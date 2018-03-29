You Can Now Buy US & Canadian Real Estate With Your Milk and Eggs… In China

It’s going to be a lot easier to buy overseas real estate from China in just a few days. Juwai, China’s largest overseas real estate firm, is partnering up JD.com – China’s largest retailer. Starting in April, JD.com users will see Juwai’s international real estate listings appear on the e-commerce platform. If you just mumbled “meh,” it’s because you don’t understand the size of audience Juwai just got access to.
JD.com Is The Amazon of China
If you’re from North America, you may not know who JD.com is, but you really should. Often called the “Amazon of China,” they too gained popularity running an online bookstore, before selling everything else. The company is also walking in Amazon’s footsteps, replicating their business plan, but more aggressively. They also operate automated grocery stores, run Asia’s most advanced fulfillment centre, and now have the world’s largest delivery drone fleet. They also have a little cash behind them, landing investments from Tencent, China’s largest company, as well as a little American firm called Walmart.
The most important thing about JD.com is the scale. Their recent numbers show they have over 292.5 million customers, and they are China’s largest retailer. That’s on and offline, in case you’re wondering. Last Single’s Day, China’s version of Black Friday, they sold over US$19.1 billion worth of goods. If that number needs some context, it’s a little more than CIBC’s revenue for all of 2017… in one day. Saying they’re a large company is kind of an understatement.
The Deal
Juwai will partner with JD.com, and run an overseas real estate portal on their site. Properties from Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the USA will be listed for sale beside ebooks, milk, and eggs. Once someone has expressed interest, a representative from Juwai will contact them to facilitate the closing of the sale. Because who hasn’t been clicking around on Amazon, and though oh f**k – I need a condo in Vancouver? The deal is actually very similar to the one Juwai launched with JD.com investor Tencent, just a few months ago.
It’s too early to tell whether Juwai’s footprint is translating into greater demand for overseas real estate. Technically speaking, it could just be consolidating demand, at the expense of competitors. What we do know is Juwai’s CEO probably thinks Vancouver real estate won’t be popular, since she called it “overpriced” just a few weeks ago.
It won’t stop until there’s an outright ban on foreign ownership.
Yeah I’m starting to come around…but we need to make everything more transparent first so no one, foreign or Canadia. Can take advantage of our market.
The ultimate commoditization. It’s now like ordering a Michael Kors watch from TopLife.
Remember, just because it’s being offered, doesn’t mean it’s going to be bought. There’s too many international warnings to convince investors to get into this space right now, at the top of the cycle. Aside from a few money launderers, Mainland Chinese demand was mostly as an investment. If the investment becomes risky, they’ll look somewhere else. They’re trying to make money.
Canadians want their houses to be good investments forever, but also don’t want anyone else to access it. That’s not how investments work. Foreign buyers go away when you have bad investments. They come when the investment is good.
They also can’t move their money around anymore, Xi is shutting it all down. Finally a decent comment from Yu… Good job my boy
“….Canadians want their houses to be good investments forever, but also don’t want anyone else to access it…”
You should probably stop speaking on behalf of all Canadians. Also you should probably read something about what housing is primarily for (I don’t mean to spoil it but it’s for living). Also try a good book about investing, it may surprise you but there are more than enough ways to get rich / lose your shirt quick without depriving people from places to raise their families.
Thanks for bringing Me back to reality. Just so happy to see something from my boy Yu that isn’t comically out of place or subversive… I did what I do with my dog, praise her too early. Now Yu is going to poss on the couch. BAD YU!
Canadians want their houses to be fair investments over long time periods. Canadians mostly want their houses to be homes. Canadians want their houses to be priced in the 3-5x income range.
If that requires restriction on access, so be it.
LOL! I love this so hard.
This combined with Doug Ford in Ontario, could inflate the bubble even worse. Just remember, the bigger the bubble, the worse the consequences. We’re heading for a 50 cent dollar or wiping out the equity of new homebuyers. Take your pick!
Easy there bud. No need to bring politics in here; the issue is much bigger than one party or person. Also your chicken little cries will not be met with much approval here… Save that for the politicians and media who need to draw headlines.
Doug is winning no matter how much free money Wayne throwing away to buy votes. liberals willing to buy every one free car and free home as well to get votes. Can’t wait that ***** out of power soon.
Do money launderers and capital migrants use ‘the amazon of China’ to move their money? With a trail that goes straight to emperor Xi so he can suck back his cash and/or lock them up when it suits him? Lol… The wheels are falling off in China with debt and capital flight being massive issues for the party…don’t assume anyone will be able to move their money out, this is just a co-branding exercise for PR… I used to do this as a profession.
Additional thought : advertising of this nature,mass market display banners, is generally viewed as a last resort for many companies. If there is natural demand for a product AdWords, good SEM and some CRM do the job. Maybe targeted display but again the ROI is generally lower than the other channels. Is this a sign of a slowdown and now they need to advertise to keep the money train going?
