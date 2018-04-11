Experts Predicted A Mortgage Boom At Canadian Credit Unions. That Isn’t Happening

The Canadian real estate industry didn’t worry when banks announced they would be stress testing mortgages. Instead, many mortgage brokers boasted that borrowers would just go to credit unions, since they weren’t subject to the same rules. Bank of Canada (BoC) numbers show that isn’t the case. The balance of mortgage debt at credit unions continued to rise in February, but at the same pace as usual. Actually, in many ways, it underperformed previous years.
Credit Unions Are Not Subject To Stress Testing
The new mortgage stress test reduces the maximum size of a mortgage. OSFI B-20 Guidelines require Federally Regulated Financial Institutions (FRFI) to test a borrower’s ability to make payments at a higher rate. This can reduce the maximum size of a mortgage by up to 20%. Great plan to prevent people from borrowing too much credit, while keeping rates low for business growth.
Except… credit unions aren’t FRFI, they’re provincially regulated. Industry experts, including mortgage brokers, thought credit unions would see an explosion of new borrowers, looking to skip the stress test. We won’t get into the regulatory reasons why credit unions can’t do that (yes, there are regulatory reasons), but we’ll go through the data instead.
Credit Unions Now Hold $197.6 Billion In Mortgage Debt
The outstanding balance of mortgages increased at credit unions. BoC numbers show the balance of outstanding mortgage debt rose to $197.6 billion, a 0.07% increase from the month before. This is an increase of 6.29% compared to the same month last year. That’s huge growth, just not as big as the industry was expecting.
Better Dwelling. Source: Bank of Canada.
The rate outstanding debt grew at was similar to other years. The monthly increase of 0.07% is exactly the same pace of growth observed this time last year. The annual rate of 6.29% is higher than last year, but still under the median rate of 6.69%, observed from 2007 to 2017. Once again, this is pretty substantial growth, just not indicative of an additional boom.
Better Dwelling. Source: Bank of Canada.
If people are going to credit unions to avoid a stress test, it isn’t showing up in the numbers. We know, it’s unbelievable that Canadians wouldn’t look for a loophole to control debt acquisition… but it’s happening.
25 Comments
Could be there is a shift, but given the overall reduction in mortgage originations due to the slowdown in Toronto, the growth rate remains the same fore credit unions, while dropping for FRFIs. The shift is therefore hidden by the general downturn. That’s a hypothesis; I don’t pretend to know that for certain.
Levels at the Big Six didn’t slow down either. With the Big Six, it’s because they were running on pre-approvals until the end of March, so no change was expected. Credit unions is higher, but it’s higher at just under the rate of price growth across the country. Seems like pretty standard growth, by no means Vancouver or Toronto driven.
Too bad Canada’s mortgage market is about a clear as mud.
Mortgage brokers and real estate agents have to be the least trustworthy people at this point. They’ll say anything to convince people that they should buy today, instead of when they’re ready. It’s pretty gross actually.
I know not all agents are like that, but the vocal ones are. The media only gives a voice to your clowns, so that’s your industry representation.
I agree …and I’m a Realtor. I’m tired of the lowest common denominator “representing” the real estate industry. No, we are not all sociopaths driven by ego, however it’s an industry that attracts them in droves. I don’t understand why the public believes in selecting a top producing team (giant pyramid scheme) is the way to go. I’ve been a part of real estate teams and they really don’t care about their clients….its all about numbers, not families. The team leader will come to your home to sign the listing and it’s all bait and switch. The team lead will then assign your listing to a Jr. Agent and admin without your knowledge…not quite what you signed up for. Since, team leaders are typically off chasing listing appointments to feed their pyramid of agents who are not focused on customer service or cultivating repeat and referral business.
I’ve also had to stop referring a mortgage broker to my clients about a year ago, after he boasted about using lenient appraisers, lenders and chip reverse mortgages…..which puts our market at risk. It’s a shady industry and it’s imperative to interview at least 3 agents who have been used by your sphere of influence. It’s true that Agents in the GTA who aren’t looking to screw over your family for their next commission cheque, do exist but are harder to find. Especially, since, their faces aren’t plastered across billboards or buses.
In our present market in tbe GTA…..Do you want to know the truth about open houses? Or the truth about print ads? Do they sell your home and attract qualified buyers? Instead both are used for agent brand awareness and your home is centre stage for their horse and pony show? Digital advertising is much more targeted and effective…. i realized this as a Jr. Agent years ago tracking all of the leads coming through both top teams. Will an agent over price your home just to get the listing? Yes…and then beg for price reductions instead of being honest from the get-go. Agents aren’t forthright in telling you the truth about what goes on behind the so called real estate curtain. It’s beyond Buyer and Seller Beware….
That mirrors the indirect experience I’ve had with realtors completely. I was renting a decent – though somewhat time-worn – 3 BR townhome 4 years ago in Ottawa. The owners decided to sell. The real estate office they signed with – one of the top sellers in Ottawa if not the top – promised them a quick sale for top dollar. What followed was months and months of futile showings, which never had a chance of going anywhere since the place was priced above market. They then had to talk the owners into reductions in price, which happened in stages throughout the spring/summer. The promised “quick sale” turned into 8 months.
Luckily, we got out after 3 months of crap showings and having to vacate the premises a couple times per week, only to come home and find lights on, doors, cats stuck in rooms behind closed doors that should have remained open, etc.. The fact is, the place was solid, but needed a lot of work. Appliances and furnace and windows were still functioning fine, but all on their last legs. Of course, while it sat on the market, the realtors were blaming “the tenants” (that’s us) for not keeping the place neat enough, because we had too many cats (we had 3), etc. They once claimed that a clothes drying wrack we had in an otherwise empty spare bedroom caused a lost sale because the viewers “couldn’t move around”. The agent herself showed up once, and we never saw her again. Seems her only contribution was ordering the pictures and putting the ad online.
