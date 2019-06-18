Canadian Real Estate Sales Make Largest Increase In 2 Years, Still Below Normal

Some Canadian real estate buyers are blowing off last year’s decline in sales. Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) numbers show sales made a large increase in May. The rise, while substantial, failed to bring volume to historically significant levels. Last month’s sales still fall short of the average.
Canadian Real Estate Sales Jump, But Fall Short of A Typical May
Canadian real estate sales made a substantial climb from last year. CREA reported 54,599 sales in May, up 6.68% from last year. The increase, as large as it is, still puts it 9.89% below May 2017. The number of sales this year is 4.02% below the 5 year average for the month of May. There was a big increase, but it still falls short of a typical month for real estate sales in Canada.
The rate of growth made an interesting move, possibly indicating a shift in sentiment. The 6.68% 12 month growth is the largest we’ve seen in two years. Don’t get excited yet, it’s also only the second positive number since 2017. There’s improvements, but there’s also a long way to go for things to get back to normal.
Quebec City, Toronto Lead In Annual Growth
Most of the increase in growth came from Quebec, Toronto, and the Prairies. Quebec City reported 864 sales in May, up 19.17% from last year. Toronto followed with 9,989 sales go through the MLS, up 18.89% from last year. Gatineau had the third largest growth with 648 sales, up 16.97% from last year. Toronto is the only city of the three to experience fewer sales this past May than in 2017.
Noteworthy is what’s happening in the Prairies. Saskatoon, Winnipeg, and Calgary held the next three spots for growth. Only the last of the three had fewer sales than in 2017.
British Columbia Real Estate Leads The Market Lower
British Columbian real estate is the big loser these days, followed by a Toronto suburb. Fraser Valley only reported 1,443 sales in May, down 14.36% from last year – the biggest drop in the country. Vancouver followed with 2,669 sales, down 7.65% from last year. Kitchener-Waterloo was in third with 655 sales, down 1.48% from last year. All three markets reported fewer sales for the month of May than they did in 2017 as well. Interesting takeaway here is the third largest decline wasn’t much of a decline at all.
Canadian real estate sales made a large increase, with most markets showing growth. This could be a sign that real estate sales have reached a bottom, and may move higher. However, since many markets have failed to move higher than 2017 numbers, it’s too early to tell. These volume movements are also seen in the “return to normal” stage of an asset bubble collapse.
23 Comments
This is called normalization. It can go either way, depending on the economic environment.
Considering our largest trade partner is seeing their economic indicators collapse while stock prices are moving higher, means the next “surprise” recession is going to be painful.
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/06/13/a-morgan-stanley-reading-on-the-economy-collapses-by-the-most-ever.html
Recessions don’t happen when people are prepared for them. Households need to assume the risk is passed before they let their guards down. Same issue in 2007, when they started to say the issue was contained.
Step 1) Create a prolonged chaotic environment that changes people’s psychology: “Housing/’the market’ is going up like crazy, I’m missing out”
Step 2) Normalize psychology : “This isn’t a bubble, everything is fine. Uncle Tony has made a bundle and my wife and friends think I’m a pencil dick. See there was a slow down but that was just a blip! All the bears are morons. To infinity and beyond!”
Step 3) Music stops with the smart money long gone : “I can’t offload my Vaughn cookie cutter mansion for $2M like my neighbour did 2 years ago? It’s only getting $1.2 and I have mortgage of $1.6 and a non-bank credit line of $100K I maxed out to furnish it.”
Tock.BD4L.
There is no surprise for anybody. Stock are getting higher on expectations of 2 rate drops in 2019 by Fed.
For Canadian RE specifically, you already screwed up your best opportunity. Without recession you already decreased new construction starts volumes to pity numbers. The only weapon of mass destruction that cannot be stopped quickly you already killed, lol.
Wait and see became 2 rate drops in 2019 eh. I’ll have what you’re having please!
“Jerome Powell that the central bank is open to cutting interest rates this year if trade conflicts with China and Mexico slow U.S. economic growth.”
Last week the Bureau of Labor Stats came out to show the YoY change in Import Price indexes were showing at -1.5%. So much for ‘muh economic slow down’ and ‘it hurts the american consumers’.
source- https://www.bls.gov/news.release/ximpim.nr0.htm
eh?
https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/loonie-not-at-risk-of-rocketing-if-fed-cuts-interest-rates-bmo-says-1.1274229
Douglas Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets, revised his outlook for the U.S. central bank last week, and is now expecting the first of two rate cuts by the Fed this year to happen as early as next month. But, he said that doesn’t mean the Bank of Canada will have “little choice” but to follow suit.
