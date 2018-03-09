Canadian Real Estate Debt Passed 76% of GDP, Here’s The New Problem We Have

Canadian real estate buying may be slowing down, but the long-term problems are just starting to brew. Numbers from the Bank of Canada (BoC) show that mortgage debt is ballooning as interest rates make minor upticks. Mortgage debt is now at the highest ratio compared to the economy it has ever been. Even though the debt service ratios are manageable, it’s created a complex problem that almost certainly won’t be a happy ending.
Gross Domestic Product Vs Mortgage Debt
There’s two things you’ll need to know today, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and mortgage debt. GDP is the value of goods and services produced in a country, which more bluntly stated is, a broad measure of the economy. Increases don’t necessarily correlate with a wealthier country in my opinion, but it’s the best general measure we have. Mortgage debt is pretty self explanatory, it’s the amount of outstanding debt on residential real estate.
Mortgage Debt Is Now The Equivalent of 76% of Canada’s GDP
Mortgage debt is the largest it’s ever been, in contrast to our GDP. The end of Q3 2017, saw the value of outstanding mortgage debt reach 76.27% the value of our GDP. That’s up 47% since the Great Recession kicked off in 2007. I know. That means nothing to you if you’re just a homebuyer, or trying to understand the economy. Don’t worry, we’ll break it down.
Source: Statistics Canada, Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.
Mortgage debt is accumulating faster than the broad measure of the economy. We need to go back 12 quarters to find one where GDP growth is higher than mortgage debt growth. Going back that far, we only find one quarter. We need to go all the way back to 2001, to find an actual period where GDP grows consistently higher than mortgage debt growth.
Source: Statistics Canada, Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.
There’s a reason really smart, and wealthy people are hating on the Canadian housing economy. No, it’s not because they’re jealous of your wicked 400 square foot condo with a combination kitchen/bathroom/bedroom, that’s now worth almost a cool million. It’s created a problem that’s getting worse – what to do with interest rates.
The Complex Problem That’s Getting Worse
Monetary policy isn’t as complex as your high school Econ teacher made it. It’s just difficult to make the right decision, at the right time. Interest rates are lowered to stimulate the demand of “interest-sensitive expenditures.” That’s fancy pants for houses, cars, and other super expensive items that need long-term financing. This weakens the dollar. Interest rates are raised in order to attract capital inflows, in pursuit of higher yields. The increased capital inflow, leads to an appreciation of the Canadian dollar. Central banks are still pretending they don’t know that lowering interest rates leads to inflows that end up in places like urban land banking, but that’s a topic for another day.
Source: National Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.
Mortgage debt levels are now so high, it’s hard to do anything without setting off a bad reaction. Raising interest rates would require households to spend even more money to service that pile of household debt. This in turn would reduce the free capital available to spend in the economy, likely compressing GDP growth. That’s bad, but we would get a stronger dollar, and that sweet foreign capital to bolster productive aspects of the economy.
Leaving rates lower will prevent the GDP compression, sending debt levels higher and sending the dollar to perma-weakness. Lower interest rate levels will further stimulate demand for those interest-sensitive expenditures you learned about (a.k.a. houses and cars). However, capital inflows won’t end up in the right parts of the economy, weakening the Canadian dollar even further.
Will Canada take higher home prices, and a weaker dollar to continue the growth of the housing economy? Or face the very real consequences of such a poorly structured economy, and face a half decade of suppressed economic growth?
Thank you for explaining the impact on the loonie. So higher rates are needed to prevent the loonie from falling, but if the economy tanks, doesn’t that mean a lower dollar as well?
People are being mislead to believe that rates will have a continuous hike, but that’s not the case. The BoC can’t just raise it at this point. Foreign demand for Canadian dollar denominated notes are weak, because people can see that the economy is going to have to face a recession soon.
They’ll need to raise and cut, raise and cut. Like pumping the brakes on the economy. They shouldn’t have taken it this low, but businesses didn’t adopt the easy credit and growth the economy.
Surprised he didn’t mention this when talking about the growth numbers. The slashing sent mortgage debt higher, but not GDP. Aggressive slashes sent GDP growth positive, but still not higher than debt.
This means they won’t be able to raise rates. People shouldn’t be worried about their mortgage debt, it’s not like the government will purposely cause thousands of people to lose their homes.
When the 1989 bubble burst, house prices collapsed, there was major recession, AND interest rates skyrocketed.
I believe the recession you are referring to was 1981- 83 as me and husband and others lost our business and our homes.. However I found that people got through it and recovery was not as painful as most thought it was going to be. Some areas were harder then others. I was in the Okanagan and it was harder to make money, but our family and friends in the city did better. But on the other hand folks pooled together quit well and that was good support.
What Vnm says. Just because nobody wants higher rates doesn’t mean they can’t happen. In 1994, unemployment was around 10%, inflation was less than 1%, yet rates spiked at the end of the year and into 1995, killing off a nascent recovery that had only just started to take root. We endured two more years of high joblessness and almost zero GDP growth.
The government deficit was massive. They certainly didn’t want higher rates.
Inflation was non-existent. The BoC certainly didn’t want higher rates.
Unemployment was high, and housing was depressed. The last thing Joe Public wanted or needed was higher rates.
So what did rates do? See above.
The moral of this story is sometimes rates go up – a lot, even when they are the last thing in the world anybody wants or needs.
I hope everyone that listened to a Realtor tell them mortgage debt is good debt, realizes they’re an idiot now. Their homes went up in value, at the expense of the strength of their dollar. They’re house rich, but the cost of all other imported goods are proportionally more expensive.
