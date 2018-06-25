Canadian Real Estate Association Lowers Sales Forecast, Declines Rise Over 50%

The Canadian real estate industry just became a little bearish. The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA), the trade association representing the country’s agents, has revised their 2018 and 2019 sales forecast. The organization now sees sales falling even further this year, than they did during their prior forecast. Declines are now expected to be over 50% higher than previously expected.
Canadian Real Estate Sales Forecasted To Drop 11% In 2018
Canadian real estate sales are on the slide, and CREA is finally acknowledging it. The industry now expects Canadian real estate sales to fall to 459,900 in 2018, an 11% decline from last year. In 2019 they expect sales to move slightly higher to 474,800, a 3.2% increase from this year’s forecast. However, sale numbers in 2019 will still be 3.96% lower than sales in 2017.
Canadian Real Estate Sales 2018 Forecast
Canadian real estate sales forecasted for 2018, both March and June forecasts.
Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.
To contrast, in March they were much more optimistic. Canadian real estate sales were previously expected to fall to 479,400 in 2018, a decline of 7.1%. In 2019 they had previously expected sales at 496,500, 3.6% higher than their 2018 forecast. We did point out during the previous forecast the decline should be closer to 12%. It’s nice to see them finally catch up.
Canadian Real Estate Sales 2018 Forecast Change
The percent change of Canadian real estate sales forecasted for 2018.
Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.
Ontario Real Estate Forecasted To See Over 35,000 Fewer Sales In 2018
Ontario real estate sales are expected to drop by the most number of units in 2018. CREA is now forecasting 187,200 sales in 2018, a 15.9% decline from 2017. Sales are expected to rise to 198,800 in 2019, an increase of 6.2% from 2018’s forecast. Although 2019 is still expected to be 10.65% lower than 2017. At this time, the forecast likely isn’t modeling any changes to employment due to changes to minimum wage or full-employment.
British Columbia Real Estate Sales Forecasted To Drop Over 17%
The largest ratio of sales expected to decline is in British Columbia. CREA is forecasting 85,400 sales in 2018, a 17.7% decline from last year. In 2019 they expect sales to increase to 88,200, a 3.3% increase from this year’s forecast. Sales in 2019 are still expected to be 14.99% lower than 2019 sales.
Quebec Real Estate Sales Forecasted To Rise Over 3%
Quebec real estate is one of the few markets expected to see sales rise this year. CREA is forecastings 85,650 sales in 2018, a 3.7% increase from 2017. In 2019 the industry expects annual sales to rise to 87,000, a 1.6% increase from this year’s forecast. The 2019 increase would be 5.38% higher than last year’s sales. Quebec and Nova Scotia are the only two provinces the industry expects to see higher sales this year.
Alberta Real Estate Sales Forecasted To Drop Almost 8%
Alberta real estate sales are forecasted to drop for the next two years. CREA is forecasting 52,700 sales in 2018, a 7.9% decline compared to last year. In 2019 they expect sales to drop to 51,900, another 1.5% decline from this year’s forecast. That would bring 2019 sales down 9.29% from 2017’s number. Ouch.
The sales forecast is actually still a little optimistic if you think about for even a few seconds. Residential real estate sales are currently 15.4% lower than they were at the same time last year. In order to hit the 11% decline they are forecasting, the second half of 2018 would need to outperform 2017. Remember, last year had what the industry referred to as a “B-20 mortgage rush.” They attributed a rise in sales in the last quarter to a one-time event. Now what’s the one-time event they’re factoring in now?
Another bearish BS from BD just one week before market enters positive YoY zone in official TREB reports.
But bears will keep ignoring price growth for a while, mumbling only about sales drop.
GTFO here you clown.
This is CREA’s forecast you dumb shit. You just can’t pull your head out of your ass to realize the industry is forecasting declines.
It is SALES forecast, not PRICE.
And do you know why do you use such a language? Because you are angry, jealous and desperate. People, especially Canadians, don’t behave like animals, unless their life situation forces them to be complete assholes.
You obviously understand absolutely nothing about any market… considering one of the first rules is that when you see heavy volume declines the prices tail and will soon decline.
It was true a year ago, but in 2018 your understanding fails. You have a hope that it would finally become correct, but it is not now. Let’s make it clear. Therefore it is you the one who understand nothing.
I have no hope for the market coming down, it doesn’t affect me in and least and I couldn’t care less. I’m just explaining to you how *ALL* markets work… whether real estate, financial instruments, etc. When you see continuous volume declines you will see whiplash price declines that happen once volume has declined for a substantial period of time.
The perma-bull CREA is now issuing statements of large sales drops… and when you actually look at what those numbers would be they should show up the lowest since about 2000. If you don’t think that materializes into a price drop I’ve got a few bridges you can take off my hands lol
You can easily go and look at the past data if you’d like, this is exactly what happened in the late 80s where volume was drying up over a period of a few years… and then finally the floor falls out once volume pulls back enough.
