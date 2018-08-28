Toronto Tops North American Crane Count, and There’s 400 More Projects Proposed

Toronto has a whole lot of real estate development going on. Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB), a large real estate consulting firm, released their quarterly crane index. The index puts Toronto at the top of the high-rise construction pile in North America. Actually, Toronto is beats the next closest city by a huge margin… that’s not always a good thing.
About The RLB Crane Index
The RLB crane index is a survey to count the number of high-rise cranes currently deployed. Mixed use, commercial, and residential are all counted in the total. RLB only conducts surveys in markets they do business in, so there’s some notable holes in North America. Off the top of our heads, Vancouver and Miami are not included – two spots known for having a lot of construction. We’ll have to pull the data for those cities on another day. Now, let’s look at their survey.
Toronto Leads North America For Crane Count
Topping the list on the RLB crane index is Toronto, Seattle, and Los Angeles – in that order. Toronto had 97 construction cranes at the end of Q2 2018, up 9 cranes from the previous quarter. Seattle had 65 cranes in Q2, up 20 from the previous quarter. Los Angeles had 36 cranes at the end of Q2, the same number from the previous quarter. Yes, Toronto has almost over 40% more cranes than the next city on the list.
North American High-Rise Crane Count
The RLB Crane Index includes high-rise cranes currently deployed, in North American markets.
Over 400 More High-Rise Projects Proposed For Toronto
Toronto’s construction boom is led by residential projects, and is set to expand. Nearly 86% of the 97 cranes are residential projects under construction. The high crane count could continue to rise as well, since another 400 projects are proposed. Not a huge surprise for everyone that knows Toronto is at record levels of construction. The count confirms a lot of supply will hit the market relatively soon, with even more supply to come.
Toronto’s crane count isn’t a problem right now, but it does indicate some headwinds in the future. Residential real estate prices soared, and led to a rush of new projects to cash in. This rush is typical of the late stages of a real estate cycle. The massive influx of supply is likely to place downward pressure on prices, wiping out significant home equity. No surprise one of the world’s largest banks calls Toronto the “world’s largest real estate bubble.”
Holy crap, that beats out most Asian cities. To contrast, the next city up in the world was Sydney last year. Once supply started to hit the market, this happened.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5513959/Sydney-property-prices-fall-30-housing-bubble-starts-burst.html
Australia is in the same boat as Canada. Both have extended business cycles that were extended by inflating household debt to 2x their peers. They’ll both need a severe recession to correct the unreal expectations that have developed since then.
If there’s so much construction, why are condo prices going up?
Due to a huge gap between sales and delivery? People have to live somewhere in the meantime while they are waiting for their unit. In a sense they are occupying two apartments/condos. There just aren’t enough places to live in the city, so scarcity bids up prices of rents and condos.
The impact of this volume of supply will impact the rental market much more than actual condo prices as many of the units under construction have been purchased by investors, many of whom are going to be long term landlords. Yes, there will be some flipping on assignments, but that activity is only a small portion of the resale market.
There is a severe shortage of *desirable* rental supply, as the bulk of the 20s-40s working demographic want to live in newer condos within city centres, closer to their job to reduce commute time or simply to have more variety of things to do after work, even if their job takes them out of downtown (the reverse commute behaviour can be seen by the highway traffic going OUT of downtown Toronto, which has increased over the past decade). This will make middle aged condos (6-15 years old) push lower in rental asking prices relative to size, giving more choice to the rental market, as well as the buyer market. That’s a good result of our construction activity. Supply is needed. Really!
New condo rentals appeals to those who don’t have the savings for a downpayment, but the income to support the mortgage they would have if they did have the downpayment. Hence, the tenant being willing to pay premium rental prices, further reinforcing the desire for investment buyers, especially with rental rates shooting up thanks to the Ontario Government’s Fair Housing Plan (rent control has given way to a demand for a higher base rent to offset annual rent increases in the CPI Index).
The current activity is also not completing all in one shot. The 400-ish proposed plans are also not all going to actually be built. Some of those proposals will be rejected. I have seen launches fail to sell enough units to get built. Some of the land will remain undeveloped and shall trade hands between developers who will hold off for the future should the appetite for new construction purchasing wane. For now, there are plenty of new condo launches hitting the market, some are mid-sized infill projects and others are behemoths (1 Yonge St., Sugar Wharf, the twin Frank Gehry towers at King & John are examples of these).
Lately, I have been getting introduced to a lot of Europeans who are migrating here for IT work. The argument we are “cheap” tech labour is not true. These migrating IT people are being paid quite well… maybe not Silicon Valley money, but $150K+ incomes are not uncommon to see on rental applications that my group have received.
Hey Al,
Do you think that all of the cranes in the sky represent presales that were done before B-20 and rate hikes?
Hope the investors can still close and are willing to be long term landlords if cash flow goes more negative and the appreication stops. What are you thoughts?
No doubt these cranes are pre B20. Banks require 70% presales before they advance their financing.
BTW. I work for a homebuilder in the GTA. We are very bearish on the next 1-2 years. If we sell/build even 25% of what we have built over the last 2-3 years, we’ll give each other a jumping high-five.
Does that mean renovations/building of new homes will be cheaper since there is less demand?
Notable difference: Toronto is known for cheap tech labour, Seattle is known for high quality labour. We’re selling that we have cheap labour, partially through a devalued currency to sell labour at a cheaper price, and building people filing cabinets (that take up a large portion of the cheap incomes being paid). What a disaster.