Canadian Mortgage Growth Prints Slowest January Since 1983

Canadian mortgage growth continues to underwhelm. Bank of Canada (BoC) numbers show outstanding residential mortgage credit hit a new record high in January. The record was dwarfed by the slowest annual pace of growth for a January in over three decades.
Canadians Owe Over $1.5 Trillion In Residential Mortgage Credit
The outstanding balance of mortgage credit at institutional lenders reached a new record high. The balance reached $1.547 trillion in January, up just 0.06% ($1 billion) from the month before. This represents an increase of 3.2% compared to the same month last year. The monthly pace is as small as it sounds, but the annual pace is better than the month before.
Canadian Outstanding Mortgage Credit
The outstanding balance of Canadian mortgage credit.
Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.
The monthly change and the annual change both made interesting moves. The monthly growth rate of 0.06% is the second slowest for January since 2001, last year claiming the slowest. The annual pace of growth is 38.46% lower than last year, which also made it the slowest January since 1983. On the bright side, the annual pace of growth was higher than the month before. It’s way too early to tell if the trend is reversing or making a DCB, but the direction isn’t 100% clear.
Mortgage Growth May Return Soon… Maybe
Annualizing the past three months of data, we could see the 12 month trend rise. In order for the 12 month trend to rise, a series of 3 month annualized data will print larger numbers. In plain English, the 3 months of annualized growth will be larger than the 12 month, before we see growth.
Canadian Outstanding Mortgage Credit Change
The 12 month percent change, and 3 month annualized change, of outstanding Canadian mortgage credit at large institutional lenders.
Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.
The 3 month annualized pace of growth is currently higher. The pace reached 3.9% in January, 21.87% higher than the 12 month pace of growth. This is the second month the 3 month was larger than the 12, but don’t get too excited. Last year there was a similar trend, that just fizzled out the next month.
There were some positive notes for growth, but most indicators weren’t great. Both the short-term and 12 month annualized pace of growth improved from December. It could be a sign that we’ve reached a bottom, and things are starting to reverse. That’s likely wishful thinking however, since it was the slowest January in three decades.
Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.
18 Comments
COMMENT POLICY:
We encourage you to have a civil discussion. Note that reads "civil," which means don't act like jerks to each other. Still unclear? No name-calling, racism, or hate speech. Seriously, you're adults – act like it.
Any comments that violates these simple rules, will be removed promptly – along with your full comment history. Oh yeah, you'll also lose further commenting privileges. So if your comments disappear, it's not because the illuminati is screening you because they hate the truth, it's because you violated our simple rules.
Economy in the crapper, I’m sure it’s just a temporary down. /s
Most people aren’t smart enough to realize that a rise in housing prices above the rate of income growth means less consumer goods and investments are made in the general economy. That physically has to catch up with consumption of goods and services, especially once people stop using debt to make up the difference between rising costs and loans.
Yes, remember that these numbers (GDP, credit growth, etc) are based on some of the highest levels of immigration the country has ever seen. Expanded targets, incentives for foreign companies, etc..
Imagine what these numbers are going to look like when economic immigrants get here, and realize they were sold on a booming economy that revolved solely on building and selling homes to each other.
From some time in 2014 until mid 2018, the biggest line at my 905 region bank was for inquiries about foreign fund transfers. These days that queue is gone. I was in Montreal recently, happened to visit a bank in the burbs, and I saw the foreign fund transfer inquiry line up there. Ahhh, that’s where the line went.
I guess its all good, Toronto and Vancouver can’t get all the shine.
I am one of those immigrants. I just obtained my Canadian citizenship but recently received an offer to move south of the border where the cash deposit I have been sitting on to buy Canadian property will be 75% down on a similar property. Salary is even a bit better as well. Can’t believe I will be emigrating twice in 7 years. Canada is certainly not what I though it was. But, I blame nobody; it is my responsibility to educate myself. I do love the natural environment here and I will be back when it makes sense.
Peace to all.
DCB?
dead cat bounce. Looks like a recovery, but anything that drops too quickly will have a “recovery” before falling even further. My money’s on a DCB too, especially if we get a recession.
https://www.investopedia.com/terms/d/deadcatbounce.asp
The country’s largest real estate builder is diversifying outside of real estate after 40 years. I’m sure your condo purchase is going to be fine though. 😂
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-03-04/home-building-king-is-funneling-his-fortune-into-something-new
Builders don’t know how to make money in real estate. It’s not like they’re negative cap condo investors. That’s the *real* smart money driving the market.
He is just jealous he sold too early.
It’s even worse than I thought. The dude has lost his mind and talking gibberish:
“I basically had all my eggs in one basket for 40 years and it’s time to take a few of those eggs and put them into a more diversified portfolio of assets,” Gilgan, 68, said in an interview at Bloomberg’s Toronto office.
He needs to talk to a RE agent ASAP.
Whats the point? RE agent is going to tell RE will ONLY go UP even if economy crashes.
🤣 “Down Under” reference.
Whats’ a “down under” reference?
Check the newsletter, there’s a market joke almost everyday. Today was a Men At Work January 1983 reference.
This is what I am watching now.
https://www.xe.com/fr/currencyconverter/convert/?Amount=1&From=USD&To=CAD
You should also watch this
https://www.cmegroup.com/trading/energy/refined-products/rbob-gasoline.html
This will tell you how much inflation you can expect going foward
Hey Gys can someone explain the near vertical chart for outstanding credit. I keep reading that grow has decelerated but the chart still looks vertical.
What’s going on?