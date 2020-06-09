National Bank of Canada Forecasts Sharpest Real Estate Price Decline Ever

One of Canada’s Big Six banks is joining the CMHC and credit risk agencies in forecasting lower prices. National Bank of Canada (NBC) economists expect real estate prices to make a sharp drop this year. The bank is calling what would be the largest price drop in Canada’s history, with Toronto and Vancouver hit hardest.
Canadian Real Estate To Get Biggest Recession Price Drop In Years
The bank’s forecasting the largest recession drop for real estate prices in Canada’s history. Prices are forecasted to fall an average of 9.8% from 2020-2021. To contrast, prices dropped just 6.3% during the 2008 recession. During the 1981 recession, the largest home price correction to date, prices dropped 9.2%. This is on the low end of Canada’s national housing agency’s forecast, and below most risk agencies.
Canadian Real Estate Declines
Canadian home price declines over the past 3 recessions, and National Bank of Canada’s forecast.
Source: National Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.
The forecast does model region variances, with the largest drops in expensive cities. Toronto real estate prices are forecasted to dip 13% from the end of the year through next year. Vancouver real estate prices are forecasted to fall 12% over the same period. Montreal, which only started to climb quickly recently, is expected to see a 7% price decline. Montreal’s price gains lagged national gains, so a smaller impact wouldn’t be a surprise.
Canadian Real Estate Declines By Region
National Bank of Canada’s forecasted price declines by major market.
Source: National Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.
Unemployment Is Rising, and Immigration Is Expected To Fall
The biggest contribution to this trend is expected to be unemployment. The bank sees retail, accommodation and restaurants, and the arts impacted longer. They also see unemployment averaging out at 9% by year end. This is lower than most other bank forecasts, but still high enough for a recessionary environment by itself. They expect this to have a big impact on immigration.
The hit to employment is expected to have some fall out when it comes to immigration over the next few years. Canada doesn’t have a plan to lower immigration. In fact, the government plans to stick to its population growth strategy, which would see mild increases. Despite this, the bank’s economists note during recessionary periods, immigration voluntarily declines. This trend is observed in all three previous recessions, and expected to occur in this one.
Canadian Immigration
The rolling 12-month sum of immigrants to Canada.
Source: Stat Can, Better Dwelling.
Low Interest Rates Not Expected To Have The Same Impact
During past recessions, lowering interest rates helped to stabilize real estate markets. This is expected to have a smaller impact this time, since rates were already very low to begin with. The bank notes 5-year mortgage rates only declined 17 bps from the beginning of the pandemic, to now. To contrast, the overnight rate has shed 150 bps over the same period. When home prices are at record highs, and mortgage rates at record lows – lenders now face a high risk and low reward prospect.
NBC’s forecast is mostly in line with Canada’s other Big Six banks, which see declines in this range. CIBC notably stated they expect Toronto and Vancouver to see bigger price corrections than the rest of the country. The big banks, credit agencies, and national housing agencies all have similar timelines though – with significant price declines not showing until the second half of the year.
Personally I see this like the early 90s, where immigrants keep coming, but it has little impact since there’s so much pressure on rents to fall.
Remember the marginal median gap for rent in Toronto is almost 50%. It’s an outrageous premium, and one-off landlords still can’t make it work with interest rates at almost nothing.
I think the real issue is going to be why pay rent premiums now? You can convince any company to let you work anywhere. Kids could start working for Toronto tech companies in Calgary if they wanted. Well, probably not Calgary, but somewhere much more rural.
It makes very little sense for companies to devote large capital to being located in hubs now. The prestige is largely forgotten.
Matt you do realize most rural communities are very racist and most tech works are non white. I dont think a brown or Asian person wants to meet the KKK near their homes.
Brown tech worker from the US. I’ve never encountered as much racism in the US, as I have in Toronto.
Clearly this is a white person, making the assumption Canada isn’t racist, which just lets the racism go untouched.
In Toronto 90% of Tech workers are people of color. Middle Management is more like 60% and uper tech management 50% people of color and that is not racism but simply those are the people that are 20+ years in industry and they advanced their careers over the time while everyone new coming in tech filed is ‘minority’ nowdays. It would be racism to replace someone just for not being the right skin color at that moment.
Lets not import USA stupidity into Canada here we are in a tough country with harsh weather solodarity is part of our cultureal genes everyone has equal chance but you cannot jump the queues just because of your skin color ….
Thanks for pointing that out
The only racism regarding rural communities is coming from you.Making statements
that can not be verified in any meaningful way is based on the personal prejudiced view
of the person making them.Thus racist .
Is the statement based on that I am driving around a certain area and see mostly white people so therefore this must be a racist community the argument ?
Ghl – community colleges in small Canadian towns have been pumping out tech grads for a couple decades, and will continue to do so. Those people will be able to take jobs with big tech companies and work remotely, just dropping in to the big – potentially vacant – city on demand, while enjoying a healthy lifestyle in a less urban setting. Their are many people who want that lifestyle, and many are nice people who are not any more racist than the average Canadian. We all have work to do. You too apparently. No one benefits from your needlessly bigoted attitude.
It’s getting exhausting to hear condo investors pretending that everyone that doesn’t want to live in a city is racist.
Some people just want more space, and to not huff gasoline fumes all day.
Canada’s largest company by market cap wants people to work from home. No need to cram into the City Place to be able to walk to work. Finally starting to look at other provinces as a possibility.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-05-21/shopify-is-joining-twitter-in-permanent-work-from-home-shift?srnd=premium-canada
This is an under discussed issue. Companies like Shopify have to spend a ton on prime real estate, and space perks to attract talent to work in a campus. If the perk shifts from muffins and board games to working at home, they need less office space and employees provide less wage pressure.
