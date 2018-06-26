Toronto Is (Still) The Fastest Cooling Real Estate Market In Canada

Canadian real estate sales continue to cool, with few exceptions. Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) numbers show all but 6 major markets (500+ sales) saw the Sales to New Listings Ratio (SNLR) decline. All 6 markets were located East of Toronto, while the largest declines were located in the Greater Toronto Area.
Sales-To-New Listings Ratio (SNLR)
The sales-to-new listings ratio (SNLR) is the indicator that CREA uses to determine a buyer’s or seller’s market. When the SNLR is between 40 and 60 percent, the market is considered balanced. Above the range is a seller’s market. This is when sellers can start demanding more concessions, like higher prices. Below the range is a buyer’s market. This is where buyers can start demanding more concessions, like lower prices. Over the past ten years, Canadian markets have averaged 53.4%. Last year’s numbers were irregular for the whole country.
The indicator is helpful, but it’s not perfect. When the indicator is moving quickly (fast rising or falling), the “buyer’s” or “seller’s” labels may not apply. Sometimes the indicator makes a brief pit stop in the range, before heading to where it needs to be. It’s a great indicator, but it should be your starting point for investigating market trends – not your conclusive evidence. That said, let’s look at the numbers.
Canadian Real Estate Markets With The Fastest Rising SNLR
The major Canadian real estate markets that are warming up the fastest were Halifax, Ottawa, and Montreal. The SNLR in Halifax rose to 61.1% in May, a 13.57% increase compared to last year. Ottawa hit 67.1%, a 12.77% increase from last year. Montreal’s SNLR hit 66%, a 12.44% increase compared to last year. Worth noting that all three of these markets east of Toronto, underperformed the general market last year.
Sales To New Listings Ratio – May 2018
The sales to new listings ratio in Canadian markets with more than 500 sales in May.
Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.
Toronto and The Surrounding Region Is The Fastest Cooling Markets
The fastest cooling markets according to CREA are all located in the Golden Horseshoe. Toronto’s SNLR hit 46.9% in May, a 30.52% decline from last year. Niagara’s SNLR fell to 61.5%, a 28.57% decline from last year. Hamilton fell to 59.8%, a 25.9% decline from last year. The concentration of falling sales in the same economic region typically have broader consequences to the region’s economy.
Sales To New Listings Ratio Change
The percent change of sales to new listings ratio in Canadian markets with more than 500 sales in May.
Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.
British Columbia Markets Are Cooling Quickly As Well
British Columbia’s real estate markets didn’t win an extreme movement, it was worth noticing. Vancouver, Fraser Valley, and Victoria all saw their SNLR make significant moves lower. Vancouver saw he SNLR fall to 57.7%, a 10.68% decline from last year. Fraser Valley’s SNLR hit 64.9% in May, a 7.29% decline. Victoria’s SNLR was still very high at 68.7, but at 15.6% lower than last year, is also the BC market with the biggest drop.
Coming off of a few record years of real estate sales, moderation should be expected. Markets, especially around Greater Toronto, saw massive gains that far outpaced fundamentals. Those markets are now underperforming national growth numbers, and likely will since we’ve literally never had a price bump even close that stick. That probably doesn’t make you feel any better if you were planning on flipping a property you bought last year, but c’est la vie.
Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.
56 Comments
Toronto has similar demand to Edmonton, funny.
They’re trying to sell Edmonton condos in HK, but there’s too much risk. By the time they finished, who knows what the market in Edmonton looks like.
New listings aren’t a good measure, since a listing can be cancelled and reposted three times in a month and counts as three new listings.
That actually makes it a better measure in my opinion. Processing a price reduction properly doesn’t increase new listings. Relisting is usually a questionable technique to lower days on market or to show that you sold it “over asking.”
Statistically Dave is correct and it’s a pretty bad indicator for anything precise, and really can only give a very basic overview. You could have a single house listed 3 times, and eventually when it sells you’ll have a 1:3 sales:new listings ratio. That numbers is absolutely meaningless as that single dwelling in the real world is 1:1. Mind you when you look at the broad listings you can at least get a rough indication, but for anything else it’s pretty worthless.
Another biased BS:)
Don’t insult me bears, just watch my reasons to blame BD in being clearly biased.
We discussed earlier whether BD is covering news with common sense or now, its not about being bear or bull, its about seeing how BD is manipulating you.
BD made a big deal from the indicator Sales To New Listings in CREA report. Is it a big deal?
