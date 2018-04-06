The Government of Canada Just Pointed Out The Mortgage Market Might Be A Cesspool

Bank executives are all of a sudden very vocal about foreign buyers. Strange timing, since a branch of the Government of Canada quietly dropped a report expressing concerns regarding the Big Six last week. The Financial Consumer Agency of Canada (FCAC), the division in charge of protecting consumers from predatory conduct, released a 26 page report on domestic bank practices. The organization found that retail banking culture encourages employees to sell products, with little regard for the consumer. Even worse, they found that banks don’t have adequate measures in place to “monitor, identify and mitigate these risks.” It’s kind of a big deal, especially when you dig through the mortgage sections.
Disclaimer
First off, the FCAC is not addressing any alleged breaches of market conduct. If there were any, they have to be proven by a seperate “track” of the FCAC, and they’ll enforce if required. The findings in the report represent observations, that provide an opportunity to present a problem. The FCAC wants to ensure you don’t think any specific banks are guilty of anything, although they never mention any banks by name… so you couldn’t identify them if you wanted to. You know, they’re just laying down a standard innocent until proven guilty intro. The kind you would hear before any Dick Wolf legal drama. Dun Dun.
Market Controls Are Insufficient At The Big Six
The report concludes that the Big Six banks are focusing on selling products, and incentivising employees to do so. The result is bank branches are now “stores,” dedicated to prioritizing sales over consumer interests. A sophisticated system has developed to reward employees for these sales, both financially and non-financially, potentially at the expense of the consumer. FCAC is also worried that the banking controls haven’t kept up with the change in the retail banking model, making them “insufficient” and prone to “mis-selling.”
For those that need a bureaucrat-to-English translation, they’re basically saying incentive to sell was greater than protecting consumers. While this is mildly annoying when it’s a credit card, or over priced chequing account, it has the potential to do some serious damage when it happens in what the FCAC calls “higher risk sales channels, practices and products.” Things like mortgages fall into this category, and make up a good chunk of the report. In particular, mobile mortgage specialists.
Mobile Mortgage Specialists and Variable Pay Models
Have you noticed an explosion in commercials, where the bank offers to send a mortgage specialist to pretty much anywhere you want to meet? These are called Mobile Mortgage Specialists (MMS), and according to FCAC, some banks “sell upwards of 90 percent of their mortgages through this channel.” Regulators found that all of the Big Six offer this service, and all use a 100-percent variable pay model.
A 100-percent variable pay model means the mortgage specialist only makes an income, if you borrow from them. For example, if the commission offered was 85 basis points, closing a million dollar mortgage lands a commission of $8,500. Some banks also up the commission if you sell past your target. You make no money if you don’t close a mortgage. You make mad cash for closing the largest mortgages you can, as quickly as possible. What could go wrong?
A lot. FCAC believes the current mobile mortgage model discourages these specialists from making “reasonable efforts” to assess consumer needs and financial goals. Selling products with higher commissions, larger mortgages than needed, or pushing to buy sooner “rather than encouraging a larger down payment” are all problems noted with the model. Specialists are motivated and incentivized to sell mortgages that yield higher commissions. You’re probably thinking, good thing banks have supervisors, right?
It’s Difficult To Enforce Appropriate Conduct
Turns out when mortgage specialists are meeting you at Starbucks or the Brass Rail, it’s difficult to supervise their conduct. According to the FCAC, “they [MMS] are expected to spend their time in the community developing business relationships with real estate agents, developers and others from whom they can earn mortgage referrals. This limits opportunities for direct supervision, observation of sales practices and coaching by managers.”
Let’s gloss over the fact that banks expect mortgage specialists to chill with other people who are also incentivised by maximizing consumer debt loads. Instead, let’s focus on the little opportunity for supervisors to monitor practices. The only way they would know anything was wrong is by consumer complaints, and default rates. Few people complain when they’re making money, so both are scarce while prices are rising. Default rates are always low during an up cycle as well, even when the buyer can no longer afford the home. These types of specialists haven’t been around long enough to witness a market down cycle.
Investigating poor conduct is also tricky, since these specialists are in high demand between the Big Six. FCAC notes, “The competitive market for the services of high-performing MMS can make it more difficult for banks to enforce codes of conduct and take disciplinary action.”
