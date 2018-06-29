Equifax: Canadian Households Are Already Having Trouble Dealing With Credit

One of the world’s largest credit agencies is noting credit exhaustion at Canadian households. Equifax is seeing a declining number of Canadians paying off the balance on credit cards. Total nothing burger to most, but it’s actually really interesting to credit nerds. Carrying a balance increases the odds of credit delinquencies later down the road. Consequently, the agency believes they’ll be seeing a “modest” increase in delinquencies soon.
Equi-who, Says What? Why You Should Care
The credit cycle is an important aspect of the business cycle, and therefore asset prices. When credit exits the expansion phase, it moves into the downturn phase. Equifax, one of the world’s largest credit agency, is particularly well positioned to see the signs of slowing credit growth, and early signs of a downturn.
A downturn doesn’t necessarily mean the end of the world as we know it. However, unemployment rises, and the financing of large assets (like homes) slows. Typically this is when big business begins to note the signs, and prepare for a downturn. “Oh no, who could have predicted this?” Well, organizations like Equifax could do a good job. Lucky for us, they’re willing to share their observations on a potential flag.
Lowest Levels of Delinquencies Since The Great Recession
Currently, things are looking pretty good on the surface. The number of 90 day delinquencies has dropped to 1.08% across Canada, down 1.15% from 2017. Regina Malina, Director of Decision Insights at Equifax Canada, noted “overall credit performance in Canada remains incredibly strong,” and “credit had returned to healthier, more sustainable levels.” This is the lowest levels Canada has seen since 2009, which sounds fantastic, but as always there’s a catch. Typically when good things have peaked, there’s more potential downside than upside. Here’s the problem.
Canadian Credit Delinquencies Q1 2018
The percent of non-mortgage credit delinquencies that occurred in Canada, by region in Q1 2018.
Source: Equifax. Better Dwelling.
Canadian Households Feel The Pinch of Higher Interest Rates
Data from the credit agency shows less Canadians are paying off their balance in full. The number of households paying off the full balance of their credit cards peaks at 59% in June 2017, a month before an interest rate hike. That number has since tapered down to 56% at the end of March 2018, a 5.08% decline. Malia commented “The proportion of consumers paying their credit card balances in full each month has dropped recently. As unemployment holds at current levels and interest rates are likely to rise, we suspect delinquency rates to move modestly higher by year-end.”
Canadians That Pay Off Their Credit Card
The percent of Canadians that pay off the full balance of their credit cards.
Source: Equifax. Better Dwelling.
Carrying A Balance Is A Warning Flag
Households that carry a balance are more likely to miss future payments entirely. People that regularly pay their balance in full represent less than 10% of people that miss 2 or more payments. To contrast, those that normally make the minimum payment represent over 50% of those that miss 2 or more payments. As more households begin to stop paying off their cards in full, the odds of more delinquencies increases.
Customers That Miss Payments
The percent of customers that miss 2 or more credit payments, based on how much of their balance they typically pay.
Source: Bank of Canada. Better Dwelling.
The Bank of Canada expects a 6 to 12 month lag on the full impact of interest rate hikes. That means we may not have even seen the full impact of the mild hikes over the past year. Despite that, the BoC expects the economy to push into a neutral policy rate, which would be somewhere between 2 and 3%.
Editor’s note: Have any credit questions for Equifax’s Director of Decision Insights at Equifax Canada, Regina Malina? Drop them in the comments below, and we’ll forward the best ones to her.
Like this post? Like us on facebook for the next one in your feed.
23 Comments
Anyone surprised? Tick tock.
TT must be on vacation already, otherwise he’d probably be here saying that Equifax is just jealous of homeowners.
I think he took his 20th floor balcony “shortcut” to his bankruptcy hearing.
I am surprised actually. Less than 10% pay their balance in full every month? I just can’t believe in it, I trust BD analytics but my mind just can’t accept this information yet.
And that’s for Vancouver & Toronto only? Nope, that’s for the whole Canada where RE is not so overvalued.
What is the interest on credit card? 20-25%? Unless you are desperate I can’t imagine why anyone would roll over balance. There are HELOCs, Line of credits which can give you much better rate if you are desperately need to borrow.
Maybe I don’t understand something and it was like this before, maybe average balance is like $10 so it doesn’t really matter but would be interesting to see that info published as well along with how those stats changed over time.
I think you read it wrong Xelan.
“People that regularly pay their balance in full represent less than 10% of people that miss 2 or more payments.” I think it’s saying if you look at the people who, at some point, will miss 2 or more payments, only 10% of them regularly pay their balance. In other words, if more people are not paying their balance in full, there’s more chance that more people will eventually miss entire payments.
Got it, thanks. 56% pay in full so it’s not so bad:)
😂 it’s a big difference, I’m glad it’s settled.
Yep, sorry, my bad.
Those are still very early warnings because in US defaults started to increase as early as 2006 (2 years prior to recession)
Debt in collection started to rise as early as 2004 (4 years prior to recession).
https://www.creditcards.com/credit-card-news/credit-card-delinquency-statistics-1276.php
Those changes are still relatively small in Canada but it’s 100% worth monitoring, thanks to BD for doing that.
I believe this behaviour was addressed directly in a BD article or via someone like Grizz/AM/Joe. After 2008 analysts looked at what the heck happened and found many people, I’m talking the good people, who just wanted to keep their house for their family, ended up using their credit cards to cover basically their entire life while the vast majority of their income was doing to debt. There was nothing left over to pay even the minimum and it just kept racking up until 20% interest rates choked off everything.