1)First sign of biases is hidden under the understanding that the whole RE world uses another indicator – Sales to ACTIVE listings. Not New Listings. There are several reasons for that, but overall it is hard to manipulate with that indicator.
2)Secondly, when you start comparing Sales-to-new listings versus sales-to-active listings, you realize why BD had chosen the first one.
Because overall, homes are sold much slower in the world than in Toronto. And Active listings stay active on the market for a while. Therefore for Sales-to-Active, normal worldwide threshhold for cooling markets is below 12-14%. Above 20% is it sellers market and between 14-20% it is balanced market.
GTA had 37% Sales-to-Active in May 2018. For Toronto it is almost 50%. It means, clear buyers market.
3)Sales-to-new ratio is different. Because worldwide people expect that new listings are gonna stay here for 4-6-8 months as active, they consider ratio below 40% as bad news.
But what about our case? We literally have almost same amount of active and new (19k vs 21k) in GTA. Listings don’t stay here for 6 months in a row, they’ve been cancelled, relisted etc.. And BD gloriously claimed that 41% for GTA and 47% for Toronto is kinda bad news.
But it is a clear lie, since they should have used Sales to Active.
Of cause you still can create a bearish article even using Sales-ToActive, like ratio is still decreasing in comparison to 2017 and other blablabla…but at least you won’t consider your readers as fools in this case.
I expect you guys to stop denying the fact that BD is a bearish zombie-fanatics media.
“For Toronto it is almost 50%. It means, clear buyers market.” – sorry, mistake, meant clear sellers market
Yes and no. Sales to new can be manipulated yes. But remember that it would have to be done by industry insiders (re agents) who have an incentive to make the numbers look better to encourage more fomo. I doubt there are many cases where an agent gets their client to re list multiple times in the same month. ( to create your 3 to 1 example) Sales to active can be manipulated very easily as well. End of the month a bunch of agents pull their clients listings. This reduces total active when TREB or whoever compiles their monthly results and makes the market look better ( kind of like how Lehman brothers used “repo 105” to juice their balance sheet before filling their quarterlies). At the start of the next month those listings get reposted (new listing) and if they actually sell, it will still only show up as a 1 to 1 for the sake of sales to new.
An agent who is flip flopping and getting their client to change prices multiple times in the same month I would assume looses credibility very quickly and probably also looses that client. Plus they probably get some grief from fellow agents for making the market look worse then it is
If bears controlled TREB. I would be skeptics of sales to new. As industry insiders control TREB I am skeptics of sales to active. The truth is probably somewhere in the middle. New listings (true ones) have not been as high where as active should be a fair bit higher. I think what would be really nice too see and to balance these two measures out would be sales to terminated listings.
Also while on the topic of “Repo 105”……… Dick Fuld should have been locked up
Grizzly, I agree, potentially sales to listings CAN be manipulated too in end-month reports. The problem is, they are not manipulated.
We have realtime data on sites like zolo and active inventory is consistent throughout the month with end-month results.
So there are no grounds for such a conspiracy theory:)
In fact, we are obviously living in the market of new reality. New listings are almost equal Active. It means that almost every single unsold seller relists property every month. It is not good or bad, not bullish or bearish. It is just a way to attract buyers by creating extra notifications from MLS.
The problem is that BD manipulates with that data and makes it a big deal with completely wrong interpretation. I just want you guys to admit it clearly, because BD is doing similar stuff so often. Even if you are bears and even if your forecast is right, it does not give any right to BD to make fools of you.
LL, I can’t say for others, but this particular article has almost 0 value to me. I follow those markets on a daily basis so I know what’s going on there.
Also We had our record year of 2017 in GTA, it’s pretty much obvious that everything will be much worse now in GTA YoY . 2019 would be much interesting comparison.
So you want me to admit BD has bearish bias? Yes, while the language of the article is always neutral the bias is mostly bearish.
Does it affect people who know nothing about RE? Probably it does, but we have a lot of bullish articles in the news as well so it’s good to know bearish side of the story too.
Does this bias affect people who follow RE for a long time? Absolutely not.
Believe me, we know how to filter bias and irrelevant data.
Overall I find this resource is extremely useful for pretty much everyone but for the full picture you should always explore resources with the opposite bias
Also speaking about bias, I won’t even mention any TREB, CREA interviews or article but take a look at official TREB monthly data report with the comments from the industry.
It is 100% biased and in multiple occasions it’s extremely misleading.
