CMHC: 55% of Toronto and Vancouver Real Estate Buyers Were In A Bidding War

Have you ever woke up after a night of drinking, and only had a vague recollection of what happened? Then your responsible friend sets off a chain of text messages, trying to figure out where you went wrong? Well that’s what the Canadian real estate industry just did, and man-o-man did people screw up. The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), the Crown corporation in charge of mortgage liquidity, conducted a massive survey of recent buyers in Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal. After getting drunk on exuberance, buyers indulged in a little too much borrowing, blaming everything from land scarcity to foreign buyers for the
street fights bidding wars they entered.
About The Survey
The CMHC designed a massive survey to try and figure out where buyer exuberance started. Buyers in Toronto and Vancouver saw a quick rise in home prices, and adopted “excessive” expectations of price growth. To determine where the disconnect between fundamentals and price growth started, they took a novel approach – they asked the buyers. 30,000 recent buyers were sent surveys, asking questions ranging from what their budgets were, to why they didn’t stick to their budget.
The majority of price movements were driven by exuberance in Toronto and Vancouver. Yes, fundamentals played a part – but a small part. Instead, the survey focuses on finding out which data points buyers felt drove their FOMO. The fear of being “locked out” is always a powerful motivator, which tends to amplify the read on fundamentals.
Now, issues like foreign buyers are important, and need to be tracked and dealt with. However, no one forced anyone to buy in the small window of exuberance. The homeowner life didn’t choose these buyers, buyers chose the homeowner life. Despite what you may have heard, not all renters are poor and struggling to eat. Actually, a surprising number of bank executives are now renters, but I digress. Let’s find out what these people were thinking.
55% of Toronto and Vancouver Real Estate Buyers Entered A Bidding War
First up, the CMHC found that buyers use “rule of thumb mechanisms” to determine home prices. “It’s a hot market,” “I can’t miss out,” and “it’s really tight right now” are phrases analysts cited as examples of this mechanism. According to the CMHC, these were “phrases pushing homebuyers to overvalue an investment.” FOMO helps to build an overreaction to data, which resulted in a lack of self-control. The best example of this is a buyer’s willingness to engage in a bidding war.
The majority of buyers entered a bidding war in Toronto and Vancouver. 55% of survey respondents in both cities said they entered a bidding war to buy their current home. To contrast, just 17% of Montreal’s buyers experienced a bidding war.
The Discipline Was Not Strong With These Ones
Buyers that accelerated their buy, tended to break their budget according to the CMHC. Vancouver saw 47.91% of buyers pay more than they had planned. Toronto saw similar levels, with 47.79% of buyers paying more than budgeted. To contrast, Montreal only saw 23.67% of buyers pay more than they budgeted.
FOMO was the primary driver of breaching, with most of these homeowners buying sooner or later than expected. CMHC analysts believe that those that bought sooner likely lacked market information, pushing budgets higher. Those that bought later couldn’t find what they wanted in their budget, driving them to an upward budget revision.
Canadian Real Estate Buyer Budgets
CMHC survey of recent buyer budgets, and whether they stuck to them.
Source: CMHC. Better Dwelling.
The Foreign Buyers Made Me Do It
If Canadian real estate markets had a phrase of the year, “foreign buyer” would have been it in 2017. In Vancouver, 67.8% of buyers said foreign buyers had “a lot of influence” on home prices. Toronto was a little further behind, but not much at 47.88%. To contrast, 42.31% of Montreal buyers felt foreign buyers had a strong influence. Foreign buying is actually a part of the development strategy in cities like Vancouver, but they always tend to show up in droves when local credit expands – just like in the late 1980s. Funny how that works.
Perceived Impact of Foreign Buyers on Prices
CMHC survey responses from recent buyers, on the perceived impact of foreign buyers on real estate prices.
Source: CMHC. Better Dwelling.
Who Needs A Job When You’ve Got Credit?
Employment growth is normally an important fundamental factor, but buyers didn’t agree. In Vancouver, only 17.03% of buyers felt it had a lot of influence. Toronto buyers felt it was a little more important, with 26.24% of people thinking it had a lot of influence. To contrast, 35.05% of Montreal buyers felt it had a lot of influence on home prices. The bulk of respondents in all cities felt it had some influence on prices.
Perceived Impact of Employment Growth on Prices
CMHC survey responses from recent buyers, on the perceived impact of employment growth on real estate prices.
