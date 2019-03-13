Canadian Real Estate Makes Largest February Price Decline Outside of Recession

Canadian real estate is off to a cool start. The Teranet–National Bank of Canada House Price Index (Teranet HPI) shows a new record was set in February. The record, wasn’t a great one though – it was for price declines. Canada’s biggest markets made the largest monthly decline outside of a recession.
The Teranet HPI is a home prices index, that captures movements in home prices for resales. The index was created and run by Teranet, the country’s largest land registry operator, and National Bank of Canada. It’s kind of like the CREA HPI (benchmarks), but rely on a different data source – so they give different results. The difference is largely due to the time of measurement.
The CREA HPI only includes MLS transactions, which excludes 10-20% of transactions. It also means sales that fall through are often included in a board’s initial numbers. Teranet uses land registry data, meaning only on closed sales are included. The problem introduced is it takes time for sales to hit the registry, often interpreted as a “lag” by agents. Both have their place, and their tradeoffs. The CREA HPI is faster, and more close to market than the Teranet HPI. The Teranet HPI has more data, but considered a little slow. Both are worth taking a look at, especially in a volatile, fast-moving markets.
Canadian Real Estate Prices Make Largest February Drop Since 2009
The C11, an aggregate of Canada’s 11 largest real estate market set a new record… just not a good one. Prices across Canada fell 0.4% in February, and are 1.87% higher than last year. The market peak was reached in September 2018, and prices are down 1.43% from there. There’s a lot of gems in those numbers, so let’s unpack them.
Teranet-National Bank HPI C11 (Annual Change)
Composite aggregate of home prices in Canada’s 11 largest cities.
Source: National Bank of Canada, Teranet, Better Dwelling.
Canadian real estate prices made notable monthly and year-over-year (YOY) movements. The monthly decline is the largest for a February in the history of the index, excluding one made in 2009. The YOY increase is the third smallest outside of recession, with only July and August 2018 coming in smaller. Two records prints rarely seen outside of a recession isn’t a great start for the year.
Toronto Real Estate Is Falling Further From Peak
Toronto real estate prices fell in February, but remained higher YOY. Prices fell 0.22% in February, but remain 3.56% higher YOY. Prices peaked in July 2017, and are still 4.04% lower compared to the 3.83% gap the month before. The annual trend doesn’t sound all that bad. However, it may be less important than the fact that prices are falling further from peak.
Toronto Real Estate Prices (Teranet-National Bank HPI)
Annual percent change of real estate prices in Toronto.
Source: National Bank of Canada, Teranet, Better Dwelling.
Vancouver Real Estate Prices Make Second Largest Drop In Index
Vancouver real estate prices made the second largest drop in the C11. Prices fell 0.68% in February, and are down 1.11% from the same month last year. Peak prices were hit in July 2018, and the market is now down 3.87% from that level. The gap from peak is also getting larger in Vancouver.
Vancouver Real Estate Prices (Teranet-National Bank HPI)
Annual percent change of real estate prices in Vancouver.
Source: National Bank of Canada, Teranet, Better Dwelling.
Montreal Real Estate Prices Make Largest Monthly Gain
Montreal real estate prices bucked the trend, printing a new all-time high. Prices increased 0.36% in February, bringing them 5.15% higher than the same month last year. This is a new all-time high, making it the only market in the C11 to print a new record.
Montreal Real Estate Prices (Teranet-National Bank HPI)
Annual percent change of real estate prices in Montreal.
Source: National Bank of Canada, Teranet, Better Dwelling.
Canadian real estate markets printed the largest decline for a February, outside of a recession. Curiously, a lot of real estate data points seem to resemble those rarely seen outside of a recession.
I hear once the recession kicks off, that’s when real estate starts to really boom.
I’m sure people that derive a lot of their income from real estate are really good about not putting all their eggs in the same basket.
How much is that index inflated from condo prices, that never go down… except in a crash, when they take the majority of the hit?
The information seems incomplete and possibly false. I do see that prices are falling, but the aggregate is misleading.
A sale of a house at $1M in Feb 2019 bought a house that would have sold for $2M in Feb 2017. The average price of $1M is varying is tiny percentiles, but the asset trading hands is of much higher quality than the ‘land-value’ tear down bought in 2017. Is there an index that tracks they quality of the property rather than just the selling price?
I am surrounded by houses that are dropping their listing price by 40% or more. Last week one that listed in December 2018 for $2.3M has relisted for $1.8M. It will sell for $1.28M like its next-door neighbor did in December 2018. That’s not 0.22% of anything, that more like a 45% decline.
Not sure what you’re getting at Rob.
For the Teranet–National Bank House Price Index™, all properties that have been sold at least twice are considered in the calculation of the index; this is known as the repeat sales methodology. Properties that are affected by endogenous factors are not considered in the estimation. These factors may include:
a) non-arms-length sale,
b) change of type of property, for example after renovations,
c) data error, and
d) high turnover frequency (biannual or higher).
@Oakville Rob House at 2m going for 1m now? Where is this? Oakville? I have seen houses that are 3m+ going for 2m+ but never from 2m to 1m in Toronto.
I strongly believe that house prices went up way too much in the 905 during those golden years and are facing the most painful correction now…but in Toronto, houses below the 1.5m range are rarely seeing the same effect.
Yes, the 905 needs more analysis. Anedotatlly its a fear fest.