So when you have something like this in official statistics reports you definitely need a second opinion from the other side.
Have you heard at least once from BD article anything about crash predictions with timelines?
I can show you numerous articles from nowadays and also past when RE industry representatives pretty much guaranteed that “Market will rebound”, “this is the bottom” etc. and were 100% wrong with their predictions.
This is one of the iconic articles from 1988:
https://www.scribd.com/doc/314505251/Toronto-Housing-Bubble-1988
I bet it this article ruined lives at least for some homeowners who trusted it and bought properties just before the major RE crash. As you see it clearly ensures people that prices will stay high.
I hope after that we are clear on BD. Yes, this is mostly bearish resource but the quality of analysis and data presented here is very high. If you don’t like this resource, there are many bullish resources out there.
Hi LL,
House price down does not happen overnight.
It starts from so-so location and works the way up to prime location.
I was in Taiwan 1980s, Hong Kong 1997, N America 2008 seeing housing crashes.
It goes like this.
sales down
inventory up
price down from less prime location
eventually whole market down
fire sale
it may stop and reverse but so far it is not.
and ironically you are one of the indicator of bear make sign.
each time when i start hearing people talking like you in pass 3 house crashes- the house market will never go down and still going up.
house crashes soon after.
I may be wrong, but the choice is yours.
Price goes up I still retire and live on.
But when price down – i was in HK 1997 during house crashes, so many people not just lost their houses. They lost everything(I meant “literally everything”).
Funny that when LL is completely owned with facts from someone who has lived through 3 crashes, he/she/it just shuts the fuck up. LL, if you read this just go back to Ahchi168’s post everyday, hold your teddy tight, have a cry and then BD4L.
Blue, life stories is not a fact about current market. The only true fact so far that each single one of you lost 72k in a single month by not owning a house in Toronto.
I smell losers.
@LL if you actually read what I put I was agreeing by saying that sales to new listings is a complete BS stat.. so I’m not sure why you would call me bias on that. Unless you weren’t meaning to reply to me.
Mark, it was supposed to be a root-level post, not a reply to your message at all. Just by accident. Sorry man:)
Blanketing all of Toronto with this statistic is also highly incorrect. There are outperforming markets in certain neighbourhoods that are sought after. The majority of the Greater Toronto Area (what the Toronto Real Estate Board’s overall stats are drawn from) has inventory rising. This is not necessarily bad, since choice usually means prices stay in check/decline and we all know in Toronto a bit of a breather is required to allow income and savings to catch up to values. It avoids a more severe correction down the road when we have a mild one ongoing over a longer period of time.
Thanks Al. Always a pleasure seeing you stumble onto the block with your keen insights and added perspective since we all know you’re an agent. I spat coffee onto my laptop when I read “…a bit of a breather is required to allow income and savings to catch up to values. ” Yeah, like a 15-25 years breather…nice to see you and your ilk keep digging your own grave but be careful; eventually all you’ll have is darkness and no way to get out. Tick tock. BD4L.
‘LL
I’m curious as to why you put so much effort into arguing on this site,it must take up a good part of your day.do you not have a job or is this your job to prop up the real estate industry, it wouldn’t surprise me if they hire bloggers to spread propaganda.
Or are you an agent or broker that is worried about your lack of income.
Or a investor that is trying to protect your investment.
I come hear to get a positive opinion yes positive on where house prices might head,high house prices are not good for anyone other than those in the industry. (I have 3 adult kids with really good jobs and I don’t want them to be slaves to a mortgage.
I can’t think of one sane reason as to why someone would come here to try and convince people that prices are going to go up.
I truly believe you are a hired blogger by the industry.
Couldn’t have said it better myself! Very strange for someone to behave like that without motive.
Cat, you a classical zombie.
Instead of actually thinking about what I wrote, you are blaming me.
Is it my fault that BD is manipulating data??? Is it my fault that you are being zombied and what is worse, YOU WANT TO BE ZOMBIED??? LOL
You literally said “Because I have 3 kids, I want people to tell me that prices go down. How can anyone say they go up? Ridiculous!”. It clarifies your position super clear. You don’t want to know actual situation, you just want people to keep telling you that prices will go down. Even if they don’t.
It can be surprising for you, but some people prefer to say truth, not make a bearish BS from every single news. Even if those people are bulls and biased at some extent, they still can say unbiased truth in some cases, for example, that some indicator or expectation is manipulated or has no grounds to happen.
