Canadians Paid A Record $42 Billion In Interest To Service Their Mortgages In 2017

It’s no secret that Canadian have been taking out a buttload of debt, now they’re paying a buttload to service it. Statistics Canada (StatsCan) numbers show the size of debt and interest payments are growing at a record pace. Despite interest rates being at near historic lows, a huge ratio of these debt payments are just the interest.
Canadians Spend Nearly 1 In 10 Dollars Earned Servicing Debt
The total amount Canadians spent on debt payments hit a new record in 2017. Canadians paid a whopping $178.11 billion on servicing both interest and principal on their debt. This represents a 5.56% increase compared to the year before. The rate of growth is the fastest since 2007, and consumes almost 1 in 10 of the dollars that households earned last year.
Source: Statistics Canada. Better Dwelling.
Total Interest Paid On That Debt Was Over $83 Billion In 2017
Remember, that number included both the principal, and the interest. If you’re not sure what that means, principal is the actual money borrowed. Interest is the premium that’s paid to the lender, for them to lend you the money. Total interest paid in 2017 reached $83.126 billion, about 6.07% more than the year before. This is also the fastest rate of growth since 2007. If you’re trying to do the math in your head, it’s about 47% of the total debt paid. Pretty impressive, considering we’re at historic lows for interest rates.
Source: Statistics Canada. Better Dwelling.
Canadians Paid Over $42.5 Billion In Mortgage Interest Payments
Mortgages were responsible for over half of all interest paid by households. Over $42.5 billion of interest paid in 2017 was on mortgages, an increase of 5.97% from the year before. This was the fastest pace of growth since 2014… just kidding. It was the fastest pace of growth since 2007. Expect this number to soar as interest rates climb, and OSFI B-20 reduces rate competition.
Source: Statistics Canada. Better Dwelling.
The interest paid may not seem like a huge deal on the surface, especially if people can continue to pay it. However, when it grows faster than disposable income, it kills more consumer spending. This reduction in spending accumulates, and becomes a long-term problem when the debt is tied to lengthy amortization periods, as is typical on cars and homes. There’s a reason every three letter organization is trying to warn Canadians to curb spending, and it’s not because they’re fuddy-duddies.
9 Comments
I am interested to know if consumer proposals and bankruptcies are also on the rise? I also wonder if Municipal tax arrears are rising as well?
Scary.
Every dollar spent on interest, is money taken out of the economy. And no, its not the BoC’s fault for raising interest rates, its your own fault for taking on too much debt.
Im not surprised our economy shrank in January–I guarantee you people havent even paid off their christmas debt yet.
Taxes are going to be due soon, and B20 killed a lot of peoples chances of mortgage refinancing.
Not to forget for those of us in debt fueled Ontario, prices have increased to offset minimum wage hike.
Yikes.
And this is only the beginning. Wait for this to play out and the media to start covering it. I wish we raised rates two years ago. This is getting messier than I expected…
The government is part of this mess too, for waiting until it’s almost late to act. They’ll pretend they had no data to support taking necessary action, but they had a vested interest in propping up the economy after crude oil tanked. I just hope the correction will be gradual to avoid market panic.
The BoC controls the economy thank God…this would be a billion times worse if a bunch of vote buying scumbags controlled our monetary policy. Our politicians are all morons and/or liars.
Time is running out. No more money. Watch as they dance to the silence, waiting for a beat. Soon they will be tired; pain in their feet. Rest your weary head, it is time to go to sleep. Tick tock.
And now we’re between a rock and hard place with rising U.S,. interest rates and the Cdn. dollar.
The late 80s bubble took 3 years to rise and pop, this one has taken a decade, making things 27 times worse.
What happens if you are a boomer who’s borrowed heavily against your house … the value of your houses plummets, and you have to start paying the debt interest with your pension, whilst taxes go up? You may not want to but you pretty much have to sell.
If the economy is, as economists have described it, in a Goldilocks Moment, she ain’t looking so good and perhaps the clock has already struck midnight.
Tick tock.
The banks must feel very fulfilled. Little wonder they were never bothered about the outrageous ballooning of real estate prices in Toronto. If stuffs hit the fan, which is now more likely than ever, we all lose.
Canadians put down a lot and the banks have CMHC to cover their asses. It isn’t the banks job to save us from ourselves. If everything goes off the rails will we revisit mortgage insurance and potentially put it on to the banks VS the public? I think there will be a lot of hard questions to answer if this get messy.