Unfortunately the global slowdown has nothing to do with the trade war. Don’t be distracted my friend. Read up on the Eastern Mirage that Poo Bear is desperately trying to maintain. Stimulus has done nothing. Banking reform has done nothing. The Sino forest is so laden with debt (enabled by the west) there is no sharkfin soup or bear ballbladder juice that will get them out of it. Eurodollar squeeze is on. Baby Xi has very little recourse but to buckle up because while he sits at the big boy table his high chair is set too far back. Maybe if they nuke the US they could become a real power or just bumble along like Russia. Or when his people realize he’s a fake, they will just revolt. Yum, get Blue some honey. Tock. BD4L.
Unlike our AML-Act and PATRIOT act enforcers down below, financial agents, lawyers and even bureaucrats living in Toronto and Vancouver turn a blind eye on suspicious transactions.
Suspicious transactions such as someone from a high-risk country struggling to carry a suitcase filled with Benjamins, or someone enrolling as a low income student at a university, yet owns a penthouse in the Financial District, and drives a 2021 model Ferrari on campus.
Good article.
Now let’s watch the all the “economists” chime in on how this is bad and how its gonna “crash” and tell everyone they dont understand economics lol!!
The numbers aren’t exactly good or bad. It’s a sign of a market waiting for macro pressures to push them higher or lower.
Also, economists generally suck. In 1990 NBER surveyed the top economists to ask when they thought the next recession was going to be. Not one said they could see one in the foreseeable future. A few months later it was revealed the quarter they filled out the surveys showed negative growth, kicking off the recession.
Oh ya its definitely gonna crash like the 90s only wayyy worse. Definitely wait 20 years + before you buy!
I already own. I wouldn’t buy another or upgrade after such a large national climb. If a stock doubles, you don’t start buying more. You sell your best assets and buy underperforming ones. Only Realtards think the mantra is buy high and hope to sell higher.
I guess that’s the difference between investors, and real estate agents. One of us can be honest about risk.
Oh I’m sorry to hear you own a home. You are going to lose everything when the crash comes in 2020 to 2040. Sell it and rent till it’s over.
This influx of sales is just a “dead cat bounce”
You understand you make our industry seem childish, and disassemble trust we work towards by acting like this? No wonder Millennials think the real estate industry is the new used car racket.
Be better.
If you’re a mortgage broker you should know your job is unnecessary and you’re basically just a phone number away from not being of any use. Dont ever compare me to a broker please.
They will devalue the currency until prices move higher. People don’t understand the difference between economic growth, and inflated growth not captured by CPI.
You talk like you understand something, haha.
In fact, real economic growth is way higher than GDP shows. You consume free services from Google that you would be willing to pay for anyway. Same for millions of other services that do not show anything in GDP.
Your phones, TVs are way more sophisticated than 10 years ago, but it does not reflect in the price.
The growth is like an iceberg, you only see 1% of it above water.
In such environment, totally correct, there is no difference between artificial good GDP numbers or real good. You just keep the picture looking nice and printing as much money as needed to achieve it.
Inflation is the Iceberg.
It is more correct to say inflation is not equally dispersed among all goods, services and asset types. Partially captured.
But it also cannot be fully captured just to please you, because it central banks start targeting your “fair inflation”, the economy will die.
Government lays out fine print of new CMHC program that could contribute 10% to price of first home.
Program will be limited to first-time buyers who earn under $120K a year.”
https://www.cbc.ca/news/business/cmhc-first-time-buyer-program-1.5178055
This program above is equivalent to printing money and giving to people for free. Yes, Canada is committed to destroy its currency through inflation. Lucky for Canada, Europe is also committed to destroy the Europe through inflation.
Canada has no real economical polices. Canada economical polices are mass migration and inflating houses values. There is nothing else.
A “student” from overseas countries could park their money into a Toronto condo, declare $0 world income, and apply for Canadian benefits, yet even the racist Alt Right would turn a blind eye to this reality.
You know what this whole money laundering thing make me think of. The collapse of the Soviet union. Just before the Soviet union collapse high ranking official and high ranking government employees were transferring money off shore.
It is almost like some Chinese officials know that China is about to collapse Soviet union style and they are busy transferring money off shore and trying to make them-self rich from the collapse of China.
It seems that Canada, UK, Australian and New Zealand are more than happy accepting this money. Who cares about the Canadians families. As long as money laudering is creating inflation and increasing housing values, everything is good and fines.
Money laundering and financial impropriety by financial consultants and lawyers. That what it is.