Canada’s Fastest Growing Real Estate Prices Aren’t In Toronto or Vancouver

Canada’s small cities seem to be catching FOMO. Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) numbers show large cities are seeing price growth taper. Meanwhile, smaller real estate boards are seeing real estate price growth outpacing major cities.

Yes, You Should Care About National Prices

We know, you don’t care what’s happening in Ottawa – you live in Toronto. Well, you should. National trends are useful for learning about the credit and exuberance in a country. If your dense market is rising, and everything else is falling – it could be local factors driving prices. If your market is rising, and everything else is rising – it’s probably credit related. Credit related price movements tend to contract when credit takes a downturn as well.

Vancouver Real Estate Is Still The Priciest In Canada

Canada’s most expensive real estate markets are Vancouver, Fraser Valley, and Toronto. Vancouver saw the price of a typical home reach $1,087,500 in July, up 6.68% from the same time last year. Fraser Valley, also in BC, saw the price of a typical home climb to $831,300, up a massive 13.83%. Toronto fell to $768,400, down 0.6% compared to last year.

Canadian Real Estate Prices

The price of a “typical” home in major Canadian cities in July 2018, in Canadian dollars.

Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.

BC Has The The Fastest Rising Home Prices In Canada

Real estate prices are rising fastest in Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island, and Victoria. Fraser Valley’s 13.83% increase to $831,300 makes it the fastest growing prices in the country. Vancouver Island saw prices climb to $489,800, up 13.75% from last year. Victoria saw their benchmark rise to $672,800, up 8.24% from the same time last year. All three of these markets were in BC, with Vancouver coming in as the fifth fastest rising market.

Canadian Real Estate Annual Price Change

The annual price change of a “typical” home across Canada in July 2018, in percentage points.

Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.

Smaller cities are seeing real estate prices rise very quickly, an odd trend to say the least. Density appears to be less of a factor, and home price expectations seem to be rising. Most of these markets are seeing tapering sales, but rising prices. Exhaustion behavior in relatively suburban markets is a strong indicator the late stages in a national credit cycle.