You think foreign buying is bad now, wait until you see what happens when we have a fifty cent dollar, and no economy. It won’t just be houses, this will extend to every aspect of the economy. Companies, treasuries, etc. All foreign owned. Canada essentially invited foreign governments to dominate our economy here.
Totally true, it has happened in the past. Canada is an economic colony of others, the British, the USA, China, etc. Canada is the economic and financial whore of the world.
An average 3/4 of income is going to mortgage payments?
That can’t be right. Lots of people who bought years ago have relatively small mortgages and interest rates are low, which would mean many people are shelling out, what, 80, 90, …100 percent? How is that possible?
If true, it doesn’t matter what the government does short of nationalizing all housing, for we’ll have entire families in default living in bus shelters.
Or have we sold those to foreign oligarchs as well?
Are you referencing the National Bank home price chart? If so that’s what a new family would need to buy a house. A median family buying a median house would need to devote 3/4 of their income to buying a median house in Toronto or Vancouver. Essentially saying there’s a huge detachment from half of homes vs half of incomes.
If you mean the mortgage debt to GDP, that’s not what it means. Although GDP is about 18% residential housing related (transfers, Realtor commissions, etc.). So if this is peak debt, that starts to fall. If sales drop by 25%, and all other industries expand at CPI, we would have flats growth. If sales drop by 25%, and prices drop by 1%, we have a recession.
The more prices drop, the harder it will be for the economy to make up the gap before recession.
Ah, Ok, thanks. It was the National Bank chart, which just said mortgage debt vs income.
Phew!
Back to merely a massive real estate crash and accompanying recession!
Total mortgage debt = 76% of annual GDP. (Even more alarming, total household debt from all sources is 101.5% of GDP)
That does not mean 3/4 of income going to mortgage payments.
what a mess. Our government is to blame for this shit show no one else.
I agree, although expectations also set government. Here in BC, people kept voting in a Liberal government because they were getting “rich.” Now we have s whole province of people complaining they can’t afford their property taxes, because they’re so rich. FML.
Liberals are the worst. They will
Bankrupt ontario very soon.
So true, self serving that create recessions and sell Canadians out to foreign investors and many are corrupt.
lol!
Awesome article in its clarity. One, two wording exceptions to “sweet foreign capital to bolster productive aspects of the economy” – “sweet” and “productive” – there is no evidence of this – and a lot of evidence of the opposite being true (foul and unproductive). Secondly, it is a significant aspect, that needs way more public visibility, that GDP will grow when Cdn returns to “value added manufacturing” – which disappeared because of gov’t policy, (is one of the main reasons why we have huge $20B+ gov’t deficits, the main reason Ont.’s economy has tanked, and the Fed’ promoting the disastrous policy of exporting tar sands from BC). And a better economy can’t/won’t return, solely, because of this unfair trade gov’t policy. Not to mention that the low dollar, to support this unfair trade policy, is hugely inflationary to Cdn consumers, and is a result of this “export raw materials and import finished products policy”. Think what Germany, or Japan would have done, if they found themselves with: an abundance of raw materials, a productive labour force, and piles of available capital. Consider: who has the surpluses – exporters of finished products or of raw materials? ! Cdn’s free trade agreements, as set up, are massively unfair trade agreements; and they are a train wreck for the Cdn economy, employment, and tax revenues. And this is our gov’t’s policy. It’s a significant failure of their fiduciary responsibilities. We have yet to call them on.
Agreed however, other than trump is there another leader looking out for the people or the economy in their country? (cant believe i just typed that)
People work for the government, the government works for the wealthy corporations who in turn work for the lenders (banks). As more people and countries go into debt, more debt slaves are created. (The new form of slavery).
Unless people wake up and start holding their leaders accountable our children will more than likely have a dark future ahead.
If all the countries in the world is in debt who is it owed to?
We have a feudal system of mortgage-indentured serfs and mortgagor barons.
Exporting oil is not a “disastrous policy” . Refineries are in fact low margin, low value added activities. The biggest profit you can make from oil is the simple act of taking it out of the ground, upgrading it to a certain standard and sending it to market. The world is awash in refining capacity. Building more refineries in Canada just means more white elephants. That’s why Rachel is busy offering up billions of dollars to anyone who wants to build a refinery in AB. No one wants to invest in refining unless the government pays for it. It’s not a worthy investment on its own right now. Plus, you still need a pipeline to deliver refined product to market.
So what are you saying? Scrap oil all together… or create more government debt to build refineries and pipelines?
Allow pipelines to get built so we can get the oil to market – that’s what I’m saying. We need pipelines, not refineries and other such white elephants. Pipelines also represent massive private sector investment.
Oil industries best days are behind them, they are dieing slowly.
Cost of creating clean energy goes down every year, cost of pulling oil out of ground doesn’t. For every job created in the oil industry, there are 5 created in clean energy, Many European countries are looking to ban or reduce gas powered vehicles in the next 5 to 10 years. The Canadian government subsidizes the the fossil fuel industry with over 3.3 billion dollars a year. That could be used to create more jobs and technology to boost clean energy and a sustainable future for the employers and employees in this sector.
having said that its no wonder : “No one wants to invest in refining unless the government pays for it. It’s not a worthy investment on its own right now. Plus, you still need a pipeline to deliver refined product to market.”
Wrong. USA used to be net importer now becoming biggest producer because of fossil fuel. Canada should follow same path with zero carbon tax and promote our industry. And renewable clean energy costing ontario billions increase electricity and costing manufacturing jobs. Only liberals know how to screw it up.