We’ve discussed this at my work. Wages have been rising a clip above inflation, but attracting new talent requires double digit wage inflation to get them to accept Toronto real estate prices. Overall, companies are going to be a lot more profitable in the end, but it is absolutely a headwind.
this is a battle San Francisco had, where it was cheaper for some companies to work out of Texas, and just fly executives in one a week.
My university isn’t doing in person classes this fall, so there’s zero chance I’m paying rent in Vancouver for the semester. I can’t imagine how that’s suppose to work out for landlords looking to rent to international students, that can now just work from where they are for at least a semester.
People that do rent arbitrage for foreign students are going to get slaughtered if that happens.
Same thing for Airbnb. But who knows, maybe people will keep throwing good money after bad for another year or two. It’s so hard to know until the media seizes the declining prices narrative and everyone starts panicking.
At least one of those companies is going bankrupt. Real estate agent I know was just asked to represent few condo apartments.
Technically the marginal seller determines it. So if the owner of multiple condos needed to liquidate in a hurry, they would be lead the decline before narrative.
Central banks are buying stocks.
How long before they are buying houses.
It’s all about picking winners and losers and dumping losses on taxpayers or inflating, money printing..etc.
These days the field of economics is running neck to neck with sorcery as a legitimate science. Just about any nonsense can be explained away for “supporting” the economy.
Zero indication from your chart that immigration falls after recessions
Just because you say it, doesn’t make it true.
That’s a 36.19% decline peak to trough in the 90s. No policy reduction on immigration. That’s not even including net outflows.
Goin down like a lead zeppelin
One prices decline forecast after another from serious institutions.. and yet so many realtors keep flooding the web with statements like – the market has rebounded, showings are on the rise, prices are up.. I understand the conflict of interests here but I wish I understood them.. I mean why ruin your reputation like this?
We are at a crossroads, save the housing bubble or save the nation. Canada is a failed state that sucks the blood of young families to feed old unproductive boomers.
more so banksters than boomers
I could not agree more with @Fight Back’s comment. Canada has become a high cost and high debt nation of fake paper millionaires and foreign speculators ( unproductive rich immigrants) who have been buying up land and funding house building projects across in places like Vancouver and Toronto GTA. Their friends fly in from abroad to buy up floors of appartment with 5-10% deposits during the pre-selling phase and they go back to their countries and wait for the projects to complete.
As soon as the building occupancy permits are issued, they appoint local realtors who are tasked by the organized real estate machinary (CREA, CMHC, Mortgage Brokers and Bankers and Media) who will lend at 5% down to create a house price illusion by lending to people that ” Canadian House Prices allways go up”. And they flog the appartments under assignments to unsuspecting hardworking Canadians at inflated prices and burden them with life long debt, while the speculators cream off the profits without needing to declare the profits and pay zero taxes.
Each time there is a recession, like what is unfolding right now the government and the Central bank (BoC) has been bailing out the borrowers with their policies of deffering mortgage payments and shutting down the courts to stop all foreclosures……
There you have it in a NUTSHELL. It is nothing more than kicking the can down the road.
100% correct.
Crony Capitalism for banksters destroys the productive economy.
The bull case is just “it always goes up,” which you have to be painfully ignorant to buy into.
My house doubles in price from 2008 to today. There’s zero chance I see it doubling again, especially during the greatest employment shock since the Great DEPRESSION (not recession).
So true, and it would cost $50 to ride the bus. I suggest that we meet at the Queens Head for a pint and discuss as soon as that’s legal again..
It’s strange to see the shift in narrative lately, from housing boom to possibly bust. As much as I want to believe there will be a decline in prices.. I just don’t know anymore. I’m in the KW area and have been waiting to get in since 2017, but the market has been hot and still is. Even during this pandemic, people are out and about spending money like crazy. Looks like life is back to normal, and before the pandemic, it was going to be round two of 2017 all over again. And when things look like it might shift and we’re headed for a price decline, the government steps in with CERB, the banks defer mortgage payments. The bears keep saying that the government cannot keep handing out money forever, and the deferred payments will come to an end.. but I just don’t see that happening. I’m late to the party but am starting to believe the Canadian housing market may really be too big to fail at this point. The government will keep handing out money, the banks will keep deferring mortgages, and when they run out of ideas, they’ll bring back the 40yr ammortization option. And people don’t care, everyone is living paycheck to paycheck, and when they run out of money, they will use their HELOC. The savers keep getting burned.
The government propping up housing prices is the problem, time to organize and fight back.
Hi JC, It’s an interesting issue, the government keeps stepping in to bailout the housing sector. Minting new looneys and taking on more government debt can continue only so long as it’s not out of line with what ALL (or most) governments around the world are doing.
If we keep up the loose monetary and fiscal policy when other governments start to tighten we could see the CAD fall in value and a corresponding spike in inflation. Since the BoC has a range of acceptable inflation it’d likely result in increasing target interest rates.
Given our level of household indebtedness it’s a bit of a three bears kind of dynamic going on.
Don’t support house prices enough = negative wealth effect and loss of jobs in supporting fields
Support them too much = increase bubble and then crash even harder when the world tightens
We’ve got to strike a balance while we deleverage …
Hmm I keep hearing from my realtor that there are multiple offers and the houses are selling above the asking. is this really true or hype?
True
let the reckoning begin…
How does this forecasted price decline affect the Suburbs like Markham, Richmond Hill and Vaughan? Would these areas also be subject to a 10% price decrease or is there an exception…