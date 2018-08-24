Did Canadian Real Estate Prices Just Make An Exhaustion Move?

A few weeks ago, Bay Street’s top strategist invited me to breakfast, to talk kittens and rainbows. Kidding, we obviously talked about Canadian real estate. Most of the conversation was just a rehash of data we post here, but he did say something that stuck with me. Towards the end of breakfast he goes, “an exhaustion movement is obvious to guys like you and me, but kids have to learn the hard way.” Since then I’ve been thinking, do young people know what an exhaustion movement is? Here’s a quick rundown.

Assets and Exhaustion Movements

An exhaustion movement is when the price of an asset moves very quickly (and irrationally) in a direction, while buying tapers. Every financial asset will experience an exhaustion movement. It doesn’t matter what it is, but people are prone to deviating from 100% logical movements. The stages of exhaustion movement are pretty easy to understand, and can be broken down into 7 distinct observations.

Stage 1: Volume Increase

The first step is a sudden surge in sales volume, after steady decent returns have been made on the asset. The volume rush is typically run by market entrants, that have a slight case of FOMO.

Canadian Real Estate Sales

Canadian real estate sales rising in volume through 2016, as reported by the Canadian Real Estate Associaion. Seasonally adjusted for your pleasure.

Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.

Stage 2: Price Increase

The surge in volume from a rush of new buyers pushes prices higher. Usually there’s also the belief that this is a new normal level of buying activity. People ignore that the level of buying can’t be maintained for an extended time… unless people begin buying and selling the same asset over and over.

Canadian Real Estate Prices As Volumes Rise

Canadian real estate prices increasing as prices rise. Not just in Toronto and Vancouver, but across the whole country. Numbers are expressed in relative movements, as determined by the Canadian Real Estate Association.

Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.

Stage 3: Inventory Decrease

The quick rise in prices causes existing asset holders to hold onto their inventory. Why would you sell if you can make more by just holding onto it a little longer? This behavior was famously captured when Baron Nathan Mayer Rothschild said “fortunes are made by buying low and selling too soon.” What does he know, right? He only built one of the wealthiest families in history. He could have made more if he just held on. *eye roll*

Active Inventory Declines In Toronto and Vancouver

A dramatic decline in the number of active listings of homes available for purchase on the MLS occurs as volume rises.

Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.

Stage 4: Price Capitulation

The increased shortage of inventory causes severe FOMO. Buyers believe there will never be another opportunity. They consequently pump themselves up, and disregard risk to “secure” the asset. Bitcoins on your credit card, anyone?

Canadian Real Estate Prices Push Even Higher

Despite declining sales volumes and rising inventory, Canadian real estate prices continued to push higher.

Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.

Stage 5: Inventory Increase

The majority of people now believe they’re priced out of the market, or the risk doesn’t make sense. Inventory begins to rise, as a few of the Stage 3 people make out like lucky bandits. Prices trend higher, since buyers at this stage don’t believe prices will ever adjust. Just hodl, things will be fine.

Canadian Real Estate Inventory Pushes Higher

Real estate prices hit new highs, while prices continue moving higher. Also, 1 in 10 Toronto real estate owners plan on selling in 2019.

Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.

Stage 6: The Bad News

Declining buying activity and increasing selling activity means inventory levels are swelling. Bad news or regulation is announced, hitting the last few potential buyers over the head. Buying activity drops dramatically.

Canadian Real Estate Sales Decline

Canadian real estate sales are declining while listings are rising.

Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.

Stage 7: Supply Flood

Remember in stage 3, when everyone decided to hold onto their asset to attain maximum value? This is when those people decide it’s a great time to cash in. Everyone blames the regulations or bad news for their loss. That damn OSFI/shortseller/SEC/government! If only they hadn’t gone ahead, and regulated it, prices would have doubled every year.

The Delusional Canadian Real Estate Forecast

An agent once told me prices increasing another 30% was “unreasonable,” people should expect appreciation to half that for the next 20 years. Let’s run the numbers, does something look wrong to you?

Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.

Did Canadian real estate make an exhaustion move? I’ll let you decide, but since the Great Recession, real estate has acted more like a financial asset than a place to live. This means the local fundamental narratives apply much less, and market psychology means a lot more. By the way, how many real estate investors know how fundamental land values are determined? Oh, they’re hoping the person that bought right before them didn’t pay too much, skewing their comp? Got it.

Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.