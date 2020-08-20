National Bank of Canada: Canadian Real Estate Prices Fall, Small Increase When Adjusted

Canada’s largest land registry and a big six bank are seeing a slight recovery, but things are beginning to trend lower. The Teranet–National Bank House Price Index (TNB HPI) shows prices increased in July. The increase however, was the smallest for the month in 15 years, and is actually a decline before seasonal adjustments.

Canadian Real Estate Prices Make Smallest July Increase In 15 Years

Canadian real estate prices made one of the smallest moves in over a decade, actually sliding when unadjusted. The C11, an index of the largest 11 markets, increased just 0.34% in July, making prices 5.49% higher than the same month last year. On an unadjusted basis, prices actually fell 0.3% from the month before.

Teranet-National Bank HPI C11 (Annual Change)

The 12 month percent change of real estate prices in Canada’s 11 largest cities, according to the TNB HPI.

Source: National Bank of Canada, Teranet, Better Dwelling.

The deceleration of growth across the C11 is the first in almost a year. The 0.34% seasonally adjusted monthly increase for July is the smallest in 15 years. Unadjusted, this is the second consecutive monthly decline. National Bank economists also noted that sale volumes are down significantly. However, on a seasonally adjusted basis, they made a monthly increase, implying a little bit of a recovery.

Toronto Real Estate Prices Are Up Over 8% From Last Year

Toronto saw its third month of consecutive price growth deceleration, but still climbed to a new high. Prices in the region were up 0.30% in July, and are now up 8.06% from last year. The monthly increase is in line with the national movement, and prices are at a new all-time high. The rate of growth however has decelerated for another consecutive month, making it the second deceleration print.

Toronto Real Estate Price Change

The 12 month percent change of real estate prices in Toronto, according to the TNB HPI.

Vancouver Real Estate Is One of The Few Markets To See A Monthly Drop

Vancouver real estate was one of the few markets to see a monthly decline, although it was barely a drop. Prices in the region fell 0.03% in July, and are now up just 2.17% compared to the same month last year. Prices are still down 4.20% from the peak reached in July 2018. The monthly movement was flat, but the 12-month change was one of the few markets to see mild acceleration.

Vancouver Real Estate Price Change

The 12 month percent change of real estate prices in Vancouver, according to the TNB HPI.

Montreal Real Estate Prices Rise, But Annual Growth Decelerates

Montreal real estate continues to rise faster than the national average. Prices increased 0.30% in July, and are now up 9.31% from the same month last year. Prices are now at a new record high. This is a slight deceleration for growth, falling out of the double digits again.

Montreal Real Estate Price Change

The 12 month percent change of real estate prices in Montreal, according to the TNB HPI.

Calgary Real Estate Prices Fall Further From 2014 Peak

Calgary real estate prices are still nowhere near the peak hit over half a decade ago. Prices increased 0.10% in July, and are now down 1.88% compared to the same month last year. Calgary real estate prices are now down 8.19% from the peak reached in October 2014, and since the climb was smaller than seasonal – it’s getting further from that peak.

Calgary Real Estate Price Change

The 12 month percent change of real estate prices in Calgary, according to the TNB HPI.

Canadian real estate prices increased, but also made the smallest rise in 15 years. Once unadjusted, that increase was actually a decline. There’s a few signs of recovery, but in terms of price action, it’s a little bit scattered. Markets like Toronto and Montreal are seeing prices climb even further, albeit annual growth is decelerating. However, cities like Calgary and Vancouver are seeing prices fall even further from the peak reached a few years ago.