Mark, you don’t get it.
You are talking not with a naive guy who doesn’t know how market works.
You are talking to a guy who knows it much better than all visitors here. This guy knows that such simple judgement like you make are fun and unreliable.
It is even funnier when you create a 100% forecast based on those unreliable judgements, like everyone else are fools.
There are multiple factors that you pure judgement does not consider, that is why reality check fails for your forecast so far.
The truth is: all bears are in humiliation mode now, having price growing 6th month in a row, even in June when it is unbelievable to see price gains., but we do see them. Interest rate forecast is another humiliation for bears, but let’s wait until decision is done in July to build a monument of shame.
Ok you’ve just showed you know absolutely zero as you think price dictates volume or is a meaningful point of data vs volume. I mean even the actual perma-bull associations are now calling for pullbacks, sorry but you’re wrong… you’ll likely be switching careers soon. I’m not a bull or bear… I own my house and couldn’t care less as I won’t be selling until I’m old and dying 🙂 It’s hilarious to see you discount volume and metrics showing continuous volume declines though… not sure if you’re an agent or someone about to lose a lot of speculative money?
Also the fact that you just blatantly discount a world wide trade war breaking out, which would mean absolute decimation for Ontario depending on how this plays out, is quite hilarious 🙂
Mark, I don’t know what to tell you. It like a game of novice vs grandmaster.
And the novice is absolutely sure that his first move will lead to guaranteed victory itself, nothing else matters:)
Just live with your failing forecast and do hope that it will become true later. Until then, your bragging of your inability to analyze is nothing, but a joke,
“You are talking to a guy who knows it much better than all visitors here. This guy knows that such simple judgement like you make are fun and unreliable.
It is even funnier when you create a 100% forecast based on those unreliable judgements, like everyone else are fools.”
I’m not sure I’ve EVER seen a person lacking self awareness this much before. LL, you just wrote a criticism of yourself more honest and scathing than all of us combined seem to be able to muster.
“And do you know why do you use such a language? Because you are angry, jealous and desperate.”
The projection is very strong with this one.
Andrew, there is no angriness or shitty language from my side, no threats.
Because even though we disagree on forecasts, I have some compassion to you bears in case if your forecast is wrong. It is how people in civilized countries like Canada behave. With dignity and without being assholes.
You bears, on the other hand, support your forecast with low quality threats etc. What Canadian can threaten people in such way? Only desperate one, jealous, in rage mode like a wounded animal. When you guys go on public, you are nice and smiling, but when you reach BD forum, you become assholes and animals. Just this fact itself completely compromises the reliability of your position and forecast.
I just have to say, LL, that after reading your condescending self aggrandizing exchange with the other readers… it kind of seems like you’re the asshole. Being an asshole is more than “angriness or shitty language”, its more about intent and yours is clearly malicious. Why do you even read BD if you think its BS? They only plausible explanation is that you purposefully come here to criticize and bait people to make you feel better about yourself. A normal person who is confident in there position, doesn’t waste their time exchanging pointless blows on an internet blog. Sadly I also suspect that we have a bit of Dunning–Kruger at play in your case. Which is suppose is not entirely your fault… its just psychology. I forgive you 🙂
Luigi Vampa, lol, are you blaming me for being a bull that came to discuss market with bears? On many forums, bears and bull can exchange reasonable ideas without insulting. It is helpful for all participants because they can find something they’ve missed.
But its not the case for BD. Coming here to discuss is like provoking wounded animals to fight and insult. But it is something wrong in your camp and I am not responsible for that. If you had any common sense, you would have addressed your complaint to people in your camp who lost dignity and manners, not to me.
If you’re so bullish troll boy, I’ve got a detached in North York I’ll sell you for 5% lower than last year’s peak. You should make a ton of money, I’m just that generous.
RE positioning.
Winter early spring of 2017 – 20% YOY gains is the new normal. First time buyers are soon going to be priced out forever. Expect growth to continue like this until at least 2019.
Mid spring 2017 – A foreign buyers tax wont do anything.
Late spring and summer of 2017 – The Fair housing plan has moved some buyers to the sidelines. IGNORE THE MONTH OVER MONTH DECLINES. We are still up big time YOY. We are expecting a very strong fall market.
Fall/ winter of 2017 – Hey look we are up month over month from the summer time! The market is now healthy which is a good thing. Obviously last spring the market was going crazy. That is just not sustainable.
Early 2018- Sales are down big time but we think this is just buyers waiting to see what happens with B-20. We expect them to come back big time in the spring market. IGNORE THE YEAR OVER YEAR NUMBERS – Last year was not normal. In fact. Ingore 2016 as well. Since 2015 we are still up 20% which are great gains.
