delinquencies by age, in Q1 2019.
Source: Equifax, Better Dwelling.
Toronto Borrowers Make The Biggest Climb In Average Debt
Not surprising anyone, household debt levels (excluding mortgages) are rising across Canada. Canadian consumers held an average of debt balance of $23,496 in Q1 2019, up 3.2% from last year. Zooming in, Toronto’s average consumer is carrying $23,047, up 5% from last year. Vancouver was slightly higher at $26,629, up 2.8% from last year. Montreal consumers had an average of $17,796, up 2.6% from last year. Toronto’s growth was the highest of any major city in the country.
Canadian Average Consumer Debt
The average debt held by Canadian consumers in Canadian dollars.
Source: Equifax, Better Dwelling.
Toronto and Vancouver See Substantial Increases In Delinquencies
Consumer delinquencies are climbing quickly in Canada’s most expensive cities. The rate of delinquency in Toronto reached 1.16% in Q1 2019, up 3.6% from last year. Vancouver reached 0.74%, up 9.9% from last year. Montreal ended the quarter at 1.22%, up 1.0% from last year. The total rate in Vancouver is still relatively low, but the increase was only second to Ft. McMurray. To contrast, Montreal consumers hold low levels of debt, and made a minimal movement.
Canadian Delinquency Rate By City (Change)
The annual percent change in the rate of consumer delinquencies by major city, Q1 2019.
Source: Equifax, Better Dwelling.
The rate of delinquencies across Canada is still low, but is increasing quickly. Expensive cities like Toronto and Vancouver, are seeing higher levels of growth. More affordable cities, where consumers carry a lower average of debt, are stable. Worth noting that consumer delinquencies lead mortgage delinquencies. However, mortgage delinquencies aren’t common until liquidity begin to disappear.
Low interest rates working as designed. Seniors depend on stable investments that provide interest payments. Eliminate the interest, they need to start withdrawing equity which leaves them put longer longer than if they could go anywhere with a little stable income.
Funny how that works.
– Lower interest rates
– Force people to spend by making savings useless.
– Inflate asset values so they have to speculate or lose value in real terms
– Old people that only have their house need to withdraw equity to make up the difference
– debt pile is now so big, seniors can’t move since they spent the difference
– Since seniors have to stay still, they apply more pressure to prime working real estate
– lower productivity, increase commute time for the most productive demographics
– lose out to China
Canada will do what it always did in the past no matter who is in power. Canada will increase the immigration number and hope it translate into news housing and economical growth .Canada has no real economical strategy. To quote Jason Kenney of Alberta, Canada should use the magic of immigration. I think it is pretty obvious what it means. Canada is a failed nation using immigration as an economical strategy. More immigrants means more houses. Canada economical strategy is to become of nation of house builder. China economical strategy is to become the manufacturing hub of the world. Canada is a failed nation. If you are young leave now.
Canada will also increase the number of student visa. Student visa are used to keep external demand on Canadian currency so it does not go down too much. As manufacturing is shutting down in Canada there will less and less demand for CAD currency. Student visa are there to create an external demand for the CAD.
Once the fed drops rates these numbers should go back to normal.
Everything on here is a “lagging indicator” it seems lol
You know a rate cut is a sign that the economy is going to crash, right? Canada cut rates in 2015 because of a miscalculation from Stat Can. It printed a recession, which was revised as a mistake.
Normally a rate cut comes only when the economy is spiraling lower. Rate cuts don’t restore growth either, it helps to create a capital buffer so there’s an increased cushion.