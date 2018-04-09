CIBC: Over 44% of Toronto Condo Investors Don’t Get Enough Rent To Cover The Mortgage

A lot of Toronto condo investors are subsidizing their tenants rent as of 2017. CIBC Economics crunched some numbers on Greater Toronto condo investors. They found a number of condo investors that took possession in 2017, are paying more on the mortgage than the rent collected. Despite the risky sounding approach, the speculative play is paying off so far.
Negative Carry
If you know what negative carry is, feel free to skip this section. For those that don’t, negative carry is when it costs more to hold an asset than you receive in return payments. If, for example, someone has a mortgage payment of $1,000/month, and only collects $900/month in rent, they have negative carry. They lose $100/month, to maintain the asset. No, people don’t do this because they’re terrible investors, they do it when they’re speculating.
People buy assets with negative carry, because they’re speculating on capital appreciation. In the above example, if the condo was bought for $300,000, and is sold 2 years later for $350,000, the owner would have paid $2,400 to subsidize the tenant. However, they would have made $50,000 in capital appreciation for a profit of $47,600, less expenses. Someone with negative carry is typically betting on a quick climb in the near term, so they can sell back to market.
Almost 56% of Condo Investors Have A Positive
Over half of condo investors that took possession of their condos in 2017, are cash flow positive. According to CIBC economics, 55.7% of GTA condo investors take home more money every month. The average cash flow positive investor takes home $380 per month. Pretty sweet considering they likely bought two years ago at pre-construction prices. This means they lost a little rent, but benefitted from the two years of capital appreciation.
Over 44% of Greater Toronto Condo Investors Are Negative Carry
The rest of those investors are negative carry, which is a pretty big number. 44.3% of investors that took possession of a condo in 2017, have negative cash flow. In fact, a whopping 34.5% of investors with negative carry, subsidize their tenants by over $1,000 per month. These investors haven’t lost money, since the capital appreciation is most likely larger than the loss on carry. This assumes the property will be able to be liquidated with gains in tact. Continuing to carry at a loss implies the owner is speculating on future price gains.
Cash flow positive or negative, most investors made a substantial gain on condos. The report notes the only headwinds that could impact that are record levels of supply, that will hit until 2021. The bank also notes that a rate rise of 200 to 300 bps, or a severe recession would also cause investors to abandon ship. A rate rise would imply the economy is doing really well. A severe recession would imply the economy is doing really bad. Basically, anything but middle of the road performance can cause investors to move on.
And again a bank suggest the ONLY thing to derail housing is massive rate increase or a bad recession? Sure. Until the fall when carrying costs are up half a point and asset values are down. I don’t know many investors who will watch their profits get eroded month over month. And excess supply in 2021? BD has tracked the completes and there will be a ton of inventory this year and next… Basically when a bank issues a statement that I do the opposite. Time will tell. Tick tock.
Banks make 50% of their revenue through mortgages. Of course the mortgage market is going to always be fine in their opinion. Otherwise they’re betting they’ll have to fire scores of people.
I don’t think there’s going to be a doomsday crash, but B-20 means there has to be fewer buyers that qualify at the normal rates. As these completions come to market, many of these people won’t be able to get a mortgage, since they’ll have to qualify closer to the date. Less buyers means less bank revenue.
Are you aware that major banks are selling CDO’s like crazy?
And how time flies! Hard to believe but it’s already been more than a decade since the last U.S.
recession, and investment managers are increasingly seeing the next credit cycle correction on the horizon.
As they say, when the U.S. sneezes, Canada catches a cold.
It could be even worse than that. The US doesn’t even have to sneeze. Canada can suffer malaise all on its own while the US continues to boom. I saw it happen from 1993 to 1997. The US economy boomed, while Canada remained mired in stagnating growth and high unemployment. The tech boom was a 7 year deal in the US. Here in Canada, we got 3 years if we were lucky. US growth doesn’t always translate well north of the border.
Conversely, we skated on the GFC that took down the US in 2008-09. But we’ll be paying for that shortly. Our Minksey moment is coming.
Like with all investments, the majority of people won’t be able to sell to realize most of their profits. Early investors will have made a ton, those that are late to the trend will be providing the exit for those that are going to make money.
If everyone knew the perfect time to buy and sell, everyone would be rich. In this case, we’re going to see many people hold and see the money they made disappear as prices regress to the mean line.
Memories of Bitcoin at $19k right here. People at $12k felt like Ray Dalio, lectured those that didn’t hold any that they had no idea how money works. Market crashes lower everyday, and they’re still “hodling.” Many of these people will not be able to exit the market, and IFRS-9 will force their sale.
Mass participation by the middle class in the “investment” property market was one of the hallmarks of the US bubble. Not surprising we’re seeing it here.
Owning multiple income properties used to be something your rich auntie did. Now it’s your annoying and heretofore underachieving brother-in-law. The difference is that your rich auntie already had capital, and needed a place to invest it. Your brother-in-law had no capital, so he borrowed against his house to buy an “investment condo”. As soon as he had equity in that, he borrowed against it to buy another. When prices correct, Auntie will be grouchy, but still rich. Brother-in-law will be bankrupt. Your sister will leave him and she and the kids will be moving in with you.
Great point. Those with capital, are better positioned to ride out downturns. They’re less likely to lose money on these types of transactions, even if the market crashes. Those without, will have to make desperate moves in order to keep things going.
I’m particularly worried about LTVs of properties being HELOC’d to buy investment properties. If you HELOC’d at peak last year on that detached, and prices continue to slide, you might be forced to top up to maintain good standing for the LTV at renewal. This likely means you’ll be forced to sell that investment property at whatever price it’s going for.
Pay wall unfortunately.
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/article-the-rise-of-helocs/
Gives a taste of that market.
