CMHC Warns Canadians: “Support For Homeownership Cannot Be Unlimited”

Canada’s national housing agency wants to remind people there’s a limit to what they can do. Evan Siddall, CEO of the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) updated Canada’s standing committee on finance. In the update, he explained how the CMHC is using tens of billions in capital to support real estate markets. Even so, they warned first-time homebuyers to be prudent with their investment. The organization can help lower risk, but can’t eliminate it. Consequently, they expect prices to make substantial declines in the near-term. Here’s the most important insights from that speech.
The CMHC Will Support The Housing Market
The CMHC is on an epic journey to try to contain the damage the economy is inflicting on home prices. They reiterated they are ready to buy up to $150 billion in mortgages, expand securitization, and extend deferrals. Currently they estimate 12% of mortgages are on payment deferral. They expect this number to rise to 20% by September. In other words, this is a huge (and expensive) operation they are undergoing. However, they warned their “support for homeownership cannot be unlimited.” After all, if the organization incurs substantial losses, it will require taxpayer help. Who wants higher taxes because Joe Vancouver put 5% on a 300 sqft condo at nearly a million dollars, thinking it can never go down in price? Probably not you.
Canada’s First-Time Buyers Warned To Think About Debt
The agency also stated they “need to avoid exposing young people” (and taxpayers in general) to losses. As a cautionary tale, Siddall explained a scenario for a first-time homebuyer forced to sell. If that buyer bought a $300,000 home with 5% down, they stand to lose $45,000 on an investment of $15,000 if prices fall just 10%. They further added those numbers include insurance, and the cost of selling. To contrast, they note a 10% down payment could better help that person ride out a downturn.
I know what you’re thinking – where can I buy a $300,000 home? Not the point, but most selling costs are relative. Scale that number to whatever you like, the point is a buyer with just a 5% downpayment can lose more than the 5%. There’s insurance, selling fees, and the difference in the price if underwater.
Canadian Real Estate Prices Expected To Drop Up To 18%
The 10% downturn isn’t unrealistic either, since they’re forecasting that on the low end. The agency is now forecasting the average house will see a decline of 9 to 18% over the next 12 months. The organization previously stated prices will drop, and won’t rise to their 2019 values until 2022 – at the earliest. They haven’t officially released a full forecast yet, but from statements made, the organization’s internal forecasts appear to be in-line with other non-bank forecasts.
The CMHC is delivering general risk advice that can be summed up as don’t take out too much debt. The higher the debt load of a household, the more vulnerable you are to a downturn. This downturn is expected to be the largest since the Great Depression – so it’s probably time to buckle down. Although they did give first-time buyers common advice, it’s hard to get a generation of people to understand risk, if they haven’t seen a downturn. Equity traders call this “market tuition,” since most people won’t learn about risk until they lose a substantial amount of cash.
Can you avoid moral hazard, if your organization is one of the institutions responsible for moral hazard?
@Trader Jim
Don’t go rocking the boat!
Even if you’re perfectly right 😉
Scroll through some of the forums. You can’t believe how much leverage some people have taken out over the past few years. Leverage, upon leverage, upon leverage.
All with the intention the government will squeeze taxpayers if there was a downturn. Corporate recklessness was carried down to mom and pop investors.
I recall that back in 2018, the Bank of Canada was allowed to start buying Canada Mortgage Bonds. In that case, can’t our PM / ex-ski-bum basically just Macgyver the money printing machine directly up to CMHC? Nothing can possiblee go wrong!
So CMHC has finally realized there is a down side to real estate…Wow who would of thought that/
CMHC has actually been warning for years about the disconnect between fundamentals and reality, and how they can’t even be close to justified in Toronto.
CMHC has been fuelling that disconnect.
“I know what you’re thinking – where can I buy a $300,000 home? Not the point”
Actually yes, that IS the point, no house in Canada where it’s frozen 7 months out of 10 is worth more than a house in sunnier climes. Stop drinking the kool – double/double
There is no value in it, none. this is just a pump and dump game orchestrated after 2008, we think we’re so clever and that we could avoid a recession…
Next debate whether a pound of bricks or a pound of feathers is heavier.
The public has one last opportunity to disband and remove this tax payer funded entity acting as the borrowers PARENT. If there is a problem run to the government but no one asks who is the Government? It is the taxpayer.
These CEO’s of many of the Crown Corps who forget they are no more than an unelected Civil Servant.
He is dead wrong in his advice in which he mentions “Even so, they warned first-time homebuyers to be prudent with their investment.”
