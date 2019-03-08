Canada’s Big 5 Banks Lose Mortgage Market Share… Kind Of

Canadian real estate buyers are increasingly using non-Big 5 lenders… sort of. Teranet, the country’s largest land registry operator, crunched the numbers for Ontario. In 2018, Canada’s Big 5 banks lost a considerable share of the market compared to the year before. However, looking at a period of longer than a year, their market share has been relatively stable.
Canada’s Big 5 Banks Lose Over 2 Points of The Mortgage Market
Credit unions, private lenders, and trust companies picked up market share from the Big 5 in Ontario. The Big 5 held 72.6% of market share in 2018, down 2.7 points from the year before. Private lenders were tied for biggest gains of that market share, now holding 6.7% of mortgages – picking up 0.8 points. Credit unions increased their market share to 6.1%, also picking up 0.8 points. Trust companies followed the gains with 3.4% of the market, a rise of 0.7 points from the year before. In the short-run, it appears that banks lost a huge share due to short-term changes to regulations.
Canadian Lender Market Share By Value (Ontario, 2017 – 2018)
The change in market share held by value of mortages in Ontario, from 2017 to 2018.
Source: Teranet, Better Dwelling.
Over The Long Run, Things Didn’t Really Change For The Big 5
Over a longer-period, the Big 5’s market share is actually holding still. From 2012 to 2018, the Big 5 experienced a 0.1 point gain – basically maintaining their position. Private lenders made the largest gain, 2.3 points over the same period. Credit unions saw a rise of 1.9 points over the same period. Investment firms round out the top three gains, with 0.4 points added to their portfolio. The trend towards non-Big 5 lenders has been occurring much longer than the short-term impact of regulation changes.
Canadian Lender Market Share Change By Value (Ontario, 2012 – 2018)
The change in market share held by value of mortages in Ontario, from 2012 to 2018.
Source: Teranet, Better Dwelling.
If the Big 5 didn’t lost market share over the long run, who did? Trust companies may have lost the biggest share over that period, dropping 2.7 points of market share. Non-Big 5 banks lost the second most, shedding 1.1 points of the market. Monoline lenders lost another 0.6 points. Insurance companies don’t represent a lot of mortgages, but they lost 0.2 points over the six year period.
The B-20 Guidelines rolled out did have an impact, but it was far from the only contributor. Borrowers have been increasingly turning to non-Big 5 lenders over the past few years. In fact, Teranet data shows the private lending space made just a third of the gains post-B-20. The decline may have less to do with regulations, and more to do with a change in the way Canadians are financing.
Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.
9 Comments
COMMENT POLICY:
We encourage you to have a civil discussion. Note that reads "civil," which means don't act like jerks to each other. Still unclear? No name-calling, racism, or hate speech. Seriously, you're adults – act like it.
Any comments that violates these simple rules, will be removed promptly – along with your full comment history. Oh yeah, you'll also lose further commenting privileges. So if your comments disappear, it's not because the illuminati is screening you because they hate the truth, it's because you violated our simple rules.
Interesting lesson about Ontario’s appetite for risk. Post B-20 only represents 34% of the increase of their market share gain? Who was paying 8% mortgages before regulators asked banks to properly assess risk.
Also none of the banks are saying B-20 is an issue as far as I know, just real estate agents and boards.
All industries will complain that they’re the victim of regulation if there’s any slowdown or profits can be increased. This is why we need stronger, more ethical government on all levels – not just corporate lobby shills.
Something curious I just noticed…take a look at TREB’s recent Market Watch, for February 2019.
On the last page, with the historical annual statistics, it seems that 2017 has been omitted?
It shows:
2014 $566,624
2015 $622,121
2016 $729,837
Then it jumps to the monthly breakdown of 2018, with the overall annual average of $787,175.
But where is 2017, which should show an average price of $822,587?
I know they say you should never attribute to malice that which is explained by stupidity, but this is TREB we’re talking about here…
As a realtor, many of us in the industry see B20 as not a bad thing nor should it be removed. Preventing buyers from getting into financial trouble is something we never want to see. There are always exceptions where B20 is punitive and, so alternate changes are needed to enable first time buyers to enter the market.
Given the BoC’s revised stance on interest rate hikes plus the drop in bond yields, we may be seeing fixed mortgage interest rates drop as banks try to increase their share of the mortgage business. If that happens, expect an uptick in activity and prices, especially for the entry-level condos (sub-$650K in Downtown Toronto).
You seem to contradict yourself. I’m not really sure how you rationalize $650k condos as entry-level that first time buyers should all embrace. That is exactly what B20 was meant to prevent. It’s not so much about folks not being allowed to get into the market, but rate of growth of prices outpacing income – Don’t you get it?
Since when has $650k condo been normalized as entry-level? Everyone should be outraged because it’s unsustainable and something is going to hit the fan soon. It’s just a matter of time.
I don’t give a **whatever** if they lose market share! They played a role in creating the problem on ground, but the government/taxpayers always get their back if they hit their foot on the stone.
“Canadian real estate buyers are increasingly using non-Big 5 lenders… sort of. Teranet, the country’s largest land registry operator, crunched the numbers for Ontario. ”
Not sure if I sound like I’m nitpicking but I think it’s valid feedback:
An Ontarian is a Canadian but the reverse isn’t always true and I think for a website that cares about data and facts, you shouldn’t mix these things too much.
It appears to me that the Big 5 see risk in the mortgage market and are becoming more stringent in their approval process (beyond B-20); they are essentially skimming the cream off the top. It’s the tertiary markets such as private lenders that are picking up the less optimal market share. Yes they charge a premium, but is the true risk accurately baked into this increased rate? Are they the ones most exposed if a market correction were to happen?