Looks like once, you are above the 65% LTV you have to start paying interest AND PRINCIPAL on the amount greater than 65%. Could be ugly on renewal.
Your explanation is accurate. And investment in condo don’t make any sense anymore since 2016….if you have money you just have to wait until price comes down. I think next year we might start to see price correction for condos.
So true! My neighbour has bought several houses on the block. I get the feeling he may be able to weather the storm, but he had to get his in-laws to guarantee the mortgages. I’m worried I’m going to have to move to get away from the inevitable screaming and stray dish throwing.
Lol.. Or buy a hard hat!
https://www.movesmartly.com/articles/gta-house-prices-falling-furthest-where-investors-once-dominated
In this same article they point out how areas with larger % of investors are currently the ones taking the biggest hit. In regards to SFH. Richmond Hill, Vaughn, Newmarket for example………. Not one of these areas recorder more than 22% of sales to investors leading up to 2016…………
The article then starts the usually RE spin…… have to know which neighbourhood yada yada, and property type your buying yada yada…. condos still strong yada yada…….
Condo investment is at 44% and this is for units that were possessed in 2017…….. Sold in 2013-2014………. It has just gotten worse since then.
My new advice for those thinking about buying a condo………
Just go buy some construction materials instead. If you keep them dry it will be in better shape than that condo 10 years from now and it will hold up way more of its value.
The 56% who are cash flow positive must be taken with a grain of salt. According to the description of the survey, they counted only mortgage payments and condo fees in the expense category. So 56% of condo investors are covering their mortgages + condo fees.
Now throw in property taxes, insurance, and interior maintenance. That 56% could easily be 75%.
Oops. Said that backwards. That 56% who are “cash flow positive” could easily be 25%.
Yup. I didn’t read their actual report but I am curious what the terms of those investor mortgages are? Variable or fixed? and what is the average rate? I assume the investor looking to flip is not going to lock into a 5 yr fixed.
They point it out for those who signed contracts up to last year and will be taking possession by 2021. Any indication of how many more would be negative if rates increase by X or Y?
And property management as well.
Too funny! A somewhat irrelevant sidenote, in terms of construction materials I’d recommend
Yurt material. People scoff, but the classic brick and mortar wall has an R-value of less than 2, compared to a newfab Yurt cloth R-valuel of 10. A Yurt you can just roll up and move in a shopping cart.
The article says “While the GTA’s housing market overall is looking relatively balanced today …”
Relative to what … stocks in 1929?
Rofl… Nice Grizz
I wonder if this so called “positive carry” statistic is related to condo landlords using their property as a short term rental??? I hypothesize that after June 1st when Toronto’s new short term rental by-laws come into place the number of “negative carry” investors will increase dramatically.
– Short Term Rentals will be restricted to primary residences only (there are over 20,000+ short term rental units in the Toronto market currently)
– No secondary Suites are permitted for short term rentals
– All units must be registered with the city and will be audited periodically $50 fee
– Maximum of 180 nights per year
– Fines for violating Toronto’s rules can be upwards of $100,000
This is only the tip of the iceberg and we will likely not see much reporting on Toronto’s new bylaw until people truly understand the gravity of these changes.
Just so. I think the estimate is that between a third and a half of the 20,000 short term rentals will no longer qualify.
And there is no way people will be able to AirBnB on the sly … neighbours will be lining up to report them. If you’ve never run aground of one, by-law enforcement officers can make U.S. border guards look like Walmart greeters.
7 or 8 thousand may not be a lot GTA-wide, but it’s heavily concentrated in downtown areas.
And right, it hasn’t been widely reported. Even many AirBnB operators aren’t aware of it, or taking it seriously. It’s not going to be like basement apartments which the city purposefully overlooks.
Condo location is very important. Lot’s of people want to live Downtown Toronto but there are not enough condos to satisfy demand as for now. If investors purchased their condos in 2015 or even beginning 2017 they should be fine financially as they paid 20 percent downpayment and the rents in Downtown Toronto are very high. Cannot talk for all the locations but Downtown Toronto condo investors should be fine. Don’t forget also every year around 80000 immigrants coming to Toronto they all got to live somewhere. Of course not all of them will move to Downtown but at least half of those they are skilled professionals with pretty strong financial background and houses/condos to sell within short timeframe.
Oh God… You just took a wrong turn into a bad favela my friend… I would walk some of this back or you’re just gonna get run up on pretty bad. If you are naive ok but if you are a troll this won’t end well. I am in a great mood so no unpacking of this drivel but put your money where your mouth is and buy a couple condos… To infinity and beyond. Tick tock.
The % in cash flow negativity is probably much higher.
These stats did not add the cost of insurance, property tax and other expenses.
These “heard investors” should sell ASAP. Condo market has hit it’s top, reality check is next.
Looking deeper into the CIBC/Urbanation report, there 27% of investors are negative cash even principal payment is excluded. This means interest payment are not fully cover by rent as well.
https://www.urbanation.ca/sites/default/files/Urbanation-CIBC%20Condo%20Investor%20Report.pdf
In Minsky theory, the “ponzi phase” is characterize by investments with cash flow not able to cover principal nor interest payment. The investment needs to continually increase in value in order to be sustainable. Of course, we all know how it ends with anything related to “Ponzi”.
On pg 4, there were info on pre-sale price, cap rates, down payment used. The average pre-sale condo price was ~$375,000. Assuming pre-sale condo takes delivery two years later and the report was for 2017 taking delivery, that average pre-sale price is in 2015.
Even with $375,000 prices from 2015, and funding with the current $2000 rent, there is already 27% of investors not fully covering interest payment only.
With the current condo prices, I wonder what is % of investors not covering interest only.
Anybody have a idea?