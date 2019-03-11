Canadian Real Estate Developer Debt Hits An All-Time High

Canadian real estate developers are pushing their debt capacity to new highs. Bank of Canada (BoC) numbers show developers racked up a new record high at for credit at chartered banks in Q4 2018. Debt levels for developers are almost three-quarters higher than previous peaks.
Canadian Real Estate Developers Owe Over $16 Billion To Banks
Canadian real estate developers have borrowed a new all-time record. The balance of loans at chartered banks reached $16.68 billion in Q4 2018, up 2.36% from the quarter prior. This represents a massive 20.28% climb when compared to the same month last year. The previous record was a quarter before, which topped the Q4 2016 high.
Canadian Real Estate Developer Debt
The outstanding balance of loans to real estate developers, at Canadian chartered banks.
Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.
The annual pace of growth is decelerating, and consistent with the past few years. The 20.28% annual pace of growth in Q4 2018 is slightly lower than the quarter prior. The previous quarter of growth was still lower than levels seen in 2016. The pace of growth is large, but nothing new.
Canadian Real Estate Developer Debt Change
The annual percent change in outstanding loans to real estate developers, at Canadian chartered banks.
Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.
Canadian Developers Borrowed Over 70% More To Fund This Boom
To appreciate how much money developers borrowed from banks, you need to look at past peaks. The 2008 peak was only 1.11% larger than the peak reached in the previous building boom in 1992. It wasn’t until 2013 when the current trend breached that level for good. In the most recent quarter of Q4 2018, we’re 72.3% higher than 2013 levels. It’s a lot of leverage for the peak cycle this time around.
Remember, this is just chartered banks in the BoC numbers. The increase in borrowing from credit unions and private lenders are excluded. The amount of leverage this housing cycle from developers to consumers is epic.
Warning; developers rarely hold the bag in a housing correction. They’re extremely good at handling risk. Can you say that about your portfolio?
Developers are very sloppy when it comes to handling the risks… Bramlea Developments, biggest builder of the 1980’s that built pretty much the entire Brampton was wiped out in a crash.
I personally know some big developers and the only ones who are not crapping their pants are the ones who didn’t borrow much for construction.
I’m not sure I totally agree. Land bankers flee the scene pretty quick when its clear the party is over. They can sit out decades before reappearing if past actions predict the future.
I can see your point for firms doing site preparation, for development, with little product sold to date. There are 1000’s of acres of mud in Northern York region, the roads and utilities are not even in. They took out the trees, are in the process of leveling the land and building drainage ponds. Will all these projects be completed, that’s an interesting question.
On the other hand, I still see surveyors and soil exploration firms on recently fallow farms and in forests, so that is a sign things are still moving forward for projects on virgin land, not even conceived yet. In that way, nothing has really changed on the ground despite the alarming sales figures. These developer folks don’t seem worried.
“I can see your point for firms doing site preparation, for development, with little product sold to date. There are 1000’s of acres of mud in Northern York region, the roads and utilities are not even in. They took out the trees, are in the process of leveling the land and building drainage ponds.”
You are correct, sir. I think most of those project, especially the ones in the early development stages will be put on hold.
Building detached is simply not profitable right now.
Condo prices haven’t corrected much, but we’ll see what happens over the next 2 years.
Probably because the owners don’t personally guarantee the loans and maximize dividends during the boom years and let the company implode in the crash instead of reinjecting their own cash to bail it out.
Does this tell us anything about the state of the economy? I consider this a business loan for the developers.
That amount of vulnerability is EPIC. Consumers, developers, banks, etc. huge debt levels, a shock to the economy would be detrimental at this point.
Talk about poorly built condos. Poor quality combined with high prices = a bad situation down the road.
I wonder if builders will find ways to cut corners to stretch the money they already took out. If they’re looking simplh to finish some projects that are halfway done. Maybe they pull money from one project that would have been good and create two so-so builds just to have more sales in its place.
So many variables for builders out there this late in the game. Time for them to get creative if they haven’t already.