Did that just sound like they pick up and leave when a bank looks into them? Maybe we just misunderstood that statement, let’s dive deeper. According to the FCAC, “during the review, FCAC learned there have been cases of MMS leaving their employer before the bank could complete its investigation or take disciplinary action.” I guess we understood fine. Sounds like there have been investigations that end, just because the employee goes to work on the other side of Bay Street.
Canadian banks might be ticking all of the boxes, and vetting clients and offering the perfect product at the right time. They might be ensuring that consumer needs, and best interests are adequately taken care of. Or they might not. As the FCAC has pointed out, the current model, has inadequate measures to even monitor the issue. Claiming that all of these deals are adequately vetted is a guess at best.
Sorry to interrupt the narrative being crafted by bank executives right now. Let’s go back to them, and hear what they were saying. The correction is over, and foreign buyers are the biggest problem? We’re not talking about mobile mortgage specialists? Cool story, bros.
The reason they meet you wherever is a sales technique, so the borrower feels comfortable. This gives you a false sense of control, but make no mistake, if you’re borrowing a million dollars, you are in no way running that situation.
I wonder if mobiles mortgage specialists are a new thing borne out of the market run up. We were so drunk on cheap money lenders would let you sit on your couch and take out a million dollar mortgage… Sounds perverse.
Similar to the US circa 2008 as the wheels start to fall off all of the factors start to bubble to the top and you wonder how it got so ducked up. We just read about buyers holding properties VS selling to ensure they can close…honestly until I read the BD post I assumed a small percentage did this not enough for a Damnit star article and website. Now more questionable mortgage practices are in the chatter. I’ll say it again I think our subprime will be the community/alt lending… We will find out they were packaged and sold to the banks somehow and now everyone is exposed…and side note, check out the globe cover, all the new ‘landlords’ can’t cover expenses,shocker…
Blue, please post the the link to the Globe article.
I’m guessing the biggest culprit will turn out to be CIBC. It’s known that they are the most exposed to res RE as a percentage of their business but it goes deeper than that. While you will get warnings from bank execs at BMO like Doug Porter, the “experts” at CIBC are like Benjamin Tal are always on the record mimicking RE interest groups. “Just a slowdown, maybe could dip a bit further but most of the needed correction had happened, we still have a supply issue”. Then as BD reported a few weeks ago, they had just ended their 35% down no questions asked to foreigner loans………. I am also suspicious of RBC
In 2008 the banks pumped lies until the very end… Why? Because they can make money on the way up and down but not if there is too much panic. They need time to unwind here and bulk up there. CIBC changing their foreign lending standards, Scotia beefing up their foreign buyer requirements and other such actions suggest they are reducing risk in advance of a bigger problem.
Speak of the devil
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/article-investors-in-new-toronto-condos-face-growing-risk-that-rent-wont/
44% of condo purchases last year were investors. Almost 50% of imvestors are cash flow negative. 33% of which lose a 1000 or more a month.
Benjamin Tal “investors have deep pockets and see this as paying a small fee to get huge capital gains…… anyone who bought last year is up big time”
Sweet lord…so glad we have BD. All we have now are pigs and possums. There will be blood. Tick tock.
Yah, those investors have such deep pockets that 30% of them are forced to pay 6% or more in interest, and 16% of them are paying more than 9%. That’s what the Financial Post article on the same survey says.
Sorry, but if the lender is charging you 6% (let alone 9%!) when most mortgages are going for2.5% – 3.5%, you aren’t Mr. Deep Pockets. More like Mr. Deep Throat, cuz that’s what you probably needed to do to get the loan.
lol Alistair that one made me laugh 4real
If you don’t have subscription to TGM here is the comparable one from FP:
http://business.financialpost.com/personal-finance/mortgages-real-estate/condo-owners-make-big-gains-but-nearly-half-in-negative-cash-flow-report
https://www.thestar.com/business/real_estate/2018/04/06/who-are-the-foreign-condo-investors-in-toronto-a-new-study-sheds-some-light.html
I think in downtown foreign investors who bought condo could be high as 25 percent. Rest probably new immigrants coming to gta and local investors.
RBC’s new survey is full of optimism. The kids will be roaring back into the market any day now. The correction is over. Mom and Dad will be gifting down payments like never before. Even Garth Turner has bought into the narrative of a brief correction. He’s telling his disciples to buy now if they want a house, because “conditions are changing”. He might be right. But all the metrics are still really ugly. Price-rent metrics compared to the US are brutal. Price-income ratios are even worse. Is it really possible that Canada can maintain drastically higher home prices than the US on a permanent basis?