Source: CMHC. Better Dwelling.
There’s Too Many People!
None of these locations are growing like they used to, but population growth was still a perceived factor. Toronto had 54.56% of respondents claim population growth had a lot of influence on prices. Vancouver came in just under that, with 51.39% of buyers feeling the same way. Montreal only had 38.94% of buyers that felt population growth had a lot of influence on prices. For context, Montreal has the fastest growing population of the three regions.
Perceived Impact of Population Growth on Prices
CMHC survey responses from recent buyers, on the perceived impact of population growth on real estate prices.
Source: CMHC. Better Dwelling.
We’re Running Out of Land!
My favorite narrative, we’re running out of land – a.k.a. land scarcity. Vancouver had the most buyers that felt land scarcity had a lot of influence, with 52.94% of buyers agreeing. In Toronto that dropped to 44.22% of buyers. Montreal was just under that, with 43.06% of buyers agreeing it had a lot of influence.
Perceived Impact of Land Scarcity on Prices
CMHC survey responses from recent buyers, on the perceived impact of land scarcity on real estate prices.
Source: CMHC. Better Dwelling.
Those Darn Rich Locals!
Locals seem to underestimate the impact of domestic investors in all three regions. Toronto had the highest ratio of people that felt they had a strong influence, at 48.11% of buyers. In Vancouver, that number dropped to 46.33% of people feeling they had a lot of influence. Montreal only had 25.9% of buyers that felt domestic investors were a contributor to prices. I’m guessing not a lot of people in Toronto know the city’s domestic investor numbers, or that agents in Vancouver are sometimes paid with condos. Ah well, another article for another day.
Perceived Impact of Domestic Investors on Prices
CMHC survey responses from recent buyers, on the perceived impact of domestic investors on real estate prices.
Source: CMHC. Better Dwelling.
These factors did contribute to higher prices, but buyers added emotional premiums. During the peak of a real estate cycle, buyers will always become exuberant as prices accelerate. Speculators, both international and domestic, can usually smell the blood and begin circling. Did people line up, and are foreign buyers accumulating massive portfolios of homes? Or were people paid to stand in line for condo assignments, with employees posing as Mainland Chinese buyers? Probably a little of both. However, it often doesn’t matter if the narrative is true or not, it just matters if you’re willing to max out your credit. As my favorite real estate agent once posted on her Instagram, “anything is possible if you belief [sic] it is.”
17 Comments
Tsk tsk tsk…”In Vancouver, 67.8% of buyers said foreign buyers had “a lot of influence” on home prices. Toronto was a little further behind, but not much at 47.88%.” …Don’t call BS on BD that often (gotta take it with a grain of salt) but to suggest 20pt delta is ‘a little further behind’ is a false. That is a significant difference.
Munch…munch..munch..INB4 LL, lol…gots me some pops! Time to watch the train wreck. BD4L.
Yes, I just posted twice in a row…what would be interesting is the dollars attached to this exuberance. I would guess that the buyers in Vancouver + Toronto, vs MTL and other parts of Canada, had massive budgets so 10%, 15%, 20% and even 40% over asking resulting in hundreds and hundreds, maybe even millions, in overvaluation. Someone in the Winni getting into a bidding war and paying 10% over asking on a $200K place is a drop in the bucket vs $1, $1.5, $2.0, $4.0+ values which we’ve seen. I definitely see how some people got very rich buying and selling during this time. Now the music has stopped…tick tock. BD4L.
Hey Blue,
Good little tidbit on alt lending for you
https://twitter.com/ExtraGuac4Me/status/1011708596701126657
In Q1 2018 the number of rental listings on MLS decreased -11.8% YOY.
Good luck with supply.
http://www.trebhome.com/market_news/rental_reports/pdf/rental_report_Q1-2018.pdf
Hard to rent your house out when it’s for sale.
You missed.
Both sales and active listings for condo are also down in Q1 2018 YOY. -13% and -8% respectively.
The decreasing of rental inventory is not caused by selling actions.
Repeat after me, rentals on the MLS are NOT the same as rental inventory. I wouldn’t ever shell out for an agent to rent a unit. Professional landlords would not touch these cap rates right now, only amateur schmucks that use agents to re-lease their new PBs.
Sure, there’s less inventory. That gets corrected when prices fall, when those amateur landlords can no longer keep the negative carry on their units. These owners are the market’s liability, and will drive prices down towards sustainable cap rates.
