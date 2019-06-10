Canadian Residential Investment Drops For A Fifth Quarter, Signaling Recession

The Canadian real estate slowdown is putting a drag on GDP numbers. Statistics Canada (StatCan) numbers show residential investment fell for a fifth consecutive quarter in Q1 2019. Historically, a decline in residential investment in countries with high levels of ownership are a recession flag.
Residential Investment and Why You Care
Residential investment (a.k.a. residential structures) covers construction, renovation, and ownership transfer. Construction means new construction of single and multi-family homes. The renovation portion only covers large renovations such as roofs and kitchens. It doesn’t include routine maintenance such as painting or minor repairs. Ownership transfer costs include things like agent commissions and lawyer fees. It’s not a comprehensive bill of real estate’s contribution towards GDP. Instead, it’s the most direct contributors.
Norges Bank (Norway’s central bank) researchers note a drop in residential investment often signals recession. Studying 12 OECD countries, they found the measure to be a strong indicator of the business cycle. Countries with high rates of homeownership, like Canada, have the strongest links. Those with low rates of ownership, like Japan, display the weakest links. Many may think a slowdown in real estate activity just means an end to building condos on every corner. In reality, it’s usually a sign of a more serious underlying issue with the economy.
Canadian Residential Investment Drops Over 5%
Residential investment made a quarterly and annual decline. GDP numbers estimate the contribution at $134.30 billion in Q1 2019, down 1.56% from the quarter before. The decline means this quarter shrunk by 5.08%, when compared to last year. Residential investment logged its 5th consecutive quarterly decline in the most recent quarter. It was also the largest annual decline since Q2 2009.
Canadian Residential Investment
The quarterly estimate of residential structure investment contribution to gross domestic product.
Source: Statistics Canada, Better Dwelling.
Residential Investment Drops To Lowest Percent of GDP Since 2009
Residential investment fell to the lowest percent of GDP in almost a decade. Residential investment fell to 6.50% of GDP in Q1 2009, down 1.66% from the quarter before. The decline represents a drop of 6.31% compared to the same quarter last year. This is the fifth consecutive quarter we’ve seen this number drop as a percent of GDP. It’s also the lowest percent of GDP since Q3 2009.
Canadian Residential Investment As A Percent of GDP
Quarterly estimate of residential structure investment, expressed as a percent of GDP.
Source: Statistics Canada, Better Dwelling.
Residential investment isn’t just on the decline, it’s failing to keep up with GDP growth. If you consider how small GDP growth has been on the quarter, it’s even more of a dark cloud looming. For context, the past 2 major recessions in Canada kicked off after 5 consecutive quarters of residential investment declines. Only once did it not, and that was within a few quarters of recovery of another very large recession. Canada just printed its fifth consecutive decline. Either this recession is late, or it’s actually different this time.
Even more of an issue when you factor how much “disposable” income used for consumption was from HELOC borrowing. Then there’s the amount of “income” in the country that grew as a result of speculation.
One of the biggest issues is the fallout to the broader economy. We’re going into negative rates to help bolster household debt, but there’s no evidence to indicate cuts or negative rates help with anything but borrowing future income.
In fact, the evidence points to higher rates as a driver of wealth. Less borrowing, more productive investing.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0921800916307510
Despite what people think, debt can’t expand faster than incomes infinitely. When debt grows faster than income, so does future income growth. Distributing future income loss is something people don’t consider. Of course, because in everyone’s mind, they’re never at their peak income growth. It continues to growth infinitely.
Bring on the negative rates! My girlfriend and I got a great deal on a mid 70’s semi in North York last year. I wouldn’t mind my variable rate mortgage dipping a few points, it would free up some of our income for a few renovations we have been planning. We deserve to have a new kitchen and finished basement, so we’re happy.
I only see positive things from negative rates.
When you can’t tell if someone is trolling or just not very smart. When Japan rolled out negative rates after falling this low, home prices fell 40% in real terms.
Negative rates are a sign the economy is damaged beyond any possible near term repair, and leads to massive outflows of capital and foreign investment. We’re not even a specialized economy with a unique language that requires entirely specialized production.
See the Asian Financial Crisis for more details.
Real estate commissions are getting light right here, aren’t they?
Same issue we’re seeing in Australia. We cut rates to help stimulate residential investment, but few people are taking the lending bait. Instead, it’s starting to hit pensioners, who are going to have to get used to living less than golden years.
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-06-10/rba-cut-falling-deposit-interest-rate-retirees-first-home-savers/11195472
Boomer demographics is a huge elephant in the room. Increasing life-spans means the turnover of wealth is being delayed by almost a decade compared to previous generations. Recent surveys suggest that most boomers do not intend to downsize until health dictates the necessity.
And with the ludicrous condo prices and near zero savings accounts rates, there is little financial incentive to do so. That is resulting in both boomers and their offspring being increasingly house poor and/or debt-ridden. The consequences of that to the economy as a whole is potentially catastrophic, and the tough-medicine used in the past to mitigate it, higher interest rates, has been replaced by … what?
Canada already has a solution for every problems being economic, environmental and social. Come on Canada you know how to fix this problem, bring in more immigrants. Come on Canada you can jack up immigration number to 500 0000 this year and 1 500 000 visa students. You can do it Canada. To quote Jason Kenney of Alberta, use the magic of immigration Canada.
I know you’re being sarcastic, but it looks like residential investment as a percentage of GDP lines up with peak immigration.
We can try importing as many people as possible here, but at a certain point we’re no longer vetting on quality and they’re going to have just as bad of a time here. That spreads pretty fast, and retention then becomes an issue to pay attention to.
I don’t think rates can be lowered enough to offset the disparity between the cost of average housing and the average Canadian income. It’s a fundamental issue. In an age of billionaires, Canadians aren’t even millionaires. Pull out the unsustainable home equity and most Canadians are bankrupt. Its going to be a sh*tshow.
4-6 points is what’s typically used by the bottom of a recession. We’re going to need to start paying people to take mortgages soon.
Its a fugazi and they are all bad, bad actors…who have no idea what they are doing, same thing here in Canada…more debt, printing money…more lies daily from all government, mainstream media, bankers, all full of it, bloody scum bags, all of them…and they have to keep interest rates low…or else, crash and a big one because of record debt levels…and none of us know how long this will continue…what a mess…get out of debt asap…be careful…