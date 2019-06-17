Canadian Mortgage Payments Top $91 Billion, Over Half Goes To Interest

Canadian real estate owners are paying a lot for the privilege of their debt pile. Statistics Canada (Stat Can) numbers show mortgage payments hit an all-time high in Q1 2019. Even with near record low rates, interest is rising faster than principal payments. Over half of all payments go towards interest, and the ratio is climbing.

Canadians Paid Over $91 Billion On Mortgages Last Quarter

Canadians are paying a record amount towards servicing mortgage debt. Mortgage payments totaled over $91.42 billion in Q1 2019, up 2.04% from the previous quarter. The increase represents a 7.30% increase compared to last year. Breaking down the payments, there’s a pretty interesting problem brewing.

Canadian Household Mortgage Payments

The total quarterly amount paid towards servicing mortgages in Canada.

Source: Statistics Canada, Better Dwelling.

Less Money Is Going Towards Paying Down Mortgage Debt

Households are paying record amounts on mortgages, but less is going to principal. The amount that went towards principal reached $39.53 billion in Q1 2019, down 0.39% from the previous quarter. The decline was so large, the principal contribution fell 0.17% year over year. Less principal paid down means carrying a larger balance, and more interest.

Canadian Household Mortgage Payments

The quarterly amount paid towards servicing mortgages in Canada, broken down by interest and principal contribution.

Source: Statistics Canada, Better Dwelling.

More Than Half of All Payments Go Towards Interest

The difference in the increase of payments, and a drop in principal, is due to more interest. Interest represented $51.89 billion of payments in Q1 2019, up 3.98% from the previous quarter. The increase works out to a 13.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Quarterly payments towards interest have jumped a massive 27.33% from Q1 2017. This is the most Canadians have spent on interest since Q4 2014. Over 56% of payments made in the quarter when just towards interest.

Percent of Canadian Mortgage Payments Going Towards Interest

The percent of mortgage payments collected that go towards paying interest.

Source: Statistics Canada, Better Dwelling.

Canadians are devoting a record amount of cash to pay their mortgages as debt reaches a new high. That’s not surprising to most. What’s surprising is interest paid exceeds the amount towards principal. Canadians are paying ~$1.31 for every $1.00 they put towards their “forced savings.” That’s with interest hovering just above a record low.