We left that place neat and sparkling clean when we left, and it still sat on the market another 5 months. So much for blaming the tenants. Ultimately, the owners had to paint the entire place, replace the countertops, and put new linoleum in the bathrooms before it sold for $30K less than their initial asking. We know all this because we rented another townhome on the same street, and now know the new owners quite well. Basically, the realtors sold the owners a load of $hit, badgered us to vacate whenever their was a showing (even though there is no such allowance in the Ontario Residential Tenancies Act, and therefore we did not have to do so), and blamed us when it didn’t sell.
Thankfully the owners knew us well and were quite favourably disposed towards us and appreciative of how we had kept the place up during our tenancy. They never totally bought into the “it’s the tenants’ fault” line. It was an eye-opening experience in real estate sales 101 for sure. I will not be using that outfit when I am ready to buy. Or sell. I don’t care if they are Ottawa’s biggest seller.
Tough gig these days if you just want to be an agent that finds people homes. This part to blame on predatory agents, but part to blame on buyers as well. They don’t want to hear that their home shouldn’t be the only investment they’ll ever need. Instead, they go to the agents that tell them that.
Would you have a provincial breakdown? I would like to know if credit unions in BC are being used more often, while the rest of the country is slowing. Thank you.
Do you have any sense how big the alt/ community based lending is? IE people who take a HELOC out on their home at 4% and then lend to others at 10-18%.
Pretty sure this isn’t the place where you drum up business from people that can’t do math, but I could be wrong.
Community lending will be our subprime but you already know that. Surprised you are just getting into this space as you’re 5 years too late, but you should know that. Plus I question how competitive you are versus standard shadow banking with lower overhead and different business objectives. Hope you can ramp up sales in the next 6 months because the recession will wipe you out… But you know that. BD4L.
LOL Blue, yesterday I got my first ever cold call from a RE firm asking if I was looking to buy anytime soon……… sign of the times
We’ve been getting 4-6 spam pieces per week both on our door and mailbox, the last couple years maybe one every few weeks. It’s getting pretty bad.
I’m fine with that. When the peer-to-peer lending and “syndicated mortgage” nonsense collapses, there will be no bail out, no bail in, no taxpayer money involved at all. They’ll be allowed to go under – both lenders and borrowers – with zero assistance from the government, and very little threat to the larger financial system. That’s the way it should be. Marginal borrowers should be borrowing from marginal lenders, not regulated institutions. In reality, marginal borrowers shouldn’t be borrowing at all, but we all know they’re going to get the money somewhere.
I guess there’s a caveat in what I just said. If lenders are being financed by people using HELOCs taken from major financial institutions, and secured against homes which still have mortgages held by major financial institutions, then this alt lending could well have an impact on the financial system. But hopefully it will not be large enough to put any large federal or provincially regulated lenders under.
Trader Jim, not sure how responding to the article with a different opinion published in Nov 2016 is drumming up business? Please explain? Who cannot do math? Please explain that comment as well?
He is being nice and telling you to fuck off Mark. If you do not already know this is not the forum to schlep wares or be subversive. You are selling a product that is counter to our thinking that we should NOT be fucking over Canadians… If a bank won’t lend you money now to buy bubbly real estate it is probably a good thing. Acting like you are Robin Hood and helping good Canadians because the government stopped the gravy train is subversive; we needed saving from ourselves.
Grizzly Guys, Can you post your numbers? ….We have numbers based on research but hey maybe the economists and analysts are wrong.
I assume you are referring to the “Smith Manoeuvre” etc. ie HELOC.
I would be interested in your numbers and then I will compare against our numbers.
We are always interested in the opinion of experts.
I have no numbers. I was hoping you could educate me with your expertise. I do not know if there is anything public that gives a sense of how many people today or over the past two years have been seeking out Private lenders. In one of those articles that quotes you it is talking about Private lenders who offer somewhere between 6-10% i believe it was. Just wondering if you can shed some light on how common this is. I just found out that someone I know has taken out HELOCS against an apartment building he ownes. He borrows at 4% and then lends out at 12-18%………. has tried to pitch me on getting involved a few times
Mark, FYI. the commenters here don’t know anything and certainly are not experts. just a bunch of broke millenial renters praying for a correction to jump into the housing market they hate so much. no one here has any money so no point looking for business from these scrubs. this website essentially provides analysis for 6th graders while copy and pasting from TREB and other well known sources. i read the comments to understand the mentality of whiners and doomsayers and dumb people thinking they are smart with no insight.
2nd quarter of 2018 (Apr to June) will give a clearer picture of stress test and the mortgage stats. All the 90 to 120 pre-approval mortgage just before stress test kicked in on Jan 1 will be consumed by then. No, i don’t think people are that desperate to go to alternative lending for much higher interest rate. More rate hike will come in July and onwards. The Bank of Canada has to increase interest rate due to inflation. Prospective buyers need to realize that we are at beginning of housing correction. It is not a blip on the radar here. The correction is here to stay and buyers will be wise to delay their decision for at least a year.
To put a number on the rather nebulous “it pays to be patient” , if the average price of a property tanks from 750k to 500k over 3 years, that’s 83,333.33 a year. Call it a nothing job, but it’s not a bad salary, 25k more than the average Torontonian makes, and no commute.