The belief was that the market would rebound and make up the heavy carrying losses.
People do whatever they can to shield themselves from losing their biggest asset and any equity they have.
Houses represent more than an asset; a house where you raise your family, make memories,plant roots and live your life. That’s why this is a kick in the nuts. Canadians weren’t sucked into subprime like the US (though we did descend into it). We had a ton of equity and good jobs. What had to happen to strip us of our wealth was a bubble. Everyone was telling us ‘this is the new normal’ and why would we question them?
Happy Birthday Canada. Tick tock.
Probably a thought process of something like “I can increase the total amount of debt on my property each yeah by 8% because the value of it will go up by 10%…….. That’s a 2% gain! Plus I have financial freedom now”
Got to use debt as a weapon
Doug Hoyes, one of the biggest insolvency trustees in Ontario, said he’s seeing people using their HELOCs to pay off credit cards as well. The expansion phase is over, balance your portfolio and pray for your neighbors.
That’s interesting. I have a question, how did these numbers look before the Great Recession? Did Canadians also start to slow down paying off balances?
So that’s mortgage credit slowing, consumer credit slowing, and now households can’t lay off their credit cards in full. I don’t think more immigration is going to hide this one.
Maybe jumping the gun a bit here, and not sure how many of those people who are starting to fall behind also own property, BUT is this maybe a sign that a group of people have maxed out their HELOC borrowing capacity and/or the banks have started to reign in the HELOC taps?
The old play was to move credit card debt over to your HELOC. Feel like a financial genius because you just went from paying 20-25% interest to 3-4%, and now your card is free to go max out again.
You would have to assume that any homeowners with equity (and a HELOC) would continue to do this rather then carry it on a higher interest rate instrument……………………… Time will tell
I’m just curious about something and wondering if someone knows the answer .
What would the average house price in Canada be if there were no credit or mortgage business ? I mean if everybody were to buy in cash 100% and mortgages never existed?
I personally guess it would be less than half what it is today.
What’s your guess?
Note: I’m not saying there should never have been any credit business. Maybe credit is good for the economy as a whole but just curious what the numbers would be.
A fruitless question because credit will forever exist.
But an interesting thought.
You’d have to consider the credit market as a whole would not exist. Cars, cell phones, boats, ect. Would all be cash purchases. The world economy would, as a whole, be magnitudes smaller.
Based solely on today’s wages and disregarding all other factors? I’d speculate 40k for a typical SFH.
Hi Willy
Economics in the pure form consider only wges, rent and profit .
All other forms incomes are accounting practices to show profit.
We are missguided by the businesses with vested interest.
Purpose of the house was for consumption, but when consider it as a investment we always over consume . If there are no credit then price of the home will be land price +construction price +20% profit will be the price
You may also calculate the price of the home in gold standard as well
In 1996 i.e end of the last bear market
A Toronto detached home was sold at 300000 . Gold price at that point in time was 375 per ounce , in gold standard the home price was 800 ounce. Even today you will get home for the same gold price
Today’s gold rate is 1250, and 800 ounce price is 1 million
In nut shell home price is not increasing as per gold standard
The answer would be probably what amount of downpayment people put on their homes ..take 5-10 percent from average
LL can’t make it again today. He’s got severe indigestion from eating his words about the chances of a July rate hike.
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/economy/article-bank-of-canada-says-business-confidence-near-record-bolsters-case-for/
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-06-29/canada-s-economy-shows-surprising-strength-with-april-gdp-gain
https://business.financialpost.com/news/economy/update-1-canadian-economy-grew-in-april-despite-effects-of-bad-weather
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-06-28/odds-of-bank-of-canada-rate-hike-climb-after-poloz-s-remarks
Great read…site is dry and doesn’t do any job of ‘connecting dots’ so could be of little value to many but the opinions expressed are grounded in economy theory and fundamentals. A lot of ‘reading between the lines’ but I find the articles get me thinking and then I explore.
The Parable of the Fruit Trees
It is not an excessive desire to accumulate assets that causes recessions; it is an excessive demand for one particular asset (the medium of exchange) relative to other assets. It’s about the composition of their portfolios of assets, not about the total size of that portfolio.
http://worthwhile.typepad.com/worthwhile_canadian_initi/
Good read. Apply that to record home prices paired with record low interest rates, a large increase in the money supply which is now reversing (FED and China), and a regulatory environment that caused a ton of that money to flow into GVA and GTA properties (money laundering, QIIP,)…………………. NVM what could go wrong
The only reason delinquancies are low is because everyone has a 200K line of credit they use as an ATM. Those credit lines’ payments are going up, and house prices are going down. The perfect storm where banks call in those lines due to a lack of equity is what we are witnessing play out.
When the federal govt made bail in’s legal a few years ago, it wasn’t for no reason. They know exactly what’s coming because they’re orchestrating it, along with the banks and central bank
Once credit cards aren’t being paid off, the balance increases every month much faster than most people anticipate. A combination of being unable to adjust spending habits, and principal+interest becoming a deeper hole every month. Increasing CC debt + maxed out HELOC + less liquid housing market is a really bad combination for people that are overleveraged.
As a sidenote, does anyone know why there are no options available on $EQB (Equitable bank) stock?