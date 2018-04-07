12 Years Later, US Real Estate Prices Have Finally Recovered From The Great Recession

US real estate prices just passed their previous price peak, for the first time since the Great Recession. The S&P Case-Shiller Index shows January just printed an all-time high, for the first time since 2006. That may ring alarm bells for many markets, but this peak took over 75% longer to reach than last time.
The Case-Shiller… What?
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-City Composite Home Price NSA Index, is one way to measure US home prices. The index measures prices in 20 of the largest metro areas across the United States. It’s inflation adjusted, so you don’t have to worry about adjusting it yourself. It’s the gold standard of measuring home prices in the US, and is used by fancy agencies like the US Federal Reserve. If you’re looking to gauge the whole market for broad economic analysis, this is where you would start.
US Real Estate Prices Are Now At The Highest Ever
Real estate prices across the US passed the pre-Great Recession peak for the first time. January saw the index reach 207.40, a huge 0.75% jump from the month before. This brings the 12 month change to a 6.34% increase. Are US home prices as frothy as they were in 2006? Well that depends on how quickly home prices should rise.
Source: S&P Global Markets. Better Dwelling.
It Took Over 77% Longer For Prices To Rise This Time
The rise to this peak was a lot slower than it was pre-Great Recession. Peak to trough, it took 71 months, which is almost 6 years. To contrast, it took only 40 months to make the similar increase that resulted in the 2006 peak. Prices took ~77.5% longer this time around, which likely means it’s a healthier increase. That said, it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s justified.
Source: S&P Global Markets. Better Dwelling.
The rate increase is still pretty steep, even though it climbed slower than the previous peak. Prices increased 51.5% over nearly 6 years, which works out to a 7% compound annual growth rate. At this pace, home prices would double every 11 years in real terms, which isn’t all that realistic. You know… since rents don’t move nearly that fast.
Price are increasing slower than they were pre-Great Recession, but still very fast. Even for metro areas that are booming, prices can only sustainably move with incomes. When prices move much faster than incomes, you find yourself with population outflows. A problem even New York is currently dealing with.
You can already start to see people leaving Toronto and Vancouver for the US. Prices are driving talent south, and neither of these cities offer the lottery tickets San Francisco does, so there’s not even that attraction.
Free health care? That takes months to get an appointment, and no one has a doctor? That’s your differentiating factor, Canada? fml.
And the US economy, Trump especially, is chasing the smart ones to Canada. The brain drain has been reversed.
By the way, you will find that Canadians, as a whole, are quite immune to your American fake news propaganda. Stick to the American press, don’t pollute our Canadian blogs with your crap.
Another reason why Canadians need to stop comparing their real estate markets to ours. The peak was reached, failed, and is back up to that level. This is CONFIRMATION that the market can go this high.
Canada has just been a series of monetary manipulation. You have no idea what your market is worth, until it corrects, and rises again to test the previous peak.
WRONG!!!!!
The prices will only recover when they account for inflation.
Just getting to the same price as in 2007 is STILL a loss.
Did you read the same article, or just the headline?
“It’s inflation adjusted” are confusing words, but I think, just maybe, it means the numbers are inflation adjusted.
U.S. median incomes have gone up a few hundred bucks since 2000,
virtually unchanged.
So aside from super low interest rates, now on the rise, there
really is no justification for it. Reasons sure, but justification?
The median house cost south of the border is $188K (U.S.)
about a third of what it is in Canada.
We’ve either been doing something really brilliant and productive compared to our southern neighbours, or we have really been screwing things up, too dumb to recognize it, and are now in way, way over our heads.
Because “We are Special” and “This Time it is Different”.
Haven’t you heard? Toronto is the next financial center, technology meca, artificial intelligence hub, and media conglomerate, etc. Where thousands of immigrants, carrying bags filled of million dollars in cash, are flooding in and screaming to buy real estate. Your local RE agent has been telling you this for years.
BTW, what the article does not really mention, is that housing prices were going up unevenly across the country. Some areas like NYC, SF, etc. benefitted early from a credit boom and low interest rates in financial and tech sectors, before other areas. But overall many real estate prices increased b/c of investors looking for a higher yield than investment grade government securities.