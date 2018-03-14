Canadian Real Estate Sales Have Dropped The Most Since The Great Recession

Canadian real estate has been on a tear, in almost every market… for almost a decade. Numbers from the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) indicate those days are coming to an end. Real estate is seeing price growth and sales numbers fall across the country, for the first time in years. The substantial tapering of these trends, likely indicates the beginning of a national down cycle.

National Real Estate Trends Influence Local Markets

If I had a dime for every time a real estate agent said there’s no Canadian real estate market, I would have a downpayment on a nice weekend property in Point Grey. The truth is, these agents are poorly informed. There are a number of national factors that impact real estate markets across the country, including mortgage availability, interest rates, the national economy, and consumer confidence. Those with experience in different asset markets, would view these as broad market trends. These impact the general market, and that’s why we have organizations like CREA. Yes, even the official real estate industry understands national trends are important.

Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.

Think of broad market trends as a large environmental factor. That is, it’s easier to see growth when the environment is right. If everyone across the country has cheap and easy credit, and consumer confidence is high, it’ll be easier to convince people to spend more on homes. If all of those factors are in the s**ter, it’s a little more difficult. It’s often helpful to see how the broad market is doing, to see if your local market is fighting an uphill battle.

Real Estate Prices Are In A Down Cycle

Canadian real estate prices are seeing price growth taper. National price growth tapered to 7.5% in the fourth quarter of 2017, from a peak of 16.18% achieved in Q2 of that year. This is the first time we’re seeing price growth taper for two consecutive quarters since 2012. Now that’s still huge growth, but it’s on the tapering end of a long uptrend. The median growth over the past 46 years is only 2.6%. Negative price growth on the national level is a reasonable expectation.

Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.

Largest Drop In Real Estate Sales Since The Great Recession

Canadian real estate sales declined last year. CREA logged 516,257 sales in 2017, a 4.53% decline compared to the year before. This is the first sales decline since 2012, and the largest decline since 2008. A decline after a record year isn’t a huge deal. The largest decline since the Great Recession? Now that’s interesting. The government had to install new liquidity measures to preserve prices back then. Fun fact, financial innovation is always a factor in the bubbling of asset markets.

Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.

Down cycles in real estate are natural, and the healthy way to balance demand. They were first observed over a 100 years ago, and no healthy market sees an asset price continually rise. If prices and sales did continually rise, we would have bigger concerns about the value of the Canadian dollar, and the natural balance of sales. Although there should still be some questions about the value of Canadian money.

