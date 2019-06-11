Equifax: Canadian Credit Delinquencies Are Spiking, Seniors See Largest Increase

One of Canada’s top credit bureaus warned of higher delinquencies in 2019, and here they are. Equifax numbers show consumer delinquencies are on the rise in Q1 2019. The move was expected by the firm, which stated in the previous quarter, that 2019 would see higher levels. The overall rates remain relatively low, however credit delinquencies are a lagging indicator.

Seniors See Biggest Jump In Delinquencies

Delinquencies are rising across every age demographic, but the youngest and oldest were most notable. The rate of credit delinquencies hit 1.12% across Canada in Q1 2019, up 3.5% from last year. The youngest demographic, aged 18-25 had the highest rate of delinquency at 1.68% – up 0.1% from last year. People aged 65+ had a delinquency rate of 0.99%, up a massive 9.4% from last year. The youngest demographic showed the smallest change, indicating stabilization at that rate. The oldest demographic experienced the largest increase of any segment, indicating deterioration.

Canadian Delinquency Rate Percent Change

The annual percent change in consumer credit delinquencies by age, in Q1 2019.

Source: Equifax, Better Dwelling.

Toronto Borrowers Make The Biggest Climb In Average Debt

Not surprising anyone, household debt levels (excluding mortgages) are rising across Canada. Canadian consumers held an average of debt balance of $23,496 in Q1 2019, up 3.2% from last year. Zooming in, Toronto’s average consumer is carrying $23,047, up 5% from last year. Vancouver was slightly higher at $26,629, up 2.8% from last year. Montreal consumers had an average of $17,796, up 2.6% from last year. Toronto’s growth was the highest of any major city in the country.

Canadian Average Consumer Debt

The average debt held by Canadian consumers in Canadian dollars.

Source: Equifax, Better Dwelling.

Toronto and Vancouver See Substantial Increases In Delinquencies

Consumer delinquencies are climbing quickly in Canada’s most expensive cities. The rate of delinquency in Toronto reached 1.16% in Q1 2019, up 3.6% from last year. Vancouver reached 0.74%, up 9.9% from last year. Montreal ended the quarter at 1.22%, up 1.0% from last year. The total rate in Vancouver is still relatively low, but the increase was only second to Ft. McMurray. To contrast, Montreal consumers hold low levels of debt, and made a minimal movement.

Canadian Delinquency Rate By City (Change)

The annual percent change in the rate of consumer delinquencies by major city, Q1 2019.

Source: Equifax, Better Dwelling.

The rate of delinquencies across Canada is still low, but is increasing quickly. Expensive cities like Toronto and Vancouver, are seeing higher levels of growth. More affordable cities, where consumers carry a lower average of debt, are stable. Worth noting that consumer delinquencies lead mortgage delinquencies. However, mortgage delinquencies aren’t common until liquidity begin to disappear.