Goes to show how mis informed he is to call a home which has been purchased using 95% leverage! It NOT an Investment, period.
It is a LIABILITY of the owners and an ASSET of the lender.
It is not too late for those who have spared themselves from falling in this trap.
And the CMHC boss has the audacity to say that the tax payer will have to come to the rescue if things get any worse then they are currently. Clearly, this organization has served its its usefulness and no longer required and must be disbanded.
Why should the prudent folks who have been saving for a long time to build a down payment but just can’t get their foot in the housing ladder because thanks to the CREA, and their members, BoC, Bankers continue to keep lending more and more for the same house as it keeps being flipped. Nothing ever changes to the property, or the area it is located in but the Realtors keep valuing the property higher and higher as it changes hands . The excuse is always oh there is a shortage of housing, oh there is not enough land, really Canada is the 2nd Largest country in the world in land mass and has the lowest population per square kilometer.
CMHC is a racket that enables banks to profit from securitizing sub-prime mortgages by the hundreds of billions and forcing taxpayers to insure that junk at below market rates.
Private insurers are kept out of the process lest price discovery occur on the enormous risk taxpayers are being handed by insuring tons of mortgage garbage at ultra low premiums.
Banks which create these sub prime garbage loans do not want to insure any of it themselves and insist taxpayers insure it via CMHC “to promote financial stability”.
CMHC will “support the housing market” means losses on sub-prime mortgages banks profited from creating on the way up are being dumped on taxpayers on the way down.
Want to support the free market pricing of homes? Get rid of CMHC and make banks eat the loss on defaulting garbage mortgages they profited from creating. So get ready to pay for banker bailouts and bonuses…..opps I mean supporting the housing market and financial stability.
Does it matter if CMHC is a racket that enabled banks? They’re literally telling the public the issue, and the public is ignoring it.
If McDonald’s sells you hamburgers, and provides you with the nutritional info that shows it’s junk, is it their fault if you eat it everyday?
Yes it matters that CMHC is a racket because taxpayers are forced to pay for defaulting mortgages banks profited from creating. There is no option of not insuring this garbage that the individual taxpayer can opt out of.
The insurance payout when these sub-prime mortgages default comes in the form of bailouts OR as an inflation tax to pump up real estate prices beyond its free market valuations. Either way banks profit and taxpayers, wage earners, savers and pensioners are made to pay for it.
Your McDonald’s analogy is incorrect. CMHC does not give the taxpayer the option of not insuring hundreds of billions of sub-prime mortgages. It forces taxpayers to insure that junk at premiums that do not reflect the massive risks of default. It knows full well this is garbage banks are dumping on taxpayers and facilitates it.
It would be a different story if banks were on the hook for the bad mortgages they profit from issuing – which is exactly the moral hazard CMHC promotes.
The real question is whos interest is CMHC operating in? It’s turned into a vehicle of crony capitalism to profit banks using gobblygoop explanations of benefitting the economy/taxpayer.
I’d like to force taxpayers to insure me against all losses on my gambling trip to Vegas for $2 per day. I’ll pocket the winnings, and I’ll collect from the taxpayer if I lose. Where can I sign up for such a CMHC style deal and pass it off as being for the good of the economy/taxpayer.
The Bank of Canada, despite its charter of being an institution to serve public interests, has been turned into a Federal Reserve style country club for private banks. Just like CMHC, it’s now a vehicle for private banks to dump massive gambling losses from real estate, derivatives and other speculative bets onto the nation. All that is justified by wrapping the bag of turd up with the flag and claiming the privatization of profits and socialization of debts by banks is for the benefit of the nation.
It’s the strongest reason why the power to create money should not be in the hands of govt. Inevitably such ominous powers attract the tentacles of entities that use it as a means of profiting themselves through foul means.
It corrupts the political system and turns academics (who are supposed to be guardians against such idiocracy) into cheerleaders for crony capitalism through grants and perks. More worryingly it even corrupts the judiciary which sits by quietly and does nothing to rule against such theft.
It’s no coincidence that both Bank of Canada
and CMHC chairman are retiring at the same time after leaving taxpayers with massive liabilities which will either be paid with bailouts or inflation. Likely both.
What a scam.
They reiterated they are ready to buy up to $150 billion in mortgages
This money comes out from pocket of taxpayer and goes to the bank which take risk and without really check the income of borrower because they know if mortgage fail they get their money from bank.
That is how they pump of the house price and make life hard for average people which they have to
spend most of their hard working earning on housing.