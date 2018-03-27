The Canadian Mortgage Machine Fires Up Again, As Debt Levels Resume Growth

Canadian mortgage numbers are back to growth, after taking a very brief vacation. Bank of Canada (BoC) numbers show outstanding household credit continued to rise in February. The trend was driven by an increase in mortgage balances. The increase comes after last month’s decline, which was the first monthly decline in over six years.

Household Credit Now Over $2.125 Trillion

Household credit, the total debt held by consumers, made a small gain. The balance rose to $2.125 trillion, a 0.05% increase compared to the year before. The balance has made a 5.51% increase over the past 12 months. Total household credit can be divided into 2 categories, mortgage and consumer debt. Let’s break them down.

Source: Bank of Canada. Better Dwelling.

Outstanding Mortgage Debt Is Now Over $1.523 Trillion

Mortgage debt is where household debt got its boost, as the numbers climbed. The total outstanding balance of mortgage debt reached $1.523 trillion, a 0.08% increase from the month before. The 12 month gain is now 5.53%, just a touch over last month. The increase means people are accumulating debt, faster than they are paying it off.

Source: Bank of Canada. Better Dwelling.

The rate of growth is currently consistent with the trend. The 5.55% annual rate of growth, is only -0.18% under the median for the past 5 years. The minor uptick on the annual rate, does put an end to the 9 consecutive months of tapering growth. Now, one month doesn’t make a trend, but it is worth noting.

Source: Bank of Canada. Better Dwelling.

Consumer Debt Is Now Over $601 Billion

Consumer debt, which is what you use when you buy a car or finance a toaster, is also growing. Although it did decline on a monthly basis. The balance of outstanding consumer credit stood at $601 billion, a 0.01% decline compared January. This brings the 12 month total increase to 5.42%. Yes, it’s growing at a similar rate as mortgage debt.

Source: Bank of Canada. Better Dwelling.

Consumer debt declining is either good or bad, depending on your perspective. If you’re one of those three letter international organizations warning about Canadian debt levels, it’s encouraging to see a second monthly decline. If you’re a politician that’s been padding Gross Domestic Product numbers using debt fueled growth, this is definitely bad news. Shifting debt driven household consumption to income based, would be nothing short of a miracle. That said, there’s a positive and a negative in these numbers, depending on what you’re looking for.

Source: Bank of Canada. Better Dwelling.

Just like last month’s decline didn’t make a trend, this month’s reversal of mortgage debt doesn’t make a trend either. After decades of positive credit growth, it’s only natural that the market would take a break. Watching how this trend evolves however, is going to be important to those that depend on credit flows.

Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.