Early spring 2018- Yes sales are still down, last year was crazy and we should not compare. LOOK AT MONTH OVER MONTH THOUGH! We are trending up.
Late spring 2018 – HEY WE MIGHT BE UP YEAR OVER YEAR AGAIN! Lets use that number again!
Prediction for summer 2018 – Ignore the MONTH OVER MONTH declines. This is typical of the summer market. We are expecting the fall to be very strong this year.
But isn’t YOY figures all that really matters. Everything else is a driver or lag that moves this needle back and forth.
As someone who is contemplating the potential risks of buying a detached home vs committing financial suicide, this one metric is very annoying.
For forecasting, the key metric is NEVER about the primary delta (IMHO), always the secondary. Once BD showed how the r-squared for pricing was negative then nose diving, it was only a matter of time before the threshold is crossed and then the first delta shows what the r-squared was forecasting. All of the fundamentals were coming into place so that the r-squared had no chance of recovering; now prices come down. Fundamentals. Tick tock.
I can’t argue this and I agree that prevailing negative externalities outweigh any possible momentum elevating prices as they have in the past, but what I do see is (and beauty is subjective) that premium properties in premium locations are still fetching high prices. I’m another W02 fan, and this area is ridiculous. Previous immigrant housing with dilapidated chicken coups in the backyard still garner prices in the 9’s-1.3 range.
I see other area’s DOM growing, but if they are below 20 days, peasant wage earners such as myself are still victims of FOMO. Or perhaps these areas attract a more affluent crowd now as demographics change and we still face being priced out of specific areas in Toronto proper.
A lot of people in my position who can put 20%-40% down are in a wait and see mode as any loss in the near future would erode that downpayment asap, but once those puppies hit sub-mill for detached and garage this co-hort will pounce hard. At least I might.
Toronto star :
seems Toronto condo price is following detached house price drop
https://www.thestar.com/business/real_estate/2018/06/22/hot-toronto-condo-market-weathering-a-cold-snap.html
Get out of here with your logic and projections. It was up last year, so it just goes up this year. lol.
In all seriousness though, great observation.
Gotta love the number Jockeys; prop up the false narrative until there is literally no way to smooth/explain the numbers. It’s like they yell ‘look a cat’ until everyone is looking at them cock eyed saying ‘but that’s a fucking dog? are you stupid?’ AND they have the balls to suggest there will be a bump in sales (i.e. more demand = higher prices, well not really but…). I guess if we avoid a massive recession and then the US misses theirs(Junk Debt is sooo bubbly along with housing), oh and Europe could be burning if there is a trade war with Donny Douchenozzle…and China’s financial markets are a shit slurry and only getting worse after getting the Big D…so where is the demand? Where are the sales? Oh wait, CREA is going to change their tune next spring and blame their inability to forecast on ‘unforeseen economic conditions’….Shocker. BD4L.
Great post, Blue.
CREA is changing their forecasts all the time, I don’t know why people even take those forecasts seriously, however the fact that they downgraded it tells us something which this BD article pointed out.
Unpredictability is certain.
Year after year, the tribalism of Bulls vs Bears just gets more and more intense. But one that I have kept in mind is the good ol saying…
“First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win”
couldnt be any more true because articles like this would be full of the bears, and a whole lot of fuck all from the bulls, 2-3 years ago I started seeing the bulls poke fun at “poor people” that didnt buy. Now read the comments and the bulls are fighting with aggression in all caps saying “ITS ONLY SALES…. NOT PRICES”
sounds like were reaching the end of the market cycle. if you guys are even aware that markets move in cycles
Rather than fighting about nonsense, why not explore why the market could decline in volume of sales? Why not look at the areas with the declines and the nature of the buyers and sellers in those areas. Which segment is in decline? Is it only condos, only apartments, single family detached homes, home near the core, homes in the exurbs? All markets across the nation are not experiencing the same decline in the same time frame.
Rick Abrams,
where do you get your numbers from? Personally I’m not a real estate agent that has access to the MLS of all the history of final sales prices etc. The regular people have to put their trust into the release of numbers from central planners, banks and people in the real estate industry that have an interest selling the idea of of a healthy market by picking and choosing which charts work best for thier narrative.
If you have any reliable sources where I can get all that crucial information of need to do some proper research, I’d like to know. Thanks in advance
Start with zolo.ca (Market Stats) section. It will give you pretty nice breakdown for all GTA or Greater Vancouver regions.
Don’t trust their “Pro-Rated” numbers but finalized stats should be OK.
mongohouse.com daily sold prices posted next day. Only site not blocked by recent ruling as I believe it is domiciled overseas to woo foreign investment. Either way, who cares, you can still see what is selling and what is going stale. I have no vested interest in the site, but I do check it daily for price information in the west end.
