The BIS Just Flagged Canada For A Financial Crisis Because of Real Estate and Debt

Canadian real estate prices have helped push Canada into a warning for a financial crisis. The Bank of International Settlements (BIS) published their quarterly review of central banks. The review is an exhaustive assessment of banking indicators, looking for any signs that could lead to stress at domestic banks. Canada is now flashing a warning signal for all four categories, which would typically lead to a financial crisis.
The Bank of International Settle-What?
The BIS is known as the bank for central banks. The Swiss-based organization does research and advisory for the 60 central banks that fund and own it. The goal is to make sure that monetary policy is more “predictable” and “transparent.” It’s a club, where central bankers can meet, without the prying eyes of their local governments. You know, so they can get advice from each other, that may not be all that helpful for regular people.
The BIS is one of the few organizations that flagged the US for a banking crisis. Despite knowing what was coming in the mid-2000s, the Great Recession still hit in 2008. Knowing something doesn’t mean you can do something about it. Although some of the world’s largest fund managers appreciate the warnings.
Credit-to-GDP Gaps, Debt Service Ratios, and Property Gaps
The most useful thing the BIS produces is the Early Warning Indicators (EWI). The EWI are a set of binary indicators, that look for rapid changes that can cause stress to the banking system. Binary indicator means they either warn or don’t, there’s no estimate of how serious the crisis will be. The Credit-to-GDP gap, debt service ratio, and the property gaps are the big EWIs you’ll want to know.
These are elaborate calculations, but they’re pretty simple concepts. The Credit-to-GDP gap is the speed of credit changing, in contrast to GDP (we actually touched on a similar observation on Friday). The debt service ratio (DSR) is the level of debt servicing, which are the payments required to maintain credit in good standing. The property price gap is how quickly home prices jump. I know, your real estate agent says quick moving property prices are a good thing. The BIS thinks it leads to banking instability.
Canada Is Flashing Three Warning Signs
The BIS quarterly, 196 page report notes that “Canada, China, and Hong Kong SAR stand out.” They can’t tell us when a financial crisis is going to happen. However, they do assign red or amber warning indicators. Either warning, has been indicative of a financial crisis, two-thirds of the time. Canada is the only country flashing warning indicators for all four categories.
The BIS notes special attention to credit-to-GDP warnings, when combined with a home price gap. Canada has the third highest credit-to-GDP gap, of countries that also have a home price gap. Only Hong Kong SAR, and Switzerland rank higher. Once again, a higher number doesn’t mean the correction will be more severe. It means the likelihood of the issue resolving itself is more slim.
Canadian real estate debt has been the primary driver of three of the four EWIs. This warning follows the US Federal Reserve calling Canadian real estate buyers “exuberant,” UBS ranking Toronto as the largest bubble in the world, and IMF expressing concerns to senate. It’s probably nothing.
But my Realtor said the only people that are against the housing market in Toronto are just jealous? 🙄
I hate to be “that” person, but a financial crisis doesn’t necessarily mean that real estate prices will correct. The country is very large, and not all one market. A correction in Hamilton is not a correction in Vancouver.
Its a banking financial crisis, caused by a credit bubble in housing and crookekd foreigners taking out subprime mortgages backed by canadians.
Which means if this goes sour, our entire country is fucked…Including your BC real estate.
Subprime? Lol..ok there, I’ll leave that one alone. We can’t just blame the foreigners, we did it to ourselves with cheap money and almost no transparency which has been a historic problem that was finally exploited when everyone was making money and felt like superman after smoking a pound of crack…I know Canadians who own multiple properties and up until a month ago thought, and many still think, they are impervious to the looming crisis. They will just ‘rent them out’…but the underlying mortgage is going to rollover in 6-12 months and no more 1.95% rates, assuming we get the April hike, some people are easily going to be in the high 3% (5yr Fixed) with a stress in the 5%…they will be stuck with their current provider and still see their carrying costs almost double. see if they can rent their shitty condo for $4000 a month to cover the cost and try to keep the other afloat. They cannot break the lease on their places (renter protection is insane now) so will have to carry the neg until their current tenants leave.
Even 2008 took 12-18 months to play out…tick tock. Tick tock.
US Housing Market Timeline:
2006 Q2 – Housing prices climb to all time highs in AZ, NV, FL, etc.
2006 Q4 – Subprime cracks start to appear
2007 – With interest rates high, stock market racing higher; mortgage backed securities fail as subprime problems spreads
2008 Q1 – US in full blown mortgage crisis, Global Financial Crisis underway
Time from peak to crisis: 6-7 Quarters
Price peaked in 2017 Q2 for many Toronto properties.
History does not repeat itself, but it sure rhymes.
