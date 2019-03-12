Flip or Flop: Canadian Real Estate Renovation Loans Down Over 40% From Peak

Canadian real estate owners, including flippers, are taking a break from renovations. Bank of Canada (BoC) numbers show chartered banks are holding onto less outstanding residential renovation debt in Q4 2018. The annual growth of renovation debt has been on the decline for almost two years now.

Canadians Have Over $2.97 Billion In Renovation Debt

The amount of outstanding credit for renovations held by chartered banks is falling. Renovation debt fell to $2.97 billion in Q4 2018, down 1.81% from the quarter before. This represents a 2.14% decline compared to the same month last year. The annual slide is nothing compared to where it was near peak.

Canadian Real Estate Renovation Debt

The outstanding balance of loans for residential real estate renovations, at Canadian chartered banks.

Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.

Compared to the most recent and all-time peaks, there’s a lot less borrowed cash going to renovations. The recent peak of $3.61 billion was hit in Q2 2016, and the most recent quarter is down 17.79% from there. The balance is also down 42.25% from the all-time high peak of $5.14 billion hit in Q3 2009.

Canadian Renovation Debt Has Been Negative For Almost 2 Years

The balance of renovation loans has been falling for almost 2 years now. The most recent quarter is the 7th quarter the annual rate of growth has been negative. The trend was last negative for this long in 2013 to 2014. On a slightly less negative note, Q4 2018’s 2.14% annual decline is smaller than the month before.

Canadian Real Estate Renovation Debt Change

The annual percent change in outstanding loans for residential real estate renovations, at Canadian chartered banks.

Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.

Banks are seeing a decline in renovation loan balances. This is potentially another indicator demonstrating peak real estate growth has passed. In many markets, the end of a renovation boom is also a sign of the end of the business cycle. In Canada, the declines typically line up with recessions and oil patch trouble.

