Greater Toronto Real Estate Sees Largest Drop In Demand Across Canada

There’s a lot less pressure on prices in Canada’s largest real estate markets. Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) numbers show that 60% of markets saw declines in sales-to-new listings ratios. The ratio, which is used as a relative measure of demand, is declining in the country’s most expensive markets. Meanwhile, markets that underperformed the national average, are starting to see (minor) improvements.

Sales-To-New Listings As A Measure of Demand

The sales-to-new listings ratio is one of the methods used to determine if it’s a buyer’s or seller’s market. The closer the ratio is to 50%, the closer it is to balanced. A higher ratio means the market is moving into seller’s territory, which allows sellers to ask for more. A lower ratio means the market is in buyer’s territory. This means buyers can typically demand lower prices, or more concessions from the seller. There’s a few notes to keep in mind when using this indicator.

Real estate functions on a relative basis. A quick change in the ratio, may result in an over reaction. For example, the ratio declining quickly from the seller’s territory, might result in a decline of prices. This can happen, even if the ratio is still deep into seller’s territory. A quickly rising ratio might cause a panicked buyer to pay a substantial premium. This can be true even if the ratio is still in buyer’s territory. The ratio is important, but the speed of change is often more important. Now here’s the fastest moving markets across Canada.

Largest Changes To Sales-To-New Listings Ratio

The largest increase in sales-to-new listings ratios were in Ottawa, Montreal, and Gatineau. Ottawa saw the ratio climb to 65.5%, a 12.10% increase compared to last year. Montreal followed with a ratio of 64.5%, a 7.8% increase compared to last year. Gatineau came in third with a ratio of 53%, a 7% increase from last year. Worth mentioning that these markets all underperformed the national price average last year.

Source: CREA. Better Dwelling.

The largest declines in sales-to-new listings ratio were in Greater Toronto, Hamilton, and Niagara. Greater Toronto’s ratio reached 49.3%, a 26.2% decline from last year – the largest of any urban centre. Hamilton’s ratio reached 64.3%, a 21.3% decline. Niagara came in third, with a ratio of 68%, a 19.7% decline. Worth remembering that all three of these urban centres are in the same economic region. Look out for a broader impact to these local economies.

Source: CREA. Better Dwelling.

Almost all major Canadian cities were “seller’s markets” despite talk of sales cooling nationally. If you are from Toronto you might have overheard concerns about the real estate market crashing, however it’s actually technically “balanced” at the moment. Which begs the question, if people are panicked about this balanced market what will it be like in a correction or crash?

