Impaired Mortgages Soar At Canadian Banks, As “Standardized” Reporting Hits

A new accounting framework adopted by Canadian banks is sending impaired loan numbers soaring. The International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) released a new standard, improving accounting transparency in a few key areas. The standard, known as IFRS-9, became mandatory for members starting January 2018. Despite only being around for a short time, it’s having a big impact on impaired mortgage numbers at the Big Six banks.
IFRS 9 Standardizes Reporting
The International Financial Reporting Standard 9 (IFRS-9) makes it easier to compare numbers around the world. This round of improvements focuses on the measurement of financial instruments, hedge accounting, and impairment of loans. All really exciting improvements, if you get your rocks off to accounting standards. Sadly, today we’ll just be looking at the impairment of loans portion. Specifically, around the impairment of residential mortgages.
Canada’s “Special” Accounting System
You’ve probably heard Canadian banks have some of the lowest impaired mortgage rates in the world? That’s because we used our own special method to account for them. In Canada, loans securitized by a private insurance company, aren’t considered impaired until 180 days of non-payment. Loans securitized by the government backed Canada Housing and Mortgage Corporation (CMHC), aren’t considered impaired until 365 days of non-payment. That’s a lot of time to screw up on payments, list your home, and even make a profit during a bull market. A large part of why impaired mortgage dollar volumes appear lower than they are.
Under IFRS-9, that changes. All loans, except for credit cards, are automatically considered impaired after 90 days of non-payment. That includes CMHC’s obscenely long 365 day window, for accounting purposes at least. This is already making dramatic changes to the numbers banks are reporting.
Canadian Banks See Impaired Loans Rise Up To 136%
Dollar volumes of impaired residential mortgages spiked in the first quarter of 2018, at the Big Six Canadian banks. National Bank of Canada (NBC), the smallest of the Six, has seen impaired dollar volume jump 111.84% compared to the same quarter last year. CIBC came in second, with an increase of 29.89% to the same quarter last year. TD was the only Big Six that saw the dollar volume of impairment fall.
It could be that borrowers started defaulting at a faster clip, but that’s a big spike. More likely, IFRS-9 adoption is at work. Including more insured loans in the impairment numbers, puts a new class of losses on the books. The jump in the last quarter makes a lot more sense, when you understand this.
Not a lot changes for the borrowers that defaulted, now included in the numbers. They’ll still be treated mostly the same way, with a few exceptions on renewals. Don’t expect a sudden flood of foreclosures due to this specific change.
We do get a little more insight going forward though. Exuberance for Canadian real estate has been built on opaque data. As transparency improves, we’ll get a more data points on how markets are actually performing. It’s much harder to add spin to numbers that are publicly available.
23 Comments
180 and 365 days. No wonder our default rates are so low.
Amazing, right? 30 days go by, notice. 60 days go by, notice. 90 days go by, notice. You now only have 275 days to sell your house to pay the bank.
Best part: Once it’s sold, you’ll still owe us the money, but it’s not a default. It’s a consumer loan.
Dayyymmmn. 365 days before an insured mortgage is declared in default at the CMHC? No wonder Canada’s arrears rate is so low. Who can’t sell their house in a year, especially when it’s been determined the other option will be a seizure? They really do doctor everything up north to seem rosy.
They bought their prebuilt homes at the market’s peak. Now they face financial ruin: https://www.thestar.com/business/2018/04/04/they-bought-their-prebuilt-homes-at-the-markets-peak-now-they-face-financial-ruin.html
The victims’ complaint website & personal stories: https://www.communityforfairness.ca/our-stories
The crash is here.
I was totally going to post this as well! You beat me to it, Mark.
Ah, the greater fool.
The music has stopped and now they want a bailout for their exuberance? Hold the asset or sell for a loss or declare bankruptcy… There are choices. It isn’t my families responsibility to subsidize bad decisions.
*family’s…
It’s crazy to read articles like this and many more should be coming out soon… select things like the one guy:
“I track everything and I’m telling you, the risk I took when I purchased this (new) home was very calculated.”
Followed up by:
“Like the Khans, the Bashiruddins were watching real estate prices climb in 2016 and early 2017. They worried they wouldn’t be able to afford a move.”
ummm… that isn’t a calculated purchase, that is a complete FOMO buy and *exactly* why you are not supposed to do that!
Then you have the people saying they purchased the house to raise a family but now the prices have gone down. Boo-hoo… you still have the home you purchased “for your family”… sorry about your luck with it going down, are you going to cover any capital losses I have in the stock market too?
