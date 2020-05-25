Most of Canada’s Insured Mortgages on Deferrals Projected To Be Underwater Soon

Canadian homeowners on insured mortgage deferrals are starting to feel the heat. The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) updated the federal government on the state of housing last week. During this update, they warned first-time homebuyers to be extra careful purchasing. To highlight this, they ran through a scenario on how a small downturn could leave the homeowner paying multiples of what they put down. Looking at some data from the organization, this wasn’t just an illustrative example. It’s going to be real life for a number of people currently on insured mortgage deferrals.

Payment Deferrals, Price Declines, and Underwater Mortgages

The number of Canadians on mortgage deferrals has been rapidly rising, and that number is expected to climb further. The CMHC estimates 12% of insured mortgages are now on a payment deferral. They expect this number will rise to 20% towards the end of the summer – by September. Which is part of the reason they warned first-time homebuyers to be careful with the amount of debt they assume.

The other part is how quickly homes are expected to fall in value, which would be amplified by forced sales. The CMHC is forecasting price declines between 9 and 18 percent over the next 12 months. If you’re thinking that’s an extreme forecast, it’s actually balanced between CIBC and Moody’s. The national housing agency also expects home prices won’t recover until 2022 – at the earliest.

What does this mean? A lot of insured mortgages with deferrals will be underwater soon. For those that don’t know, an underwater mortgage is when the balance of the loan is greater than the home’s value. All sorts of issues pop up in this situation, like a bank not renewing the mortgage. Even worse, once this happens, the only option if forced to sell, is to pay even more. That’s right, if you need to move for any reason, like you found a better job, you’ll still owe the mortgage, any difference, and the cost of selling.

Canadian Insured Mortgages On Payment Deferral

The share of insured mortgages on payment deferral, grouped by loan-to-value (LTV).

Source: CMHC, Better Dwelling.

Over 70% of Insured Mortgages Deferred Projected To Have A Maximum of 1% Equity

Is the CMHC being overdramatic? Not at all. Using the low end of the forecasted price drop, 70% of insured mortgages on deferral will have a maximum of 1% equity. About 91% of those homes will see equity losses of at least half, with 70% suffering a loss of at least 90% of their equity. This is if the decline is on the low end of the forecast.

Canadian Insured Mortgage Equity Remaining

The average maximum equity remaining in 12-months according to the CMHC’s forecasted price movement, grouped by loan to value (LTV) at defferal. Shown for 9 and 18 percent price declines.

Source: CMHC, Better Dwelling.

If the declines are on the high end, very few of the mortgages currently on deferrals would have any equity. If prices drop the full 18%, just 9% of mortgages on deferral would have any equity. Of those above water, 62.5% would have 2% equity or less. The 91% underwater would range from -3% to at least -13%. This is only the equity though.

Sellers In This Situation Are In A Much Worse Position

Negative equity is one thing, but if you’re forced to sell the losses are even higher. If you add insurance fees, and average selling costs – these homeowners may take a big hit. On the low end, if prices dropped just 9% – 91% of those with an insured mortgage on deferral would suffer a loss of at least 1.7%. The 5% of deferrals currently with between 75 and 80 percent equity would retain ~3.7%.

Forecasted Equity Remaining For Deferred Borrowers At Sale

The average estimated equity remaining if forced to sell in 12-months, grouped by loan to value (LTV) at defferal. Shown for 9 and 18 percent price declines forecasted.

Source: CMHC, Better Dwelling.

On the higher end, very few of those forced to sell while currently on a mortgage deferral would keep any money. Only 4% of insured mortgages on deferrals would receive money back from a sale – at most. Of those, 75% getting any money back, would get a maximum of 2.9% of the pre-drop price. The bottom 96% would owe at least 4.9% of the initial purchase price, to sell with this kind of downturn. The lowest 70% of those on deferrals would owe at least 16.1% of the initial purchase price.

These are rough calculations, just to give an overview of how extreme of a situation people got themselves into. This is also only using insured mortgages with a payment deferral. Other mortgages not on a deferral also have equity that would be exposed to a similar situation as well. As the deferral rate increases, we’ll see this become more and more of a risk. Forced sales, especially in the high-rise condo apartment segment, is a risk CIBC warned of. That said, it’s not all that surprising to see everyone from prominent mortgage experts to the CMHC warn, if you’re going to buy right now, make sure you have a solid financial situation.

