This Week’s Top Stories: Canadian Banks See Decline In Mortgage Share, and Toronto and Vancouver See Sales Slow

Canadian Real Estate

Canada’s Big 5 Banks Lose Mortgage Market Share… Kind Of

Canada’s Big 5 banks lost market share last year, but are still up over the long run. In 2018, the Big 5 lost 2.7 points of market share, holding 72.6% of total mortgage values. Private lenders were one of the biggest gainers of that share, picking up 0.8 of those points – just under a third of market given up. Analysts attribute the drop to OSFI rules, which require banks to “stress test” borrowers.

Except this trend that started before regulation changes. Teranet crunched the numbers, looking at Ontario’s lender market share to 2012. Turns out the Big 5 gained 0.1 points of market share over the six year span. More interesting is private lenders grew 2.3 points over that period. Private lending growth accelerated recently, but was showing steady growth prior. It’s less a reflection of a response to regulations, as it is one of Canada’s increasing appetite for risk.

Canadian Mortgage Growth Prints Slowest January Since 1983

The balance of outstanding mortgage credit continues to slow in growth. The balance stood at $1.547 trillion in January, up 3.2% from the same month last year. This is the slowest January for annual growth since 1983. That’s not exactly a boasting point.

Canadian Household Debt Tops $2.16 Trillion, Slowest January Growth Since 1983

Canadians have a huge debt pile, but the annual pace of growth is starting to slow. The balance of household debt hit $2.16 trillion in January, up 3.12% from last year. It’s still growing, but it held the same pace as one month before. The month before represented the slowest pace of growth since 1983.

Canadian Banks Hold Less Mortgages Than A Year Before, For The First-Time Ever

Canada’s largest banks have less mortgages for the first time ever. The CBA reported there were 4,755,951 mortgages as of October 2018, down 0.3% from the year before. The decline sounds small, but is significant since it’s the first one ever.

Toronto Real Estate

Toronto Real Estates Has The Worst February Sales Since 2009

Toronto real estate prices climbed a couple of points, but sales dropped to a multi-year low. TREB reported the price of a typical home hit $767,800 in February, up 2.35% from last year. Sales fell to 5,025, down 2.38% from last year. That’s less than stellar when you realize price gains are slowing, and sales are at a multi-year low.

Vancouver Real Estate

Greater Vancouver Real Estate Sees Biggest Price Drop And Fewest Sales Since 2009

Greater Vancouver real estate is seeing prices and sales drop. REBGV reported the typical home across the region cost $1,016,600 in February, down 6.1% from last year. Sales fell to 1,484 sales, down 32.8% from last year. The price decline is the largest since 2009, and ditto for sales.