Look at these ghost cities in China, it’s scary
https://youtu.be/V3XfpYxHKCo?t=29s
https://youtu.be/BcyYyyaPz84?t=6m46s
Hopefully we won’t end up with the same situation in Vancouver or Toronto
Wow, how creepy, would make a great Twilight Zone set.
Alright guys! I have been silently following this site for a while and listening to some very wise advise from people like grizzly guz and Bluetheimpala to name a few. Need some more now. From what I have noticed in the market here in Brampton, people acknowlege that the market is going down and has been for a while but the sellers and realtors together wont sell a property at the correct prices. They still want the same amount of money as last year.
Do you think its a good idea to get in now and take a 2 % discount or wait some more? BTW I emailed have this guys trying to sell me his builder house which is out of my budget but they are willing to pay anything above my mortgage and will take the hit if the market goes down further. He said they will only want their money back after a few years and if the price increases then we share the profit or I buy it off them and if it decreases then they bear the loss. Only one thing clear from their offer as of now, that they cannot carry this house since they have already booked/invested in too many properties.
If you can I would recommend waiting. Even if myself and most of the commentators on this site are proven to be wrong about a pending correction-recession-crash I do not see prices taking off like they have in the past few years. B-20 and rate rises should prevent that. I would say the worst case scenario to waiting is that you perhaps pay the same or at most 5% higher a year or so from now. If the correction-recession-crash does occur you could save a boat load and avoid a situation of negative equity, capital loss, and all the fun psychological effects that could have on you and your family. I see it as a 5% on one side vs 30-50% on the other.
In regards to people being stubborn about their prices, that will continue until it becomes evident to the masses that something is rotten in the state of Denmark.
That builder you speak of and similar individuals could actually be what triggers that conclusion. Its clear that he cannot afford to hold that many properties.
I would only buy today if it was to slightly upgrade my own personal property. IE Im selling a property, buying a better one, and only increasing my debt load slightly. If you are starting a young family and can’t tolerate the risk of landlords forcing you to move that could be another reason. If you do not have any mortgage debt right now, I think its a terrible time to take some on.
Thanks again! I am in no rush so I can wait, its just that with prices not correcting and these people still not willing to lower down the cost then the new houses coming in the market for owners who bought them in 2016-17 are already priced higher by the builder so they are unwilling to sell it for anything less. It is a vicious circle and realtors keep advertising that the market is good plus I can see how they convince people. There was this realtor I met last month and she ran a filter on the site and showed me properties still selling for the same prices as in 2017. Not everybody questions them and there are some innocent first time buyers who are lured into spending more than what they can afford and the cycle continues. I have only been safe till now because I am very clear about my spending ability and would not spend above that.
I like the idea that its 5% higher vs atleast 20-30% lower in the next year. I just want someone to educate all these buyers/sellers who do not understand the risk they are putting themselves through and consequently forcing people like me out of the market.
No problem, I believe the stats imply prices are going to drop especially in areas like Brampton but I could be completely wrong. I should also add, and I believe someone else pointed this out a few days ago; If prices do drop big time, a recession will 100% occur and it could become very difficult to get any financing from a bank. One other downside to waiting is that depending on your job (its security) and income a bad recession may force you to wait much longer before banks would be willing to lend to you. BUT if that is your situation, and you did jump into the market today, you would be at a much higher risk of default and eventual bankruptcy. Still probably better to wait it out.
I don’t have time to unpack this but this smells subversive and has bullshit written all over it. I think you should buy now, maybe even double down and extract some existing equity to grab another. Or think about the fundamentals and what could play out. If you have been reading this site I find it hard to believe you posted this comment unless their is an ulterior motive. Seems like all we have are pigs and possum. Then again, I could be wrong about you, time will tell. Tick tock.
I might have been trolled.
Don’t just blame the Chinese. Local people are equally responsible. I know an agent she has bought 4 condos in last theee year her self. Another couple I know based on gta has five investment property in last theee year. There are way too many people getting too greddy and every one is holding off to make as much as money possible. That agent was telling me she will make average 300k from each of her condo which she bought just three years ago an unprecedented return on investment and she want to hold it for now to sell it even for more later. Wtf is happening. Greed omg more and more and more.
I don’t see what’s fundamentally wrong with buying 3 condos and renting them out? Does it not drive construction and new housing developments and also provide much needed rental housing, density and jobs?
What some may call greed, I see someone who will be financially able to take care of themselves and their families into retirement and not rely on government assistance. Perhaps do renos on their own home, or improve their rental properties and put some of that money back into the economy.
Then again, I do believe housing is a commodity and always has been since day one which probably puts me in the minority here.
What selfish blinkered drivel.
That’s like claiming leeches help circulate blood.