He doesn’t have much to do now that houses aren’t selling at all… probably just sits at his desk doing nothing 🙂
You want people to feel sorry that your kids can’t own real estate. When you say good job did you mean Tim Hortons or McDonald burger flipping?
LL is a lot less annoying if you just scroll past his nonsense.
Stop feeding the troll.
Instead of posting manipulated data, here are true news:
Mayor John Tory says the city is not equipped to handle any more waves of refugee claimants because of “unprecedented pressure” on its shelter system and will not be able to so without immediate provincial and federal financial help.
In a news conference on Tuesday, Tory said the city has gone to “heroic efforts” to house refugee claimants but it can no longer handle the influx on its own.
“Right now, we’re saying, we have a problem and we need help,” Tory told reporters on Tuesday. “We have exhausted our available sites, our resources and our personnel. We need the other levels of government to step up and assist Toronto in a true partnership.”
P.S. Keep hoping for housing oversupply after that.
The interim city manager’s report says: “The City of Toronto’s shelter system cannot manage the pressure any further.”
“The situation is now urgent.” the report says.
On August 9, the mayor says the city will not have the capacity to accommodate 800 refugee claimants already housed temporarily in dormitories at two Toronto colleges because they have to vacate by that date. The number includes more 200 children.
Moving the 800 people would require the city to close several community centres and cancel public programs, which Tory said is “a step the city is not prepared to take.”
Sweet lord, I wasn’t even going to chime in today since it has been the LL show and I have a full bowl of popcorn but you have jumped the shark. Now you’re clinging to 800 refugees being housed as a catalyst for unsustainable price appreciation… Even for you LL, this makes you look bonkers!
Heaven forbid we find out aliens are approaching earth, you might use that as part of your insane narrative. Munch… Munch… Munch…you may proceed. BD4L.
You are dumb if you think refugees are unrelevant for prices.
Refugees tent to get some minwage job, on that minwage job they easily rent a room or half of apartment. As a result, lack of rentals skyrocket.
Another story are 800 units in two colleges. I would not expect those units will be free, refugees will fight for them. As a result, 800 extra students will go on free market to find rentals.
Rental prices are the justification for sales prices, regardless what you think.
Of cause it is easier to read BD each single day with same rephased stories “debt is big” and “sales are low”. But some people are not like you, they do homework and learn everything that affects market.
Oh for sure. Glad you’re making sense. My little dumpling. BD4L.
Uhhhh…you know the Toronto Government does not own all property in Toronto, right?
You do know that the shelter system does not = privet long term housing, right?
You understand the refugees cannot apply for a mortgage the day they get here, right?
How is the sad situation of Toronto’s shelter system have any bearing on RE market?
Did you even read my above answer?
Refugees don’t need to apply for a mortgage, all they need to do for bulls is to heat up rental market right after finding first minwage job.
I am not even saying that mayor John Tory is one step before staying on his knees beside landlords and asking them to house refugees and find some extra space for that.
800 people… of which there are even fewer families… are going to tip the scales for rentals? there’s a reach… maybe they settle in Toronto – or Brampton – or Niagara Falls or Lake Elliot or Montreal.
You think all 800 are individuals renting in Toronto? sheesh!
I would have said “newly graduated students are moving to the city for work” but that would be half-way logical.
Nope, it is 800 units in two colleges that temporarily host refugges.
What you mean is probably that number of those living refugees is even higher than 800.
These are Toronto colleges, so 800 students(with families often too) who are refused for accommodation will look for Toronto rental on free market, not Niagara.
Regarding refugees, true, some of them may choose GTA to live. But you know, it is hard to downgrade. They look for a job in Toronto at first priority, so city will always be a magnet for most of them. But true, some of them will spread into GTA.
LL thinks refugees are all going to rent houses as soon as they get jobs. Except refugees tend to crowd into slum apartments because they can’t afford to rent houses. The poor bastard doesn’t have a clue what he’s talking about and you should stop trying to engage him. He’s about to lose everything, and believes he can make a difference by arguing his case online. It’s sad, pathetic, and I feel no sympathy whatsoever. He’s not the only over-leveraged fool out there who though buying an “income property” would be his ticket to wealth. I don’t know why he feels that gives him any special insight.
Dirty dog is barking again, lol.
Dirty dog thinks that a minimum wage worker, a refugee, cannot afford to rent a room, lol.
Cmon, dog, show me your rage more. We all know it is coming from being jealous and overpriced. And your only hope (my bankruptcy) is doomed to fail even if houses will be cheaper than a bottle of coke. But you know they won’t and it makes you angry.
