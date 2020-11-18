CIBC: Canadians Have $90 Billion In Excess Cash, As Government Doubles Income Lost

Canadian households are sitting on a record amount of cash, waiting to be spent. CIBC Economics’ latest report shows tens of billions in cash just sitting in accounts in Q2 2020. The increase is due to a combination of government supports, lack of places to spend, and payment deferrals.
Canadian Households Saved $90 Billion More Than Expected
Canadians are holding onto an astronomical amount of cash in their bank accounts. CIBC estimates households have saved $90 billion more than typical in Q2 2020. They estimate the amount to be equivalent to 4% of consumer spending. So suddenly everyone’s a great saver, in a country with notoriously high household debt? Not exactly.
Government Transfers Equal $2.25 For Each Dollar of Income Lost
The bank believes this is largely due to government transfers. The lost income fell $100 billion seasonally adjusted at the annual rate (SAAR) for Q2 2020. This was matched with government transfers from programs like CERB, that add up to $225 billion SAAR. To put it bluntly, the government replaced every $1 of income lost, with $2.25 in the quarter. An unprecedented event for a recession.
Canada’s Household Savings Rate Hits 28%
Combine the higher income delivery with restricted spending, and mortgage deferrals – and you get a lot of cash. Prior to the pandemic, the saving’s rate had reached 3.6% – already a worrying climb. During the pandemic, it escalated to as high as 28.2% in June. In periods of recession, savings rates tend to jump as people worry. When most places are shut down, it becomes pretty hard to spend, even if you try.
Canadian Household Savings Rate
The seasoanlly adjusted rate of household savings.Source: Stat Can, Better Dwelling.
A second lockdown is approaching, but another surge of excess capital is unlikely. Programs are now much more targeted, and payment deferrals aren’t raining from the sky. However, this is still a very large capital pool that’s going to need to be deployed in a more efficient manner soon. However, a more important takeaway is there’s households with massive piles of cash waiting to spend, in an economy that has fewer and fewer players by the day.
Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.
7 Comments
COMMENT POLICY:
We encourage you to have a civil discussion. Note that reads "civil," which means don't act like jerks to each other. Still unclear? No name-calling, racism, or hate speech. Seriously, you're adults – act like it.
Any comments that violates these simple rules, will be removed promptly – along with your full comment history. Oh yeah, you'll also lose further commenting privileges. So if your comments disappear, it's not because the illuminati is screening you because they hate the truth, it's because you violated our simple rules.
One person’s increase in savings is another person’s decrease in income.
Good way to look at it. Also remember the demographic that saved from their mortgage, doesn’t need a house. It’s just going to be a further wealth gap the government just created.
In most recession cash is seen as king.. and no matter how low interest rates go. Cash is held..
Why would anyone invest in a business, and more importantly bonds .??
While many have saved the cash thanks to a very generous government payout designed to help many put food on the table, this generosity coupled with programs at the provincial level and several deferral schemes only deferred the inevitable and created inflation at the same time.
I am a small business, and like many other small businesses, I have saved the $40,000 just in case.
$30,000.00 of it will be returned. $10,000.00 will be added to income as per the program unless other options or needs decide otherwise.
Also, I expect a lot of defaults of the $40,000.00 as businesses close down cash in hand. The money was not secured.
The biggest winner from all this are real estate speculators. People who own multiple houses got a huge pay day.
Let me give you an example, if you are a speculator that has 4 mortgage homes each with 3000 mortgage due per month. With CERB how much did they gain? 2000 CERB per month for 6 month = 12k. 4 deferred mortgages 3000 x 4 house x 6 months = 72k. Just between mortgage deferrals and CERB they net 72k +12k = 84k or 84,000 in 6 months.
Now if you add house prices increase of 15% of the 4 house at average price of 1 million. 150k x 4 = 600k!
Whats the conclusion? The government used tax payer money to greatly benefit real estate speculators. This is a horrendous crime against all Canadians. Especially young families who cant afford a home and have pay more taxes due to the free money for speculators deficit.
To be honest, it would make a lot more sense to not allow people with multiple houses to defer mortgage payments. It was a good chance to force speculators to sell.
Not to mention that renters weren’t given the option to defer their rent. The government forced banks to give mortgage borrowers a 6-month payment holiday without extending the same courtesy to renters.