This isn’t my first rodeo, and same thing with anyone else that owns PB rentals. The PB market will explode in growth, the second prices come back to reality. Developers of PBs are already circling for cancelled condo projects.
Man, this community is not mature enough to discuss sick forecasts. Not even close. Its like discussing nuclear physics with kindergarden kids.
This community is at the level where people cannot even reasonably estimate current market conditions. Skies are falling into hell by all indicators etc.
Unless people here realize there are multiple indicators, not just bearish, no discussions about forecasts are possible.
That’s one of the best articles I’ve ever read in terms of analyzing buyers psychology! I can tell because as I keep researching I keep finding out that FOMO and psychology are playing a big role in artificially inflating prices and destroying affordability.
Who’s to blame? That would be a different topic!
The blame game is totally different, they’re still pointing fingers at different people in the US for the 2007 bubble.
The bottom line is these buyers paid a premium for the security of homeownership today. As the analysts pointed out, some buyers moved their purchase forward, some backwards. This squeezed two demographics into the existing cohort, forming a situation similar to a short squeeze.
Wow, that’s why this blog is so important because public opinion is way off on some points.
If we continue to build new properties at the household formation levels it absolutely doesn’t matter how population is growing because housing inventory growing as well.
There is no evidence that we are building too few properties in GTA therefore population growth factor is completely irrelevant.
Land scarcity is another one.
Toronto population density is 4,457 people per square kilometer.
Brooklyn – 14,541
London – 11,054
Paris – 21,067
” Canadian cities—including Toronto and Vancouver, which are experiencing an affordability crunch—can accommodate much more housing supply as they have much lower population densities than other major urban centers around the world”
https://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/01/09/1285786/0/en/Fraser-Institute-News-Release-Canada-s-biggest-cities-much-less-dense-than-other-major-U-S-international-urban-centres.html
We will have same amount of land in 2100-2200 but we’ll have much larger population. The only solution is to increase density and we have ton of potential here compared to our peers.
It’s sad that those two RE myths are actually affecting regular homebuyer a lot and fuelling their FOMO.
FOMO is big, and bigger than agents. I’ve advised people not to go into a bidding war, but they really think they can “win it.” Anytime you start throwing money at a problem without a plan, consider it gone. It’s one part FOMO, one part addictive rush, two-parts fantasy.
Household formations level is a misleading indicator.
I know you have a governmental report that uses it, but that report is dumb.
By definition, household is people who live with same entrance door.
Unless you build a new unit with that new entrance door, no new households will be able to be formed. People will be part of existing households, like 10 poor people living a studio or millenial family living in parent’s basement.
What you really need to compare is construction numbers and population growth. Verification for your ideas should be rental vacancy rate. It is a common sense in contrast with sick zombie-bear ideas:)
Bitcoin followed the exact same pattern. And the hype in both real estate and crypto and equities is going to cause an economic depression in the next two years.
Banks and sub prime lenders helped fuel the greed and FOMO. RBC has $250B of mortgages. No doubt a large percen are bad mortgages that Canadians will walk away from.
Enjoy the collapse
Good News is a recession is 12-18 months away. It may have already started. It’ not a bad thing. Prices will flatten in most markets and drop in some for a period of 2-3 years. This is good news because to get the Economy going Central Banks (World Wide) will reduce interest rates. At the next Cycle Low Interest Rates in Canada will be NEGATIVE. You will be able to obtain Debt in the Mortgage Market at – 1.00%. Asset (Housing) Prices will double by 2025. Cheers.
Yeah, I also noticed that funny stuff with bond yields recently.
What is funny, all the people here did attack me to convince that up to 3 rate hikes is a certanty for BOC in 2018. One clown even wanted to bet money.
And here we are now…
Of cause people can still turn this latest change in yields as a bearish news, exactly what you are doing, but it is still nice to highlight how wrong are forecasts of bears here in many cases.
The ultimate forecast is like a solid metal chain with multiple zones. Each zone has its own unique level of reliability. If your ultimate forecasts uses 10 assumptions(chain zones), 8 of them are perfectly correct (100% reliability), but two of them are just 50% correct, then you final ultimate forecast reliability is 0.5 x 0.5 = 0.25 probability. Therefore, its important to be accurate in small forecasts before crying about something big, like real estate market direction.
I thought for a second you were serious … LOL.