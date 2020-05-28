CMHC’s Canadian Real Estate Price Forecast Shows Big Drops In Ontario and BC

Canada’s national housing gave the Canadian real estate industry a further peek at what they expect for prices. The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) explained last week that price declines are expected across the country. Now they’ve provided a breakdown of the forecast, and how it impacts individual provinces. Prices are expected to start falling later this year, and don’t find a bottom for a year or two. Depending on the market, the forecast runs out of time before seeing a recovery.

About The Data

The CMHC used a typical risk forecast presentation, with upper and lower bounds for price movements. The upper bound is the high end of the forecast, and where prices head if the recovery is swift. The lower bound is the low end of the forecast, and where prices head in a longer recovery. This range is based on economic and demographic scenarios. Judging by the gap between the two, they see a significant amount of economic uncertainty.

Canadian Real Estate Prices To See Average Price Drop At Least 11%

The agency is expecting a fairly substantial dip in prices across Canada. In the upper bound, the average price bottoms at $481,832 in Q1 2021, down 11.09% from the price at the end of last March. The lower bound sees the average price bottoming at $434,645 in Q2 2021, down 19.80% from last year.

Canadian Real Estate Price Forecast

The average sale price of Canadian real estate, and the CMHC forecasted projection.

Source: CMHC, Better Dwelling.

In terms of recovery, the forecast timeline actually runs out before prices have a chance to recover. The upper bound ends 2022 with average prices down 1.95% from Q1 2020. The lower bound sees prices still down 15.83% from March levels, at the end of 2022. That gives us a little more context as to why the CMHC said “at least 2022.”

Ontario Real Estate Prices to See Double Digit Decline

Ontario real estate is one of the more vulnerable markets, due to sky high price increases over the past few years. The upper bound forecast sees prices bottoming at $598,905 in Q2 2021, down 12.28% from this past March. The lower bound forecast shows prices bottoming at $531,715 in the same quarter, down 22.12%. Both of the forecasted bottoms are larger declines than the average forecasted for Canada.

Ontario Real Estate Price Forecast

The average sale price of Ontario real estate, and the CMHC forecasted projection.

Source: CMHC, Better Dwelling.

Ontario doesn’t get a full recovery by the end of 2022 either. In the upper bound, the average price is still down 1.12% from this past March. In the lower bound, prices are still down 16.56%. In the lower bound, prices are still in a technical correction right through this year.

B.C. Real Estate Prices Expected To Have A Long Recovery

British Columbia is expected to see one of the biggest drops in the country. The upper bound of the forecast sees the average sale price bottom at $675,500 in Q2 2021, down 14.33% from the past March. In the lower bound, the average bottoms at $609,515 in the same quarter one year later – Q2 2022, down 22.69%. The province underperforms Canada generally in both scenarios.

BC Real Estate Price Forecast

The average sale price of BC real estate, and the CMHC forecasted projection.

Source: CMHC, Better Dwelling.

BC real estate is expected to see a much longer recovery timeline than the rest of Canada’s markets. In the upper bound, prices are still down 9.52% at the end of 2022, when compared to this past March. In the lower bound, prices are still down a huge 21.74% at the end of 2022. The prolonged correction is likely expected due to new housing starts not slowing down as much as other provinces.

Quebec Real Estate Prices May Actually Rise By 2022

Quebec real estate prices aren’t all that high, and consequently they aren’t expected to see very big declines. In the upper bound, the average sale price is projected to bottom at $328,076 in Q3 2020, down 3.70% from last year. In the lower bound, prices are expected to bottom at $309,882 in Q3 2021, down 9.04% from last year. Prices in the province are seeing some of the biggest gains in the country currently, but still lags those seen in Ontario and BC.

Quebec Real Estate Price Forecast

The average sale price of Quebec real estate, and the CMHC forecasted projection.

Source: CMHC, Better Dwelling.

Quebec real estate is one of the few markets that could see price growth potential by the end of the forecast. In the upper bound, the average price is actually up 4.57% from levels this past March. In the less optimistic lower bound, the forecast exits with prices still 6.65% lower.

The price forecasts have a fairly large spread between the upper and lower bounds. The spread will tighten as more data points become clear. The biggest takeaways are prices aren’t expected to see much of an impact until later this year. This is most likely due to mortgage deferrals expiring, and the long-term damage becoming more well known.

Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next on in your feed.