I have received three unsolicited calls from RE agents in the past nine days. First time getting agent calls in distant memory.
One had obtained my contact info from an open house I visited on a whim a few years ago – she was calling to tell me she is listing another house on the same street. Never heard from her in the intervening years.
The other two were complete cold calls. Last week’s asked if I was planning on selling anytime soon. This morning’s agent asked if I knew anyone who would need help with real estate in the coming year. I said that that is a broad question for which I will not provide an answer and promptly asked her how she got my number as it is on the do not call list. She said from public record, and ask if I would like her to take her off her call list. Ya’ think? I then promptly filed a complaint with the National DNCL body.
Another indication, perhaps, that the wheels are finally starting to fall off the Toronto RE market?
Low sales = less pie = less $ for agents = desperation = cold calling/extra follow ups after showings/asking ‘why can’t you bring an offer’/looping back weeks later to see if interest has changed/realizing your entire worth other than basic contract is essentially zero/time to get a new profession.
Bahaha…sorry, not RE but just read this on lunch (link below…nothing new to many of us)…you will see the canaries here…CDO = CLO and really bad RE debt = really, really,really bad corp debt. This is like 1989 and 2008 fucking rolled into one retarded love child because housing is also having a problem. What am I ranting on about? Some seem to think the US is in good footing and we can skirt a recession by just keeping our heads down and riding the wave to the South (most of us know the numbers coming out of the US are a fugazi…). Then, similar to 2008, we’ll be ok if/when the US does falter and naively investment/money will come here as a save haven.
Cheap credit is pure evil because we don’t have the moral compass as a society to NOT eat too much, puke and then eat the puke. 50 years ago, people had a basic understanding of humility, working hard and building wealth over time not always trying to be ‘better’ than others in a short term FOMO nature. “Sally got a benz/vacation/house, I need one NOW!” Social media feedback loops are making everyone think they need to compete but here’s the rub: there is no competition and at the end of the day, when you’re in your pine box, no one cares. BD4L.
https://wolfstreet.com/2018/06/22/this-is-proof-the-junk-credit-market-is-still-irrationally-exuberant/
Prices follow declining sales. PERIOD.
It’s a basic rule of markets, because if you gotta sell then you gotta sell… and if no one is buying you drop your price (pants?) to get the sale. Believe it or not, some people HAVE to sell and no one HAS to buy.
Zombie fanatics can say a lot of things and “PERIOD” at the end:) God exists, period. Afterlife exists, period. Soul exists, period.
What can make a difference between you and a crazy fanatic is defining a clear verification milestone. For example, if you assumption is right, you can say that milestone would be “In June we will see deeper negative YoY and MoM than in June 2017”. Without that, it does not look that you are ready to think.
Check out the stock market Dow Jones today. There is a very good illustrative lesson in it.
http://money.cnn.com/data/markets/dow/
Over 50% of trades are now done by computer algorithm. So what does this mean?
The market fell to just above 24,250, and then went suddenly up. Computer ‘buy’ triggers kicked in, until the market hit 24,350. Someone obviously bought at this level, and then the market continued down to below 24,200. Again, computer ‘buy’ triggers caused an up-tick to just under 24, 250 and there were trades made at this level. Then, it went on its own merry way down again. Yes, there is still stupid exuberant money in the system, that is looking for a place to be consumed. People are still ‘buying high’, even in a steadily declining market.
The moral? Computers using the best of algorithms, models, and data analysis thought the market had bottomed out, and bid prices higher (self-fulfilling prophecy) but the market did not care, the fundamentals (the REAL business climate in America, not the gobbledygook the financial pundits claim) just are not there. America is in decline, and the recession is closer than it may appear. The financialization of the American economy has run its course, and the era of making money on money has come to a disastrous but inevitable conclusion.
For six months, the market held flat and relatively stagnant, except for computer trading volatility. Will it stay flat and stagnant, or will it collapse? There is one thing for sure, the market is NOT going to go up in any significant way. Yes, smart money investors have found a way to make money on short-term trades by sucking in the stupid money, but how much stupid money is out there?
Is this being echoed in the real estate market in Canada? Exactly how much stupid money is left to be had? Even exuberant money dries up sometime.
So, flat market for decades, or severe drop and then recovery to the same level?
And the investors? They will buy up lunar and Martian opportunities instead, just like they invested in America in the 1850’s and after, when Europe stagnated and flat-lined. (Actually, the realistic opportunities are in Asia.) But wait, didn’t this lead to a few disastrous wars when Europeans got very jealous of American progress and European stagnation? Strange how countries get very upset when another country makes more economic progress than they do. Not FOMO, but worse, Panic At Missing Out, and then downright Anger At Missing Out.
But when iconic Harley-Davidson announces that they are leaving America, the signal is unambiguous.
When even CREA turns bearish, the jig’s up folks.