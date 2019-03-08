Canada’s Big 5 Banks Lose Mortgage Market Share… Kind Of

Canadian real estate buyers are increasingly using non-Big 5 lenders… sort of. Teranet, the country’s largest land registry operator, crunched the numbers for Ontario. In 2018, Canada’s Big 5 banks lost a considerable share of the market compared to the year before. However, looking at a period of longer than a year, their market share has been relatively stable.

Canada’s Big 5 Banks Lose Over 2 Points of The Mortgage Market

Credit unions, private lenders, and trust companies picked up market share from the Big 5 in Ontario. The Big 5 held 72.6% of market share in 2018, down 2.7 points from the year before. Private lenders were tied for biggest gains of that market share, now holding 6.7% of mortgages – picking up 0.8 points. Credit unions increased their market share to 6.1%, also picking up 0.8 points. Trust companies followed the gains with 3.4% of the market, a rise of 0.7 points from the year before. In the short-run, it appears that banks lost a huge share due to short-term changes to regulations.

Canadian Lender Market Share By Value (Ontario, 2017 – 2018)

The change in market share held by value of mortages in Ontario, from 2017 to 2018.

Source: Teranet, Better Dwelling.

Over The Long Run, Things Didn’t Really Change For The Big 5

Over a longer-period, the Big 5’s market share is actually holding still. From 2012 to 2018, the Big 5 experienced a 0.1 point gain – basically maintaining their position. Private lenders made the largest gain, 2.3 points over the same period. Credit unions saw a rise of 1.9 points over the same period. Investment firms round out the top three gains, with 0.4 points added to their portfolio. The trend towards non-Big 5 lenders has been occurring much longer than the short-term impact of regulation changes.

Canadian Lender Market Share Change By Value (Ontario, 2012 – 2018)

The change in market share held by value of mortages in Ontario, from 2012 to 2018.

Source: Teranet, Better Dwelling.

If the Big 5 didn’t lost market share over the long run, who did? Trust companies may have lost the biggest share over that period, dropping 2.7 points of market share. Non-Big 5 banks lost the second most, shedding 1.1 points of the market. Monoline lenders lost another 0.6 points. Insurance companies don’t represent a lot of mortgages, but they lost 0.2 points over the six year period.

The B-20 Guidelines rolled out did have an impact, but it was far from the only contributor. Borrowers have been increasingly turning to non-Big 5 lenders over the past few years. In fact, Teranet data shows the private lending space made just a third of the gains post-B-20. The decline may have less to do with regulations, and more to do with a change in the way Canadians are financing.

