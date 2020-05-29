Canada’s Big Six Banks Set Aside Over $10 Billion For Bad Loans, Up Over 300%

Canada’s Big Six banks are preparing for a lot more bad loans. Canadian banks reported Q2 earnings this week. A common theme in all reports was a sharp increase in provisions for credit losses (PCLs). These have been rising over the past year, as delinquencies begin normalizing from lows. This trend has accelerated quickly however, with total PCLs more than tripling.

Provisions for Credit Losses

Provisions for credit losses (PCL) are bad loan expectations, and found in financial reports. It’s the dollar value deducted from income, equal to the amount anticipated in loan losses. In other words, they are debts considered unrecoverable. When PCLs rise, a firm is expecting more loans likely to default or become unrecoverable. If PCLs fall, they’re seeing lower risk, and fewer loans likely to default or become unrecoverable. Simple concept, but usually only accounting folks and analysts know this indicator exists.

Big Six Banks Set Aside Over $10 Billion For Bad Loans

Canada’s Big Six banks are setting aside a lot more cash for bad loans these days. The sum of total PCLs in earnings reports reached $10.92 billion, up from $2.45 billion last year. These levels have inched higher over the past few years. Prior to the pandemic, insolvencies were climbing to Great Recession levels. However, a 346.42% increase across the board is somewhat surprising. Especially considering how many deferrals and relief programs they’ve been rolling out.

Canadian Provisions For Credit Losses (PCLs)

The PCLs at the “Big Six” banks for 2020 vs 2019, in billions of Canadian dollars.

Source: Bank Filings, Better Dwelling.

All of the Big Six saw a big increase to their PCLs, but some banks increased much more than others. RBC made the biggest jump with PCLs reaching $2.83 billion, up 564% from last year. BMO follows with PCLs hitting $1.11 billion, up 530%. To contrast, Scotiabank reached $1.85 billion, but it’s only up 111% from last year. It’s still a lot of cash set aside relative to peers, but not as big of a jump.

Canadian Provisions For Credit Losses (PCLs) Change

The percentage change for PCLs at Canada’s Big Six banks.

Source: Bank Filings, Better Dwelling.

Canadian banks have been setting aside more cash for losses over the past couple of years, so that’s not new. The speed at which PCLs have been growing is the important note. Banks have been expecting credit delinquencies to rise since last year, coming off of record lows. Post pandemic, credit risk firms are now saying a more “severe” scenario is playing out. Credit delinquencies are predicted to at least double over the next few months. The takeaway is your bank’s fine, and prepared for increased delinquencies. The bad news is your bank is expecting a lot of people won’t be able to pay their bills.