While parents of regular Canadians provided nice manners to their kids, your family was poor and parents were too busy using drugs and being hookers. As a result we can see a poor overpriced guy without any manners, angry as hell of his life situation.
Here is a stick, dog, I throw it, run and catch it, lol.
“Dirty dog thinks that a minimum wage worker, a refugee, cannot afford to rent a room, lol.”
So your plan for making money in Toronto real estate consists of buying residential houses and turning them into…. rooming houses? You’re not just a failed land lord, but a failed slum lord. You should change your name to SL.
Zoning laws don’t apply to smart guys like you apparently. Well thanks for letting us know you’re completely crazy, but we already knew.
And now the dirty dog thinks that just because I follow latest news about refugee crisis and influx of people into GTA and analyze it, I must be heavily considering providing houses for those refugees personally.
What a logic! What a smart dog! Ahahaha.
Cmon dog, here is a beef bone for you!
LL, are you serious now? 800 refugees? Really? This is your bullish case?
You are saying they will all rent, well here is the Australia’s experience for you:
“After 18 months in the country, just 17% of humanitarian entrants are in employment, a Centre for Policy Development report found last year. And longer term, less than 50% of skilled and qualified refugees find work in their area of expertise and experience.”
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2018/mar/20/the-catch-22-refugees-to-australia-struggle-to-find-work
Xelan, there is a nice quote. If you wanna find something to support your idea, you google it and find evidence. If you wanna find something against your idea, you google it and find evidence against it.
Who is biased here now?
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/calgary-alberta-refugees-immigrants-employment-statscan-1.3980544
“Nearly 80% of refugees employed within a year of landing in Alberta: StatsCan”
“According to the data — compiled from administrative, immigration and tax records up to the 2014 tax year — around 60 per cent of refugees that landed in 2014 had employment income.
However, that number grows to about 80 per cent for those who had been in the province for a year.
“That’s right where the typical non-refugee person is too,” said Trevor Tombe, an economist at the University of Calgary.
The numbers do not not include refugees who started their own businesses or had self-employment income.”
And why are we even discussing it? Do you think they will be sent to Yukon or back to USA? They are staying here for good, and these people need housing.
Housing that you don’t have.
Checkmate.
Hey LL
Leave them alone. I used to come to this blog and its same ppl who personally attack me when I point out it’s mostly incomplete data. The anger frustration and vicious nature tells you how desperate or jealous they are for missing out. Wait for it they will reply me with shit load of insult. I meet one of the author of this blog while back and he told me they are fighting for millennials affortabilty. I am more sure what to fight for it’s a free economy. Either you can afford it or you don’t.
*not sure
Ketchup! Back under yet another screen name. You and LL (Leveraged Loser) should start your own blog where you can commiserate in peace after you’re both discharged from bankruptcy.
No idea who ketchup is.
Mmr. My mistake. The shitty grammar should have given it away, but I didn’t bother reading past the first line of your post.
Highly doubtful: I would remember your screen name as I am the elephant liam neeson. If you put up any sort of fight then I would definitely remember you because I like to skin me some pigs and possums hoooweee. Try again dipshit. BD4L.
‘LL.
You didn’t answer,why your here.
He’s here to convince himself that he didn’t ruin himself by leveraging his home to buy an income property. He sees bearish sentiment as a threat to his plan, and thus spends his time trying to convince us otherwise. It allows him the illusion of control over his future. He’s already insolvent, but doesn’t realize it yet.
Dirty dog Alistair thinks that everyone bought at price peak and now struggles. What a clown.
Without those dumb ideas, there is no hope for him. He uses them as a last attempt to feel not so desperate by living in dirty basement among spiders.
Is your Xbox broken.
Yea I agree with Alistair, blood west has an arena full of refugees, and that’s only one.I don’t think I would be buying near a refugee camp.
LL also believes that a proliferation of rooming houses in Toronto will boost both rents and property prices. That has never happened in history. But this time is different.
This site was started so people didn’t only get information from the banks,government, and real estate industry.
I appreciate what you have done hits not easy swimming against the current.
Keep it up.
(Bloor west)
Peeps, check out a good read:
US housing bubble still getting frothy – we’ve been commenting on this for weeks/months and BD had a post a week or two ago about the global RE/credit supercycle.
https://wolfstreet.com/2018/06/26/it-gets-spiky-update-on-the-most-splendid-housing-bubbles-in-america/