Really? I leave for a week and evidently someone let the door wiiide open…shit boys and gals! I have a new mantra in life “Stop giving an F about stupidity and stupid people’…the economic driver of Canada is…wait for it…Moose Jaw, Sask! No stupid, it is Ontario and specifically the GTA. Then a mix of BC and QC (aka federally subsidized waste land of cheese and asbestos topped off with xenophobia and bigotry). Besides QC which never got hit by the rapid asset appreciation in housing/land/commerical because (see above), BC and ON are going to bleed for 12-24 months unless the BoC chops rate and then we’re fucked anyway. So pick your poison.
Seriously, when I go away, do I need to assign someone to smash Yu guys (see what I did) to the ground.
Very apt!!
I was getting worried. Glad you’re back.
Yu, the Canadian financial crises are routed in Real Estate and … the most important… this is a domino effect; every aspect of Canadian economy will be effected and every area of this country will be effected.
1. If I rent one bedroom in Hamilton today and tomorrow I see a listing for two bedroom next door at the same price, I will vacate my current unit and move to the two bedroom unit.
2. If I move to Hamilton today from Toronto, cos I could not handle Toronto shelter payment, and I see that now Toronto’s shelter is cheaper, I definitely move back to Toronto and vacate my unit in Hamilton.
Both examples above are very simplistic and assumed that I still have a job; note, economy does not work in segments; all is connected including Canadian banks who will get hit (a lot of jobs in Toronto are in a banking system)
The real estate slowdown will add to the job loss, which will add to less spending, which will pull small business profits down, which will then effect everybody down the line. This is how the economy works. The immigrants who no longer can hold the jobs, probably will move out from Canada, the rest will go on unemployment … etc… The key factor to watch is the jobless claims in the next three months.
Interesting, I wonder how this contrasts to Goldman’s numbers. They were at 30% chance of a financial crisis when prices were rising, the BIS is at 66%+ now.
I’m really not sure if Canadians will “feel it.” We’re mostly naive to these circumstances. Around 2010, consumer spending and travel fell off of a cliff in Canada. People pretended there was no impact on their life, but you can’t remove that much spending without there being fall out.
Poor measurement standards don’t capture these issues. StatsCan’s 55,000 person employment survey is used to determine the level of employment for 36 million people. How accurate do we think that is, when they’re looking for 6% of people that aren’t employed?
You gotta take Goldman with a grain of salt at times, or at least be suspicious. They produce some excellent research, as do most investment banking syndicates do. But Goldman also has a history of screwing over some of their own clients by selling shitty securities they knew would fail. Understand that GS probably produces two sets of analysis: external for the masses, and internal for partners and key clients. The external research will typically be “optimistic leaning” and “lighter” than internal, with a focus on pushing some kind of message or agenda on behalf of an organization, agency, or sovereign government.
Look at what GS says historically, where they put their money, what ends up happening and SHOCKER how they tend to end up profiting…same with hedgefunds…more than a grain of salt, an entire salt-lick…they tend to say one thing, do the other and ‘surprise shareholders’…funny how those bankers always seem to make $$$
It is very sensitive to save the real estate. Specially on that case when the agent is on pressure.
Holy crap…is this a foreign troll? Love it! Unless you had a stoke Bob, I assume this is a bad ‘Google translate’ from russian or chinese…whatever, please keep them coming. A little pee came out I laughed so hard…time to change my undies.
Bobjames sounds like a pretty Canadian name to me!
Wow Grizzly…wow…seen you around this block and had much higher expectations. What is your personal email? I know a Canadian Diplomat, Bill Johnson, who needs a small wire of funds to get out of a ‘international dispute which he cannot divulge in Nigeria’…you definitely seem like a kind soul who would be more than happy to assist. Let me know. Bill needs your help!
LOL. Easy there Blue, I was agreeing with you there! Don’t worry, we haven’t all lost our mind since you’ve been gone the last week.
Found it hilarious that the troll or scam artist just merged two english sounding names together to try and fit in……….. Shows how much effort has to go into fooling people nowadays.
Note: If you look at the author’s name at the top of the comment, and it has a slightly different looking font…. it’s a clickable link. “BobJames” is clickable to a development company in Pakistan.
Ha! good catch Joe! Looking for my Dream Home in Bahria Town right now! I’ll let you know when I find it 😉
Consider CAD value variable: right now, Vancouver house is listed at CAD 6,680,000. If you re-currency it to US at 0.82, it comes as US$ 5,477,600. But if Canadian dollar should fall to not so long ago 0.67, then you are looking at a much better deal at US$ 4,475,600. I difference of over 1 million US dollars. What I get at is-should financial crisis strike Canada, then CAD value will go down, making Canadian real estate a still profitable investment.