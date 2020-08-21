Canadian Households Have Deferred Payments On Debt Worth $247 Billion

Canadians have a metric buttload of debt, and a lot of it’s not being paid, according to a big three credit bureau. TransUnion data shows the balance of accounts on payment deferrals is now over a quarter trillion at the end of Q2 2020. A significant share of the debt on payment deferrals is subprime, however even more of this debt is with borrowers with “high quality” credit.

Subprime, Prime, and Super Prime

Just in case you’re a total newb to credit scores, there’s five broad categories people fall into. There’s prime, which is right in the middle, and considered to be good credit. There’s “prime plus,” and for those with really good credit – “super prime” above that. Below prime are “near prime” (oh, so close!) and the infamous subprime. So prime is the middle, and there’s two segments above and below. Pretty straight-forward.

Credit is divided like this to determine the risk of lending to these people under normal circumstances. The better the credit, the lower the risk, and sometimes you even pay less. The worse the credit, the higher the risk, and sometimes you need to pay more – if you can get credit. Circling back, it’s important to note that part about normal circumstances.

During extraordinary circumstances, things can change much faster than credit scores. For example, during the US subprime mortgage crisis, it wasn’t actually subprime borrowers that surged in defaults. Borrowers with above prime credit are actually where the default surge occurred. That’s not the story told, despite contrary evidence – but I digress. The point is, all bets are out the window during rapid shifts of volatility.

Canadian Subprime Borrowers Have Deferred 25% of Balances

The highest percent of balances on payment deferral are what people expect – subprime borrowers. Subprime borrowers have deferred payments on the balance of 25% of loans as of June 30. Prime borrowers have deferred payment on the balance of 16% of loans. Super prime borrows deferred the smallest percent of balances, having paused payments on 8% of loans. Despite the high rate of deferrals for subprime borrowers, it’s a small segment of debt.

Canadian Credit Payment Deferrals

The percent of total dollar value of accounts on payment deferral, by credit quality cohort.

Source: TransUnion, Better Dwelling.

Canadian Deferred Payments On Over $247 Billion In Loans

The total balance of loans on payment deferrals is now over a quarter of a trillion dollars. The total dollar value of the accounts on payment deferrals hit $247 billion on June 30. Subprime borrowers represented just $21 billion of the balance. Prime borrowers represented another $45 billion worth of accounts on payment deferrals. Super prime households represent a whopping $78 billion, nearly a third of the balance. It’s also almost four times the amount of subprime on deferral.

Canadian Credit Account Balances On Payment Deferral

The dollar value of accounts on payment defferals, by credit quality cohort.

Source: TransUnion, Better Dwelling.

Defaults are less likely to occur at the top end, but this can still have an adverse economic impact. The lack of defaults are usually because super prime borrowers have more ways to delay payments – more credit, refinancing, etc… However, these borrowers are also likely to dispose of assets to cope with the debt. Subprime borrowers on the other hand, often ride out bad bills, even paying bills through negative equity.