Love to see him eat his words in 6 months. I’m guessing the banks will blame foreign instability or something similar in the fall. Definitely not their predatory lending practices
No kidding. He was imploring people to avoid the housing market back in 2008 when houses were 1/3 the price. Of course he denies saying any such thing now, claiming he only preached balance and diversity and not buying more house than you can afford. True, he did preach that, when he wasn’t predicting disaster for home buyers. Those who bought in 2008-12 are glad they didn’t listen to him. I’m betting that in five years time, those who DIDN’T buy in 2018 will also be glad they didn’t listen to him. And we likely won’t have to wait that long.
Blue. I am very bearish but considering the condo market it is clear that there is demand…. out there that is dormant. People are not rational…. it took me a couple of years to reconcile to this idea. that no matter what… if it can fit on their budget ( monthly, no risk assessment, no forward looking analysis) they will buy. The current correction in my opinion ( and it is an opinion as no one can really tell what will happen) is mainly due to the insane peak we had last year, Q1.
I’m not a financial advisor my friend, it isn’t my job to convince someone water is wet or the sky is blue. If you think the current RE narrative is rock solid and asset appreciation is the only option for city condos then buy. Buy two. To infinity and beyond. BD4L.
Condos are reaching the same parabolic height now that detached dwellings did one year ago. I agree people are irrational, and that has inflated this bubble way past what I imagined was possible. But that will just make the bust bigger and longer. Maybe this correction (in detached) really is just a head fake, and we’ll see another few years of madness. But I doubt it. Irrationality alone can drive a market for a long time, but not forever.
Agree with every point. Honestly I think we hit the peak in terms of exuberance in 2017…I remember a condemned shack in Leslieville going for half a million. Oakville starter homes in the over a million…
Every wild party has those who keep drinking till the very end not noticing that the party is actually over. This will be the mother of all hangovers.
Those who are already down a grand on a single condo a month, how many condos they’ve stretched to buy per genius to make sure that their “wealth” has no limits? This party is over.
Andre, let me walk that back a bit… Didn’t mean to be so aggressive and you’ve improved from your previous post… In a housing run up SFH see the most demand. Condos are only at these levels because the money changed horses once yields on detached dropped. Also Toronto is not Manhattan you can live 15 minutes outside the core in a detached house. The condo market is just another bubble driven by cheap money. If you believe in the fundamentals they shall set you free.
Blue
It is all good. It is very difficult to have a conversation/dialogue using comments. I agree with your comment that fundamentals (real wages gains x inflation x interest rates .. ) should be the drivers of RE prices. I make my personal decisions based on them but most people don’t behave/act based on the same principles (it took me a long time to realize how irrationally people can behave ). That article posted here yesterday is such a good example of how greed, fear and entitlement are the drivers behind the seat. They are not unsophisticated individuals (CA/CPA, Engineers….) they should know better. Expose, as so dramatically described by them, their entire life saving to a downturn!!
To me this RE fire will only really be put out by interest rates increases. The B 20 should force a correction (my best guess 10 – 15%) on pre 2017 peak prices… I cannot understand the rational of people buying condos in the current market….they have to be first time home buyers suffering from FOMO in an increase interest rate environment and priced out of the SFH market. Majority has to be buying on maximum borrowing limits and using ALL savings they have. They will be underwater soon.
People have crazy expectations … nearly 2/3 of boomers say they plan to downsize, for many it’s a retirement plan.
But with the huge compression in the market the difference in cost and availability between a traditional family home and a decent smaller house/condo/rental is making that problematic. After commissions, fees, taxes, outstanding mortgage, loans, condo fees, etc. you can easily wind in a s place, and not be significantly better off financially.
It seems this disconnect can only get worse because millennials s can’t even afford a condos or starter homes, much less take on a over-renovated sinking battleships.
There are huge financial, social and demographic issues and problems at work in this bubble that were almost non-existent in 1989, and are likely to make the correction this time around correspondingly more severe.