Like my father in-law who has cracked the roulette table and only makes smart bets… Sweet lord…how did housing become a casino?
lol! As long as you have a system, you should be good to go with gambling.
If you read that complaint website you will also see that a ton of them bought their new Pre construction before selling their old home….
We made our decision based on the fact we could get X for our old spot and prices wouldn’t go down……….
It use to be that you always sold before buying so that there would be no chance of you not being able to close. Anyone doing the opposite is doing do expecting to make a bunch of money. Lock in a house at today’s price, sell my old one for 20% more next year. Normal families are not supposed to own multiple homes
When the dust settles all were we’re left with are pigs(greed) and possums(crooks)… Looks like the pigs are heading to slaughter while the possums head back to the darkness.
happening in Kleinberg, Durham region, Unionville, Oakville.
And you young no it all’s still think its a bull market….LOL
More blood. they all deserve it. Read the fine print or %^&* off!
“We’re not investors. We purchased homes to raise our children,” she said. “If the government wanted to implement cooling measures, why was it so reckless? Why did they not stop and think about the families that were in the middle of a transaction.”
When is removing the punchbowl from the party being reckless?
Here here…money is no different than any other drug. Now the addicts are complaining that the supply was cut off.
I do feel bad that a lot of innocent people who do not understand economic principals such as credit cycles and asset bubbles who got wrapped up into all of this……….
But even though they say they are not investors, they chose to hold multiple properties doubling their exposure to both the good and the bad…….. They just didn’t think the bad was possible…
ALSO, everyone knows what happened in the US 10 years ago…… They just thought it was different up here…… or that they are smarter then those “subprime” borrows in the US…..
Most of them even say they thought it was a great deal at the time. Ok, so had the market appreciated another 20% would they be looking to pay Mattemy another 20% on closing…… No they would think of themselves as financial geniuses.
It is very sad to observe the consequences on people’s lives of such massive bad investment decision. They bought at peak price and at maximum borrowing limits + all in saving. In my opinion every person that bought last year between Jan – March is pouched. It will take a very long time to come back to positive equity. At the same time, we are all grown ups and they will have to face the consequences. If the situation was the opposite, appreciation of the asset, the builder would not seek additional compensation…. fair game.
lol this was literally a HILARIOUS read!
Like I actually face-palmed multiple times!!!
So you buy at the PEAK and extend yourself to your literal MAX.
Then prices fall, remember prices have the capacity to go both up or down for literally ANY commodity, and all of the sudden you plea ignorance (which isn’t a defense under law btw) to the fact that you may not be able to sell your home at peak prices, receive the same mortgage level anticipated under higher property valuation, or may need to use alt lenders you CAN’T afford.
For the love of baby Jesus in the hay do these people need to be reminded how to breath when they wake every morning?
Who drops 1.6-2 mill without considering all possible outcomes?
You shouldn’t be dropping this kinda wad IF YOU CAN’T EASILY AFFORD TO.
Now Mattamy which is not a charity is suppose to do what?
The government is suppose to do what?
Tax payers who did not take these foolish risks are suppose to contribute what so that these morons can live in million dollar plus homes?
The stupidity and entitlement is truly breathtaking.
They think think things salty now? Wait till September, it is going to start to roll biblical, they’ll all be pillars of salt.
NO ONE is responsible for your bad choices OTHER THAN YOU!
What are the actual dollar volumes for impaired mortgages? Unless I’m missing something, I only see percentages.
The cracks the cracks oh how they split, one tick then a tock interest rates won’t stop. No more money, it was always a ghost and now poof all you’re left with is your socks. All were left with are pigs and possum at his point and the pigs are getting stuck. Soooweee! On a lighter note I do feel bad for these families but I’m not sure what they were expecting….perpetual asset appreciation until we’re all paper millionaires? BD4L
365 days? What a freaking ponzi… I am pretty sure we are still to learn a lot about “sound lending practices”, “no subprime in Canada”, etc.
This tax season consider your cheque to CRA to be a love letter to CMHC and the bunch of good folks you are sending money to bail out.
Queen’s Quay E is going to be a shitshow. That whole neighborhood is being built up at the same time. Couple thousand units. Most of them pre sold end of 2016 early 2017.
I took a look at a few of the projects last January and was getting quoted over $1000/sqft. For example, the Daniels Lighthouse West tower – $840k for a 2bdr 800sqft unit. These units are all hitting between end of 2018-2021. Daniels launched west tower before east tower, I have heard whispers that they have had to relaunch the east side with lower prices to clear it.
Guys thanks for the link to that page for the Mattamy buyers!!
I am pouring through their sob stories!
This is the most entertained I have been in a very long time!!!
Hours of hilarity over there!