I don’t think he was telling anyone to speculate or that prices will start rocketing higher. I think his point is that he doesn’t foresee massive declines of 50+ in specific areas or a 30% decline in the gta average as a whole. He thinks economy is too strong and that millennial demand will put a floor on prices. Also with rates going up even if prices dont rise it could become more unaffordable. You probably could go into a place like Richmond hill right now which has already seen a 30% drop, find a panicked seller and get something for 35-40 below peak………..
While this strategy might be ok if you are someone who absolutely has to buy in the next year or two…….. I strongly disagree with Garth.
I think he seriously underestimates how much of our economy is tied to persistant housing price appreciation, and even if the US economy takes off (which usually helps Ontario) I don’t think it will be enough to overcome a changing credit cycle
Plus he still craps on condos big time. I don’t see how condo prices could have a big correction and it not effect the move up buyers or millenials he thinks will keep the market going
Gus, the problem is that US is in deep sh*t too, though it’s not as deep is Canada.
Everything looks good at the moment(employment, growth, etc) but:
– US will keep increasing interest rates which will show down economy.
– They are selling Federal Reserve assets (bonds) to unwind their QA actions which will bring bond prices down (yields will go up)
– Trade war they started with China may plunge stock market (last time it plunged about 50% during last US trade war).
– Yield curve is flattening every day which is the most reliable predictor of recessions so far.
Therefore it’s pretty realistic to expect that even if Canada’s housing market will survive in a slowdown mode for a couple of years it should be hammered by the upcoming US recession.
Pessimistic scenario would be for Canada to fall into our recession first and then be additionally affected by US recession which sounds pretty scary and real at the same time.
I agree with you. Just replying to Alistair’s comment about Garth Turner over at the greaterfool.ca who has recently switched to I guess being more bullish on Canadian real estate.
One thing I have been investigating that could lead me to being more bullish on the US however is a theory that the new tax cuts could result in a ton of global US companies bringing a lot of their capital back to the US and putting it to work, as some may see the recent cuts as a once in a generation opportunity to bring capital back home. Read an article specifically about how Apple has like half a billion dollars sitting idle in Ireland. Whether or not such companies actually bring their money back at a lower rate and put that to work is a whole another question. I have not made any investments based on this but something I am keeping an eye on.
To clarify, I do not agree with Garth’s new assertions
About that survey, it was 2000 participants, and entirely online.
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/confidence-boost-canadians-reveal-highest-home-purchase-intent-in-eight-years-678613663.html
Who would voluntarily fill out such a survey? Someone who was already interested in buying a place, that’s who. If you have no interest in the housing market, you’re not going to have any interest participating in a survey about the housing market. The results are almost certainly a pile of donkey dung.
Absolutely. And intention to buy doesn’t mean ability to buy. Survey also points out that many didn’t even know about B20, and expect their parents to help them out.
My take away was that a bunch of young millenials who have no idea what’s going on in the market still think buying a home is a great idea and think they will be able to do so because their parents who are rich because they own homes will help them get in.
A cesspool. Sigh. I guess we should have expected this.
Gullible purchasers can’t get into a mess like this all by themselves, it also requires a conducive environment and a legions of clueless /deeply corrupt facilitators.
A screw up this big can’t be organized by a few over exuberant people. It requires institutional sized screw ups, and awareness. This person’s tweet with an OSFI observation from half a decade ago shows they damn well knew what was happening, and facilitated it.
https://twitter.com/nickmjow/status/945654090154905600
Wow…this has been bubbling for 5 years and everyone saw it coming… Everyone except the Canadian public. Bastards
David Dodge is also coming out and saying the BoC should have raised rates sooner and higher. It’s rare for a former BoC governor to criticize his successors. Dodge is no dummy. He must have pretty strong feelings on the subject and pretty good reasons for saying them out loud.
Extremely rare. Typically former governors are available for private advice to the sitting governor. I’m guessing Poloz hasn’t tapped any prior knowledge yet.
fuck them. We already called dibs on this fiasco.
Could you use $20,000, $30,000, how about $300,000
What’s the Buffet saying?
“Never just one cockroach in the kitchen”
So close to half of those condos were bought by broke “investors”.
Close to half are losing money on it on a monthly basis.
Close to half are paying 6%to 9% interest rates!
“The current boom in condo prices — driven by tight supply and soaring demand…….”
There is no real “soaring demand”! It’s mostly broke “investors” trying to make easy money. Party over, there is no money to make now, just losses. Panic selling will start soon as prices catipulate with reality.